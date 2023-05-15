FootJoy Women’s Traditions Golf Shoe Review

It’s not surprising that FootJoy, an iconic brand that every golfer knows, has a model called Traditions, which has now added a new spikeless offering to further extend its collection as some of the best women’s golf shoes. Over recent years, golf shoes have become more trainer-like and sporty looking, such as Callaway's Aurora or Payntr's X-003, as well as being more versatile and designed to be worn on and off the golf course. However, the Traditions shoe, and as the name suggests, is classically styled with classy stitching and is a reminder of how this unfussy and elegant design will probably never go out of fashion.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly )

It’s is available in three colourways and I tested the model in white/silver/purple – purple seems to be the in colour this year, although on this particular model, I would call it lilac, which mainly features on the sole and insole and complements the full-grain leather white upper and silver saddle beautifully.

These shoes are super lightweight, this was the first thing I noticed, and I was impressed how comfortable they felt from the get-go, thanks to the soft collar and moulded bed cushioning. The rounded toe design doesn’t only look good, it gave my toes plenty of room to breathe, whilst the heel area is narrower and fitted with a foam achilles pad, so it’s a snug fit but allows you to feel totally supported where you need it most.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

I was surprised by how much traction and grip the VersaTrax outsole provides, as you wouldn’t think so just by looking at it. That’s the great thing about this shoe, it’s a classic design but it has all the comfort and versatility of the latest sportier models. Interestingly, this model fitted perfectly when compared with the FootJoy HyperFlex, where I might have been inclined to go down half a size. Overall, if you’re looking for a classic summer shoe in a colourway that will match any outfit, Traditions is definitely worth considering.