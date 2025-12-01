I've Tested 30+ Golf Shoes Over The Last Couple Of Years And My Current Go-To Model Is Over 50% Off

You might love a new pair of golf shoes, but still rotate with your comfortable older ones, and that's exactly how I feel about the adidas CodeChaos. They are one of the best women's golf shoes that combine comfort, style and performance. At over 50% off, this is an amazing deal.

If you don't want your shopping spree to end at golf shoes, check out our Cyber Monday golf deals live blog which has all the latest and greatest discounts.

This is not your average women's golf shoe, it’s disruptive! The colour mix, including lucid lemon and bright pink sole stripes, is busy, but I genuinely like it.

The upper is complex: a multi-layer knit with a mesmerising zig-zag pattern under a mesh top layer. Technology is everywhere, especially in the outsole featuring a 3D TORSION plate for enhanced stability and fit, preventing midfoot bend and heel slippage.

I wore them straight out of the box, they felt lightweight and flexible, and they held up against wet conditions, keeping my feet dry and cleaning easily.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly - Howard Boylan)

The upper layers provided great comfort, and I felt stable over every shot with no rubbing. The TWISTGRIP outsole with its lug shape is sturdy and locked my feet to the ground - no slippage, similar to the spiked Tour360 24.

My tip: go up half a size. Overall, this spikeless shoe is exciting, performs exceptionally well, and is one of the most comfortable golf shoes for women. If the Codechaos is not for you I have also included a couple of models below nicely discounted as well.

New Balance has a massive sports history, and the 574 Greens V2 golf shoe takes inspiration from their classic Court Classics model, promising comfort and durability.

With its low profile, it looks just like a running shoe. The upper is waterproof microfibre leather, backed by a two-year warranty. I’m interested to see how that suede-like material handles serious winter weather and how easily it cleans!

(Image credit: Golf Monthly - Howard Boylan)

In terms of comfort, the CUSH+ insole and dropped midsole made for a very easy walk over 18 holes, proving lightweight and highly breathable. The NDurance rubber outsole is flexible and offers plenty of grip via numerous nubs. I found the traction more than satisfactory, and I appreciate the extra support provided by the heel counter and the toe cap extension that guards against wear.

If you’re looking for a fashion-forward, comfortable, and versatile golf shoe that delivers on performance, the 574 Greens V2 is definitely a solid option.

The Skechers GoGolf Jasmine 2 is a brilliant all-rounder, offering the perfect blend of comfort and performance. They look and feel like you're slipping your feet into athletic marshmallows, helping you float around the course!

This shoe has a smart, traditional look combined with trainer-like comfort. Attractive gold accents on the sole and the Skechers logo make them subtly classy. I especially love the white/gold colorway, which is a quick wardrobe win and performs brilliantly.

(Image credit: Future)

The GRIPFLEX spikeless TPU outsole is peppered with grip, complemented by five soft, replaceable Pulsar spikes. The grip is beautifully effective and the replaceable spikes ensure a decent lifespan.

From the moment you slip them on, the pillow-soft Reactive Move Foam insole is like a hug for your soles. I wore these on hard, hilly courses in the heat, and I can confidently say they are among the most comfortable women’s golf shoes I’ve ever played in. Even in mid-20s temperatures, my feet stayed cool and did not overheat, behaving like a highly breathable running shoe.