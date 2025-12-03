'I Think We've Given The World Handicap System A Fair Shot. My Club Is Now Taking Matters Into Its Own Hands'

That I continue to write so extensively on the World Handicap System (WHS) suggests to me there’s something inherently wrong with it. I am clearly not flogging a dead horse when I ask for change. In fact, I’m patting the neck of a very lively horse that’s desperate to leave the starting gate and gallop away at full speed.

As I’ve said before, WHS isn’t suited to the competitive culture of club golf that’s long established and deeply engrained in the British Isles. The feedback from golfers on articles I’ve written suggesting ways WHS could be altered and improved has been heavily in favour of what I’m saying.

I recognise the echo chamber effect, and that there will be golfers in the UK and Ireland who are delighted with WHS. Indeed, there are some people who are happy with the system are are sick of scratch golfers complaining they can't win handicap competitions.

If you are one of those people who think WHS is tip-top, then please do leave a comment in the box below the article… Do that if you have any thoughts on the subject, positive or negative.

I’m quietly confident that the overwhelming consensus on WHS among club golfers in the home nations is that it doesn’t suit us very well. But the governing bodies are either not listening or are in denial.

I think the best way to clarify the golfing public’s view on WHS would be to conduct a nationwide survey – all four of our home golfing unions should collaborate to ask the 4 million golfers across our Isles specific questions on WHS.

Is it fit for purpose? Do you enjoy golf more or less since its introduction? Is it fair? Is it being manipulated? Basic questions and on to more detailed questions with options for clarifications and suggestions.

Is it time for a change to WHS? (Image credit: Tom Miles)

'Not Just A Few'

If the response showed (as I very much think it would) that people are not happy with WHS – especially low-handicappers – then the powers that be would have an obligation to make some changes.

Currently, they can just swat away objections by saying it’s the loud voices of an angry few and the majority are having a great time under the new system.

I don’t think it’s just a few who believe WHS is not working for regular golfers in this country. A recent bit of correspondence from my club demonstrates it.

As from next year, if you want to enter one of the main club knockout tournaments at Banchory, you will need to have completed at least four counting rounds towards handicap throughout the previous season.

The email went on to say that although WHS has no set rules on this, we as a club can set the criteria for players to compete in certain competitions and we want to make sure the comps are fair for all players.

The club is having to take matters into its own hands to prevent players with inflated or incorrect handicaps from entering and winning the most prestigious club competitions.

I’d love to know if other clubs are being forced to take such drastic action to add criteria to competition entries because they believe WHS is not working sufficiently well. If your club has done something similar, please let us know in the box below.

I think we have given WHS a fair shot. It’s been in place for five years now and the hope, my hope at least, was that it would bed in and be tweaked where necessary to deliver a better golfing experience for all of us who enjoy playing competitive amateur golf on a weekly basis.

It hasn’t for me and, increasingly, I believe it hasn’t for the majority of established club golfers in the UK and Ireland. With individual clubs now having to deal with member disaffection at WHS at ground level by putting in caveats and extra criteria for key competitions, it’s surely time for a proper review.

Let’s have that full and specific WHS survey. Give golfers their say. If the results show that we’re all happy and content with the new system, I’ll eat my golf cap and accept defeat. If it shows we’re not, then can we make some changes please?

