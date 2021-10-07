We run through the best Skechers golf shoes currently on the market - spiked, spikeless and waterproof golf shoes to suit every budget and every style.

Best Skechers Golf Shoes

Skechers is renowned for its comfortable lifestyle and athletic shoes, so when it moved into golf shoes in 2015 it brought all the same successful technologies to the course.

The best Skechers golf shoes are renowned for being very comfortable through the use of responsive cushioning design and soft materials on the upper – they are without a doubt some of the most comfortable golf shoes we’ve tried in recent years.

They are generally a lower profile shoe than most and some of the 2021 range now sees the addition of the Arch Fit insole that is designed to mould to your foot to reduce shock and improve weight distribution.

Below are the stand out Skechers Golf shoes with their main features and benefits so that you can make the best choice for your feet.

Skechers Go Golf Torque Pro Shoes

Ideal for golfers that want a spiked waterproof golf shoe

KEY INFO

Sizes: 6.5-12 Waterproof: 100% BOA option: No

Colours: 3 Men’s (Black, Grey & White)

+ Waterproof

+ Spiked for increased grip

– Colours might not be for everyone

If you want a spiked waterproof leather upper shoe then the Go Golf Torque Pro brings this to the course with the usual Skechers comfort.

Full grain leather is combined with the synthetic upper and Skechers Waterproof Membrane Protection to keep your feet dry.

The flexible traction sole features a ‘Dynamic Diamond’ design with 7 replaceable Softspikes to ensure that you have as much grip as possible.

The comfort comes from the Ultra Go midsole and GOGA Max insole combining to provide cushioning. An excellent all round shoe with some flashes of colour from the sole brightening up the understated styling.

Ideal for golfers that want a sporty shoe with laceless tightening system

+ Athletic styling

+ Twist Fit dial more responsive than laces

+ Waterproof upper

– Leather look, but not leather

KEY INFO

Sizes: 6.5-12 Waterproof: Only the upper BOA option: Yes

Colours: 3 Men’s (Black, Grey & White)

Whilst the Go Golf Torque Twist golf shoe shares the same sole as the Torque Pro, which is about all that is the same.

The synthetic upper comes with a 1 year waterproof guarantee and the styling is a lot more athletic and features a ¾ inch high heel too.

The standout feature is the Skechers Twist Fit dial system for tightening the shoe to just the right pressure for your foot. Easy to adjust mid round and also to remove, this is the performance alternative to laces.

Read our full Skechers Go Golf Torque Twist Golf Shoes review

Skechers Pro 4 Legacy Golf Shoes

Ideal for golfers that want a leather shoe that is waterproof

+ Lightweight shoe

+ Leather upper and waterproof

– Conservative styling

KEY INFO

Sizes: 6.5-12 Waterproof: 100% BOA option: No

Colours: 3 Men’s (Black, Grey & White)

If you regularly play in wet conditions and want a spiked waterproof leather golf shoe, then the Skechers Pro 4 Legacy is for you. Designed to be fully waterproof, it is also very comfortable thanks to the Resamax cushioned insole and light Ultra Go cushioning

Like the Torque Pro it has a leather and synthetic upper with waterproof membrane protection plus extra traction from the 8 Softspikes in the moulded dynamic diamond sole.

Ideal for golfers that want a spikeless shoe with a little more room

+ Roomy fit, ideal for wider feet

+ Comfortable with good grip

– Could be more breathable

KEY INFO

Sizes: 6.5-12 Waterproof: 100% BOA option: No

Colours: 3 Men’s (Black, Grey & White)

The Skechers Go Golf Elite Tour SL golf shoe features a premium full grain leather upper that combines with a H2GO Shield waterproof membrane to keep the water out and your feet dry. Skechers say that this upper is also breathable, which it is, but our review felt it could be a little better compared to others in the premium end of the market.

The TPU outsole in some bright colours provides excellent levels of grip with a wide range of traction points that should hold you secure in all types of conditions.

The Goga Max cushioned insole is based on the GOwalk Max design and aims to rebound your foot as you walk, which means these are very comfortable shoes to use. Combine that with some classy and understated designs and you have a premium shoe that ticks a lot of boxes for comfort and performance.

Read our full Skechers Go Golf Elite Tour SL Golf Shoes review

Ideal for golfers that want a comfortable, lightweight shoe

+ Great grip even in damp conditions

+ Very comfortable insole

– Not waterproof and could be more breathable

KEY INFO

Sizes: 6.5-12 Waterproof: Water-repellant BOA option: No

Colours: 3 Men’s (Black, Charcoal & Navy)

For those on the go, the Max Sport offers a slip on design with the option of normal laces you can adjust to get a tighter fit.

The Max Sport is a very lightweight shoe that uses the GOGA Max insole for extra cushioning and support. The mesh upper is water repellent rather than waterproof, but does a good job of wicking dew water off during an early morning round.

The sole features a durable TPU spikeless outsole which is one of the best in the market for grip in all conditions.

Read our full Skechers Go Golf Max Sport Golf Shoes review

Skechers Go Golf Elite 4 Victory Golf Shoes

Ideal for golfers that want a premium spikeless shoe

+ Understated, stylish design

+ Excellent spikeless sole

– Not waterproof

KEY INFO

Sizes: 6.5-12 Waterproof: No BOA option: No

Colours: 3 Men’s (Black, Grey & White)

What sets the Skechers Go Golf Elite 4 Victory shoe apart from the rest of the range is the Gripflex outsole. The TPU sole combines multi-directional lugs to create a spikeless sole that provides stability and traction in a turf friendly design.

The Skechers Ultra Go midsole combines with the GOGA Max insole from Skechers walking shoes to offer excellent cushioning.

The synthetic upper is water repellent and combines understated looks with a stylish design.

Skechers Go Golf Max Bolt Golf Shoes

Ideal for golfers that want a lightweight shoe that makes a statement

+ Lightweight and built for comfort.

+ Stand out styling

– More relaxed structure

KEY INFO

Sizes: 6.5-12 Waterproof: Water-repellant BOA option: No

Colours: 3 Men’s (Black, Grey & White)

If you like making a statement with your golf shoes then the Skechers Go Golf Max Bolt golf shoe will help put an exclamation mark on your game.

The 3D printed design comes in a choice of three colour styles on a breathable textile upper. It’s water repellent rather than waterproof, but is very light thanks to the ultra-lightweight responsive cushioning on the insole.

The spikeless sole provides good grip on the course and the pull tabs on the heel and tongue make the Max Bolt easy to slip on and off.

Skechers Go Golf Arch Fit Line Up Golf Shoes

Ideal for golfers that want shoe that focuses on comfort

+ Very comfortable Arch Fit insole

+ Option of lace or hook-and-loop closures

– Not fully waterproof

KEY INFO

Sizes: 6.5-12 Waterproof: Water-repellant BOA option: No

Colours: 2 Men’s (Black & Grey)

The Go Golf Arch Fit Line Up golf shoe features Skechers latest innovation of the Arch Fit insole. Despite the name, it’s less to do with the arch of your foot and more to do with cushioning the pressure points on your foot where you walk. The removable insole is made from polyurethane and moulds to the shape of your foot to increase weight distribution and reduce shock.

The rubber outsole will have you racing along as it is made by Goodyear of tyre fame and features lots of nodules to ensure traction and stability.

The mesh and synthetic upper is breathable and water-repellent rather than waterproof, so this is good value summer shoe for those who want more comfort.

There is also the Front Nine option of the Arch Fit that features a hook-and-loop closure system for those who would rather not use laces for east on and off.

How we tested the best Skechers golf shoes

When it comes to testing golf shoes Golf Monthly has a strong testing procedure that revolves around putting them to the test over a number of rounds and in a variety of different conditions. We often play multiple rounds in one day in the same shoe too.

That way we have a clear understanding of which shoes are more comfortable than others, whilst also making note ot things like grip, stability, versatility, looks and overall performance.

Before the testing even begins we often attend product launches and have discussions with the manufacturer’s R&D experts to understand the new technology. That way we know what the technology is supposed to do, and can test for whether it does so.

The final point to make here is manufacturers cannot buy a good review because we tell it how it is for all golf product reviews, not just golf shoes.

What to consider when buying golf shoes

There are a number of factors to consider when picking out your next pair of golf shoes so to help you narrow down your search and inform your buying decision, below we have put together some key points.

Comfort – Obviously the first place to start is comfort. We all have different sizes and shapes of foot which will therefore mean some models are more comfortable than others. As such going to try on different models is invaluable before making a purchase.

When you are trying shoes on, listen for a ‘whoosh’ sound which should indicate air leaving the shoe which usually suggests a good fit. Walk around in the shoes too so you can feel any pinching and whether your feet are moving around inside them. A correctly fitted shoe should so neither of these things.

Getting the right fit is important because otherwise blisters can build up. Or your feet may slide around inside, which limits your stability.

Spiked or spikeless? – Do you want a spiked or spikeless design because there are incredibly good golf shoes in each category. That being said each have their own pros and cons.

Spiked golf shoes offer better grip and stability but don’t sit as low to the ground as spikeless models.

Spikeless golf shoes offer off-course versatility but might not offer as much traction. Have a think about which factor is most important to you here.

Waterproofing – If you live somewhere that gets a lot of rain then a waterproof shoe is a must. The best designs will keep your feet bone dry however if you play golf in glorious sunshine most of the time, then you may view other factors as more significant.

Styling – Thankfully modern golf shoe design has seen many brands not just create traditional, classic-looking shoes, but also modern styles that can be used off the golf course too.

Therefore it is important to think about what your shoes look like and what style suits you. Whatever you like or dislike, there is something for everyone these days.

Budget – Finally, set a maximum budget and shop with that in mind. There’s a great golf shoe to suit any budget and having this will help narrow your search.