Best G/FORE Golf Shoes 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Best G/FORE Golf Shoes

G/FORE has made a sizeable impression on the golf shoe market in recent years and have quickly becomes a go-to shoe for golfers looking for a pair of the best golf shoes on the market. Covering styles from classic brogues to on and off-course training shoe styles, the brand had dipped its toe into a wide range of silhouettes. Bold colour options have also made the brand highly distinguishable out on course and will allow you to express yourself even more when playing golf. While the brand may not yet be as recognised as FootJoy, Nike, adidas or Skechers are, G/FORE golf shoes easily stack up against these brands for comfort and performance.

One feature that makes all golf shoes in the G/FORE stand out from its competitors in the massaging insole. This insole features on all G/FORE golf shoes and consists of a number of small nubs on the inside of the shoe that massage your foot as you walk along. We'll go into a bit more detail about how this works down below, but our testing across the Golf Monthly team has concluded that it will make your feet feel less fatigued after a round of golf.

We've become big fans of the G/FORE golf shoe range and have been able to test a lot of styles in both men's and women's. Below, we've listed our personal favourites and have been sure to show as many of the colourways and styles of as possible. Be sure to scroll through the gallery of images for each model to get a real idea of the seriously impressive amount of colour choices on offer.

Best G/FORE Golf Shoes

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Future)

G/FORE MG4x2 Golf Shoes Specifications Sizes: 7-13 Waterproof: 100% BOA Option: No Colours: 5 (Nimbus Grey, Onyx Black, Snow White, Twilight, Poppy) Reasons to buy + Striking looks on and off the course + No discernible lack of grip compared to spiked models + Numerous colour options + Excellent comfort Reasons to avoid - Hard work to keep the heavily textured areas looking clean Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Selected in Golf Monthly's Editor's Choice for 2022, the MG4x2 is one of the best golf shoes when it comes to on and off course style and performance. This is a cross-trainer shoe, a multi-functional model designed for both on and off the course. A lot of golf shoes struggle to find the balance between on and off course versatility; many end up failing on one or sometimes both tasks with either the style or performance being compromised. Not so with the MG4x2 shoes.

On course, the Sawtooth sole design offers one of the most compelling spikeless outsoles on the market even in wet and soft underfoot conditions. We've been sure to test these a fair bit during the winter months and at no point did we wish we were wearing a spiked model instead. Most modern spikeless shoes are good in damp or wet conditions, but the Sawtooth sole stands out here.

These shoes are about as far away from a traditional pair as you can get, and for that reason they’re not going to appeal to everyone. However, if you are looking for something bolder, G/FORE’s MG4x2 golf shoes certainly tick that box.

Read our full G/FORE MG4x2 golf shoe review

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Golf Monthly) Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Golf Monthly) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Golf Monthly) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: G/FORE) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: G/FORE) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: G/FORE) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: G/FORE)

Yes you read that correctly, there are 16 different colours and styles of the brilliant G/FORE Gallivanter golf shoe. Before we get into all of the colour and material options, let's talk about the shoe itself. The Gallivanter is about as classic a golf shoe silhouette as you can get. A low profile that represents a brogue-style of shoe, the Gallivanter looks the part and performs it too.

Firstly, they are an extremely comfortable pair of shoes. As you’d expect from one the best golf shoes, the traction levels are also very impressive, and the premium leather feels as good as it looks and the textured pebble grain finish is eye catching and easier to clean than I thought they'd be. The cushioned footbed that features lots of small raised 'nubs' provides a wonderful massage – a sensation that takes a little getting used to, but after a short while you really begin to appreciate it

The beauty of the Gallivanter is that you can mix this classic silhouette with some really eye catching colours. If you scroll through the gallery of images above you'll see the extent of the colours on offer. Fancy something really traditional? There's the Onyx Black colour. Fancy something bolder? Try the camo print outsole. There's a style for everyone here. Other variations include the a debossed version with the G/FORE skull printed across the shoe, the Camo Knit or the Cap Toe.

Read our full G/FORE Gallivanter golf shoe review

(Image credit: Future)

G/FORE G/Drive Twilight Golf Shoes Specifications Sizes: 7-15 Waterproof: 100% BOA Option: Yes (only available in BOA lace) Colours: 2 (Twilight, Snow White) Reasons to buy + Modern, premium styling looks very smart + Impressive golf-specific performance Reasons to avoid - Less conducive to off course use Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The G/Drive is a spikeless design that features a cable lacing system. As you can see from the images, this consists of two dials that sit to the side of the tongue. I was impressed by how well they helped pull the top of the shoe down onto my feet for a snug but very comfortable fit. Just as you'd find with the BOA lacing system on some of the best FootJoy golf shoes, the dials were easy to use and also add to the premium look.

The blue and white ‘Twilight’ version we tested on the golf course combines a fairly traditional colour combination with some ultra modern flashes, like the large heel area and the trademark G/FORE skull and crossbones branding on the tongue. One final thing worth pointing out is, having heard that G/FORE shoes can come up a little snug, we'd recommend going half a size up from normal.

Read our full G/FORE G/Drive Twilight Golf Shoe review

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Carly Frost) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Kevin Murray) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Future)

Comfortable from start to finish, the G/FORE MG$+ golf shoe performed about as well as is possible on a debut outing and beyond, making for another excellent addition to the G/FORE range.

Although a spikeless golf shoe, there was never a situation where a lack of grip from the non-slip outsole was noticeable, even on a variety of slopey lies. This is also thanks, in part, to the stability delivered by the heel cup at the back of the shoe that really locks the foot in place without sacrificing any comfort. Elsewhere, the premium upper is fully waterproof, meaning it really is an all-rounder in terms of performance and well worthy of its lofty rating.

There are seven colour options for men that include a camo variant as well as three 'block' colourways if you prefer a more two-tone effect on your golf shoes. There's two women's colorways too and the women's MG4+ golf shoe performs exactly the same as the men's.

Read our full G/FORE MG4+ golf shoe review

(Image credit: Carly Frost)

G/FORE Women's MG4+ Golf Shoes Specifications Sizes: 5-11 Waterproof: 100% BOA Option: No Colours: 2 (Day Glo Pink & Stone) Reasons to buy + You want a really comfortable pair of golf shoes + The fantastic blend of style and performance Reasons to avoid - You prefer the softer feel of leather rather than synthetic Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Slide the shoes on and you’ll discover the real ‘wow’ factor of the G/Fore - an amazing massaging footbed inner sole, unlike any golf shoe you will have experienced before, that literally leaves you bouncing up the fairway like you’re walking on air. If you’ve ever used one of those bumpy foot massage tools you’ll know that great feeling of rolling it under your foot, relieving stress and tension. Putting ‘nubs’ on the inner sole of the golf shoe gives the same amazing feeling, literally massaging the sole of your feet as you walk for 18 holes.

The performance benefits don’t stop there. This shoe has been designed to give your foot total swing support. I felt really grounded and stable, as though the shoe was gripping the turf, as I made my swing. In the past I’ve found performance-orientated golf shoes a little ‘sturdy’ and firm in feel but the G/Fore MG4+ fitted like a glove from my very first round, there was no need to break them in and no rubbing. See our guide to the best women's golf shoes for 2022 for more ideas

How We Test Golf Shoes

Our golf shoe testing methodology revolves around putting models to the test over a number of rounds and in different conditions. This is so we can gain a better idea of overall performance in terms of factors like grip comfort, grip, stability, waterproofing and how they actually look on the golf course. Each of the shoes listed above has been personally used by a member of the Golf Monthly team.

This is the best way of testing a golf shoe as using it in the real world over a number of weeks allows us to see how they perform when variables change like weather, ground conditions, different stances and lies, and so on.

We think this also gives us information on the little details as well like which brands come up small or large, which models start to rub a bit too much after 36 holes, which designs can be used off the golf course and for the drive home? We are very comprehensive in our tests to the point where we will regularly attend product launches and meet with the manufacturer’s R&D experts to understand the new technology. That isn't to say manufacturers can buy a good review though, as all our reviews are made by golfers, for golfers.

How To Choose The Best Golf Shoes

There are a number of factors to consider when picking out your next pair of golf shoes so to help you narrow down your search and inform your buying decision, below we have put together some key points.

Spiked or spikeless?

The best golf shoes above are split into spiked (or cleated) and spikeless designs and there are pros and cons of each. Spiked golf shoes offer better grip and stability but don't sit as low to the ground as spikeless models.

Spikeless golf shoes offer off-course versatility. They are perfect for driving in the car to the golf course, playing a round, and then driving home again because they are usually light and comfortable, but most won't offer as much traction as a spiked shoe.

Waterproofing

If you live somewhere that gets a lot of rain then a waterproof shoe is a must. The best designs will keep your feet bone dry however if you play golf in glorious sunshine most of the time, then you may view other factors as more significant.

Many players choose to have one pair for winter and another, lighter pair for summer to keep them fresh and suit different requirements.

Getting the right fit

When picking out golf shoes getting the right fit is important because otherwise blisters can build up. Or your feet may slide around inside, which limits your stability.

When trying a pair on for the first time, listen for the 'whoosh' sound when you slide your feet in - that's the sound of all the air leaving the shoe to confirm it is the correct size, but do a walking test to be sure. They shouldn't pinch anywhere, nor should your feet be moving around inside.

When it comes to the right fit it is also worth considering different laces. Normal laces are good for most but for some golfers, BOA laced shoes provide more convenient fastening and shouldn’t loosen during the course of a round, but are usually a tad more expensive.

Styling

Thankfully modern golf shoe design has seen many brands not just create traditional, classic-looking shoes, but also modern styles that can be used off the golf course too. Therefore it is important to think about what your shoes look like and what style suits you. Whatever you like or dislike, there is something for everyone these days and we think G/FORE is the best brand for that.

FAQs

Do G/FORE golf shoes run small? Well over half of the Golf Monthly team has now been able to try at least one pair of G/FORE golf shoes and we'd all agree they come up slightly small. We'd recommend going half a size up if you want out of the box comfort. It's worth noting that G/FORE shoes still do break in well once they've been worn for a couple of rounds.