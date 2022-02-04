There’s nothing worse than treading the fairways in a pair of golf shoes that leak, leaving your feet cold and uncomfortable on the course. The good news is that there are some cracking women’s waterproof shoes out this year, with market leader FootJoy among the brands launching innovative new shoes, ensuring that you have plenty of choice.

Form and function are particularly essential in a waterproof golf shoe as it gets tested through the most severe weather conditions. Gone are the days when a waterproof shoe would be more rigid and less comfortable. Modern designs feature clever waterproofing technologies that seal the shoe from the water seeping in without compromising on comfort.

How we connect with and use the ground in golf is really important. The best players in the world now measure their ground reaction forces to create performance gains and this has influenced shoe manufacturers heavily in their designs. Golf shoes are increasingly performance-orientated, there’s a lot of science in the soles and internal structure to help the foot spread and improve the connection with the turf, aiding balance and helping you feel more powerful. Put simply, your golf shoes can be a performance enhancer!

Let’s not forget style, as we ladies love to look fabulous. Taking the high-street to the fairways is never easier but it looks like the big brands are on-point this year following the latest fashion trends, from the ‘trainer-style’ shoe to the ‘high-top’ boot, there’s something for everyone. Who said it wasn’t possible to co-ordinate your shoes to every outfit? Look great, play great!

To simplify your search, take a look at our selection below

Best Women’s Waterproof Golf Shoes

The premier women's waterproof shoe from No.1 manufacturer FootJoy Specifications Sizes: 4-8 (inc. half sizes) Colours: 2 (White/white/pink, Grey/yellow/pink) Reasons to buy + Superior performance + Trainer-style comfort + Wipes clean easily Reasons to avoid - Not available in dark colours - not ideal in winter conditions - No wide fit option

Power is the big buzz word in golf. We’re all searching for ways to hit the ball further, whether it be by upgrading to the latest, longest-hitting driver, taking lessons to improve our technique and much more. But who actually takes into account their feet? The stabilisers of the golf swing can literally act as a spring boosting energy transfer to the ball if you’re wearing the right shoes. Step forward the FootJoy Fuel with its fancy new Power Stabiliser outsoles, literally designed for incredible traction and stability to give you the ultimate support and control.

The Fuel looks and feels a lot like a premium pair of trainers. Your foot feels very supported inside these shoes and they’re instantly comfortable to wear thanks to the soft Stratolite foam cushioning, genuinely putting a bounce in your step.

Keeping the uppers synthetic (rather than leather) is very sensible as it gives that total waterproof protection when you’re playing on a rainy day, while also allowing you to easily wipe the shoes clean after a round, so they stay looking like new for longer.

Adidas Tour 360 22 Women's Golf Shoe A high-performance waterproof women's golf shoe Specifications Sizes: 3.5-8.5 (inc. half sizes) Colors: Two Reasons to buy + Superior foot support + Power generation through clever cleat technology Reasons to avoid - Might feel too snug for those with wide feet

It’s been nearly two decades since Adidas first launched their ground-breaking Tour 360 shoe design. Such has been the success of this innovative shoe, not only are we still talking about it 17 years on but we’re genuinely excited by the improvements.

The 2022 model has literally been designed from the ground up with a special SPIKEMORE traction system (a pretty set of pink spikes on the sole) that has been designed to help you feel ‘locked in’ to the ground - giving better stability, better traction and amazing comfort. The last (shape) of the shoe has been designed using Adidas’s innovative ‘Feet You Wear’ concept, which mimics the natural shape of the foot, accommodating the natural movements of your foot in all directions in the swing. Improving the connection with the ground is critical to the generation of power, so you will find you’re not only more stable but get a better transfer of energy to the ball from your feet up.

That’s just two of the fancy technologies packed into the Tour 360 22. Add to that a GEOFIT collar pad, 3D Torsion System, BOOST and EVA chasis and INSITE sockliner and you’ve got a pretty incredible shoe…But if all those fancy titles sound a bit too techie to you, just know that every tiny detail has been considered and improved. The proof, as they say, is in the performance and we think you’ll love how this shoe really cradles and supports your foot. It certainly made an instant impression on LPGA Tour champion Danielle Kang who said she could ‘feel the difference’ the moment she put the shoes on. We’re sure you will too.

Ecco Biom H4 BOA Women's Golf Shoe Comfort-based waterproof golf shoe for women Specifications Sizes: 36-42 (3-8) Colors: Ombre, White, Limestone & White/Silver Grey (laced option only), Black, White/Silver Grey (BOA) Reasons to buy + Amazing cushioned feel + Made from high-quality soft leather Reasons to avoid - BOA lace system not for everyone

When the BOA lace system was first introduced to golf shoes we thought that it would eventually replace traditional laced up shoes altogether. Not only does it encourage a better overall fit, but it is simply easier to use (that’s right, no more having to double knot your laces for them to stay tied up!).

Fast forward a few years and although the uptake of the BOA technology has been slower than we thought, it’s encouraging to see that leading ladies golf shoe innovators Ecco are the latest company to embrace this fantastic lace technology.

The new Ecco Biom H4 BOA has been designed primarily with your walking comfort in mind but also to assist in helping you swing the club with greater control. The clever Natural Motion technology built into the sole allows the foot to move naturally close to the ground and forms like a second skin around the foot. This marries perfectly with the Ecco’s special GRIP outsole (there are three sections to it) to give you the ideal blend of traction, stability and rotational support.

Ecco shoes always appeal to ladies who love a soft and supple feel and the Biom H4 will definitely not disappoint. There is a finely-tuned balance of cushioning and rebound in the sole to give you comfort. The shoes are made from a high-performance leather in Ecco’s own tanneries. It’s 100% waterproof and breathable to keep your feet dry in all course conditions.

Duca Del Cosma Lorenza A designer Italian 'boot style' ladies golf shoe Specifications Sizes: 36-42 (UK 3-9) Colors: : Navy Reasons to buy + Highly fashionable + Superior ‘boot-like’ waterproof protection Reasons to avoid - High-top design won’t be for everyone - Seasonal, will suit trousers more than skorts

If you love to be on-point and follow fashion trends then you will definitely have invested in a pair of chunky-soled black boots in the last few months. Italian luxe designers Duca del Cosma have taken the same inspiration to the fairways with the new Lorenza, a high-top’ style of waterproof golf shoe. We think the boot simply oozes style and would look every bit as appropriate worn by a model with a pair of skinny jeans walking down a catwalk in Milan as it will on the course.

No expense has been spared in the hand-crafted construction, a luxurious Nappa leather giving a super soft and supple feel with a fit like a glove. Of course there’s plenty of function embedded in the shoe design also to ensure that your feet feel perfectly planted, you swing in balance and cover 18 holes like a hiking pro. We are particularly impressed that several components are made from an innovative OnSteam recyclable microfibre (featuring in the Waterproof Sock System and memory foam sole) - a big thumbs up for being environmentally friendly.

Classical styling but with high performance befitting a modern waterproof golf shoe Specifications Sizes: 3.5-8.5 (inc. half sizes) Colors: White, White/Navy, Black Reasons to buy + Classic styling with modern comfort + Reliable brand Reasons to avoid - Only available in safe colours

The FootJoy Traditions are a blast from the past with a modern twist. They are styled like a pair of shoes from the 1960s but with the comfort and technology fitting of a modern classic.

Those of you who’ve been playing the game long enough will probably remember the solid-soled brogues worn by the likes of LPGA Hall of Famer Mickey Wright in her prime. The Tradition takes its style inspiration from that same eye-catching toe-capped design, it’s elegant and timeless. In our opinion these golf shoes will look stylish with practically any outfit from a pair of tailored trousers or cut-offs to a summer skort.

The big difference between the 21st century FJ Tradition and it’s predecessor from 60 years ago is the sole. It’s lightweight and much more similar to a trainer you’d wear to the gym. If you suffer from aching feet after a round you’ll rejoice when you slip your feet into the Tradition - the Ortholite EcoPlush FitBed underfoot cushioning has an incredibly soft feet, giving a spring in your step like you’re walking on air.

No matter what time of year you play waterproof protection is important, as even in the summer the dew on the ground can leave the rough wet. The Tradition has a synthetic leather upper that’s designed to keep your feet nice and dry even on the wettest day. It’s easy to wipe clean or blast the dirt away at a shoe cleaning machine after a round, allowing these beauties to stay looking like new for longer.

Skechers Go Golf Elite 4 Hyper Women's Golf Shoe Offering the comfort of a trainer with waterproof protection Specifications Sizes: 2.5-7 : Colours: Black/Rose Gold, Slate Reasons to buy + Extremely comfortable + Wide, athletic fit Reasons to avoid - Trainer style won't suit everyone - Not as grippy as others

The Go Golf Elite 4 Hyper embodies everything we love about Skechers shoes. They’re designed to be comfortable from the very first wear. Slip your foot inside and you’ll feel the super soft signature Goga Max comfort insole like a sponge beneath your toes. A special Hyper Burst midsole further adds to the cushioning for your foot. This innovative, lighter weight foam material is more springy in feel, it’s the same material used in Skechers higher-end running shoe designs and we think you’ll definitely be as happy wearing these off the course as on it.

The shoe comes with a 12-month waterproof guarantee. The colour choices are limited to Black or Slate, so you may want to consider the Tour SL option below if you’d prefer a white shoe that looks great with a short. The sensible choice of a synthetic leather upper makes them easy to wipe clean.

Duca Del Cosma King Cheetah An eye-catching designer women's waterproof golf shoe Specifications Sizes: 36-42 (UK 3-9) Colours: Black/brown pattern Reasons to buy + Award-winning fashionable design + Comfortable ‘trainer-like’ fit Reasons to avoid - Unique style won’t co-ordinate with every outfit

We’ve all got an item of animal print in our wardrobes right now, some probably more than most! This highly-fashionable pattern looks incredible on the King Cheetah golf shoe.

It’s an award-winning limited edition design (picking up the Bronze gong in the 2021 Global Footwear Awards) that will appeal to the fashion-conscious lady golfer who loves her shoes.

The King Cheetah has the styling and comfort of a trainer. It’s made from a luxurious soft Italian suede leather with a sleek black patent toecap and heel to protect the parts of the foot most prone to wear from the movements in the golf swing.

The clever Airplay VII outsole will give you a spring in your step similar to the feel of wearing a pair of runner’s trainers, all-the-while keeping fashion at its heart with pretty little ‘stars’ in the nubs.

We love the clever waterproof sock system that’s made from recyclable materials, keeping your feet dry, whilst also being breathable, ideal for treading every condition the course can throw at you. High praise indeed for being environmentally-friendly.

Skechers Go Golf Elite Tour SL Trainer-like in style with tour-level performance Specifications Sizes: 4-7 (including half sizes) Colors: Gray/Pink, White/Blue Reasons to buy + Comfortable and waterproof + Added traction boosts your swing stability Reasons to avoid - Limited choice of sizes and only available in medium fit

When Skechers first entered the golf shoe market back in 2014 they made an instant impression on the ladies game. Our naturally more problematic feet were crying out for a pair of golf shoes that fitted like trainers and most importantly supplied all-day comfort. Fast forward nearly a decade and Skechers Go Golf are now the second best-selling golf shoe for women. We love the wide range of choices in the 2022 range with the sportier Go Golf Elite Tour SL is definitely styled to help you make a statement on the course.

It’s a trainer-like shoe that features the same Skechers Goga Max comfort insole and lightweight cushioning as the Elite 4 Hyper (above) but with a bit more added structure (thanks to the use of an Ultra GO material in the midsole) to provide you with a really stable base to hit from. With a whopping 236 points of contact per pair of shoes, you’ll really feel the grip with the ground. This was definitely something on the wish-list of LPGA Tour professional Brooke Henderson who will be sporting the Go Golf shoe on the ladies circuit this season.

Under Armour Charged Breathe Women's Golf Shoe A sporty waterproof golf shoe from athletic brand Under Armour Specifications Sizes: 3-7 (inc. half sizes) Colors: White/Silver, White/Academy Reasons to buy + Noticeably lightweight + One-year waterproof guarantee Reasons to avoid - Style won’t suit traditionalists

These super sleek golf shoes look like something straight from the space age. We love the silver detail on the microfibre leather upper. They’re made to feel really light, super breathable and have a Never-Wet treatment so your feet stay dry even when the ground is covered in dew on your early morning rounds.

The UA Charged Breathe Spike-less has a footbed that’s been moulded for complete comfort. This combines with a charged cushioning midsole to ensure that the shoe is comfortable from the first tee to the 18th green.

Excellent traction with the turf comes thanks to UA’s rotation resistant outsole. So you’ll feel very grounded in your set-up and your foot will be stable and resist twisting as you swing.

At less than £100 they’re excellent value-for-money, especially as they come with a one-year waterproof guarantee for that added peace of mind.

Puma Ignite Blaze A waterproof golf shoe that looks and feels great Specifications Sizes: 4-8 Colors: White/High Rise (neon pink) Reasons to buy + Sporty, lightweight comfort + A neutral shoe that will go with any outfit Reasons to avoid - Limited support

In a short space of time Puma has a developed a super-sporty image in golf thanks to the likes of Lexi Thompson wearing the shoes on the LPGA Tour every week. Known for their fun and funky colour ranges Puma certainly stay true to this with the new Ignite Blaze. Styled in White with High Rise (neon pink) these shoes will look particularly great worn with a summer golf dress.

The nice thing is they’re fully waterproof so your feet will stay dry rain or shine. The Ignite Blaze Pro is one of only a handful of shoes in our buyer’s guide to be made from a premium full-grain leather upper. Not only does this look luxurious it will also feel super soft across the bridge of your foot and those often problematic toes.

Performance-wise, the shoes have a special ‘heel lock’, which cups your heel and locks your foot securely into the shoe for great support as you walk and stability as you swing. On the outsole a revolutionary foam provides energy return, responsive feel, stable cushioning and superior step-in comfort. Added to this a really clever Tornado fast twist system cleat gives you excellent traction on all lies the course can throw at you. These shoes are certainly made to last.

How do you keep your golf shoes waterproof? It’s simple, if you want to keep your golf shoes looking and playing like new for longer, then look after them. Make sure you wipe your shoes clean or use a machine to blast the wet debris off your golf shoes after you play and put them somewhere warm to dry. Some waterproof sprays can offer an extra layer of protection but, to be honest, most waterproof golf shoes are so good now that just giving them a clean after you play should suffice.