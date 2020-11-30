Callaway Cyber Monday Deals - Clubs, Balls, Lasers And More!
There are some truly incredible deals on Callaway golf equipment this Cyber Monday.
By Sam Tremlett
One particular golf brand that has a lot of fantastic deals on its products this Cyber Monday is Callaway, with huge savings available in both the US and UK.
From golf clubs to balls to rangefinders, there are massive reductions in price and after scouring the internet, we have passed our favorite deals onto you below.
Callaway Cyber Monday Deals
US Callaway Golf Cyber Monday Deals
The Mavrik is one of the best drivers of 2020 and has $100 off this Black Friday with Amazon. It can be picked up in various lofts and shaft options, and the entire range looks to be in the sale too with the Max and Sub Zero drivers and fairway woods. It is a limited time deal so act fast!
A great saving on the 2020 Mavrik Max driver from Callaway, available in a few different loft and shaft options.
One of the best fairway woods on the market right now, the Mavrik fairway wood is available in different lofts and shafts - a really good deal below $250.
Coming with a 460cc Ti driver, a 3 wood, 5 hybrid, 6-SW irons, a putter and a stand bag, this set from Callaway has you covered. The set includes headcovers for the driver, 3 wood and putter, and the stand bag comes with a rain hood.
Save $50 on this Strata Packaged Set which includes Driver, 3 Wood, 5 Hybrid, 6-9 Iron, PW, Putter, Stand Bag and 2 Head covers. It is the perfect set for someone looking to get into the game.
Coming in 5-PW + AW with stiff shafts, the Rogue X irons are a great option for a higher handicapper looking to increase distance with irons. They offer great forgiveness too.
Get $80 off this Callaway Hybrid rangefinder with Amazon.
Featuring Pin Acquisition Technology, the Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder gets its name from its range, which allows it to lock onto flags up to 300 yards away. The 6x magnification is also a nice touch that means you will always get the right yardage.
Save eight dollars today on Callaway's Chrome Soft golf balls. A model that proves popular out on Tour, the ball is constructed with an improved urethane cover which delivers increased ball speed on full shots while providing even softer feel and more control around the greens.
You can also get the Chrome Soft golf ball with Callaway's revolutionary Triple Track alignment aid which could help you hole more putts if you struggle with lining up shots on the green.
Finally if you want high levels of greenside control, but also a slightly firmer feeling ball that promises more distance, then the Chrome Soft X is the one for you with a dozen for less than $40.
Everyone loves a tour bag don't they? This cool Callaway Epic Flash bag has $200 off its RRP. It has a 10 inch top with a six-way divider and nine pockets in total for storing everything you could possibly need on the course. It also comes with a matching hood.
Coming with a tumbler, two balls, tees, a pitch fork and casino chip marker, this deal is great as a Christmas gift or just to treat yourself.
Two dozen Callaway Hex Soft balls for under $25? This is definitely a great deal to take advantage of today to stock up for the 2021 season.
Not a golf specific deal but Ogio is owned by Callaway - this is a sensational deal if you're in need of a quality backpack.
UK Callaway Golf Cyber Monday Deals
Save an immense £130 on the Callaway Epic Flash driver, which is still one of the premium models out there right now. When we tested it we found it to be very fast and long across the face and is definitely aimed at a wide range of players.
You can get the same £130 on the Sub Zero version which is the lower spinning, more tour-focused model.
You can also get the very popular Epic Flash fairway wood from Callaway for £199 too which is a bargain considering the incredible technology on offer here - including the Flash Face technology designed by a super-computer.
Save around £450 on these Apex Smoke irons, coming with lightweight True Temper Elevate Smoke 95 shafts in 4-PW. They're a beautiful looking club in a unique smoke finish and they're brilliant performers too. If you're a good ball striker looking for some more distance, this combination of head and shaft will work well.
Need help with your short game in terms of strike? Well the Sure Out 2 wedge from Callaway has been specifically designed to help consistency of strike with an enhanced sole design and heel relief.
A brand new Mack Daddy CB wedge for less than £100? That sounds good to us. The CB wedge has been specifically designed to make it easier to deliver good good contact consistently when chipping and pitching, so if you struggle in the short game, then this could help.
The Odyssey 2-ball is an iconic shape and it has been improved here with the introduction of the Triple Track technology and Stroke Lab shaft. At the moment you can get one for £50 off and when purchasing you also get a FREE sleeve of Callaway Chrome Soft golf balls too!
You can also get a FREE sleeve of Callaway Chrome Soft golf balls when purchasing this Stroke Lab Black Ten putter, which also has a saving of £50.
Save £50 on this Callaway Tour S Rangefinder which has Slope technology, water resistance, excellent accuracy and has a Prism mode which locks onto the flag for precise yardages.
Combine the worlds of a laser rangefinder with GPS in this handy model. The laser gives accurate measurements when used and the GPS comes pre-loaded with 38,000 courses so it is no understatement to say this is the total package. At the moment it is £80 off.
If you need a new golf bag then this is a model to consider. The strap is comfortable, it has six roomy pockets, it weighs very little and we also really like the aesthetic of it. You can save £30 on it right now as well.
A top that shows Callaway's commitment to eco-friendly materials and design, this pullover has been designed with Thermore Freedom technology which uses plastic fibres from recycled bottles. For only £79.99, we think it is an absolute bargain.
For more deals content from Cyber Monday, do not forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear and equipment content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing: Driver: Titleist TS3 Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 Fairway Wood: Nike Covert Tour 2.0 Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2 Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚ Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
-
