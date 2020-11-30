There are some truly incredible deals on Callaway golf equipment this Cyber Monday.

Callaway Cyber Monday Deals - Clubs, Balls, Lasers And More!

One particular golf brand that has a lot of fantastic deals on its products this Cyber Monday is Callaway, with huge savings available in both the US and UK.

From golf clubs to balls to rangefinders, there are massive reductions in price and after scouring the internet, we have passed our favorite deals onto you below.

Cyber Monday Golf Deals US: Quick Links

Cyber Monday Golf Deals UK: Quick Links

Callaway Cyber Monday Deals

US Callaway Golf Cyber Monday Deals

$499.99 Callaway Mavrik Driver $499.99 $399.99 at Amazon

The Mavrik is one of the

The Mavrik is one of the best drivers of 2020 and has $100 off this Black Friday with Amazon. It can be picked up in various lofts and shaft options, and the entire range looks to be in the sale too with the Max and Sub Zero drivers and fairway woods. It is a limited time deal so act fast!

$499.99 Callaway Mavrik Max Driver $499.99 $399.99 at Amazon

A great saving on the 2020 Mavrik Max driver from Callaway, available in a few different loft and shaft options.

A great saving on the 2020 Mavrik Max driver from Callaway, available in a few different loft and shaft options.

$299.99 Callaway Mavrik Fairway Wood $299.99 $249.99 at Amazon

One of the best fairway woods on the market right now, the Mavrik fairway wood is available in different lofts and shafts - a really good deal below $250.

One of the best fairway woods on the market right now, the Mavrik fairway wood is available in different lofts and shafts - a really good deal below $250.

$1899.99 Callaway Edge Full set $1899.99 $899.99 at Walmart

Coming with a 460cc Ti driver, a 3 wood, 5 hybrid, 6-SW irons, a putter and a stand bag, this set from Callaway has you covered. The set includes headcovers for the driver, 3 wood and putter, and the stand bag comes with a rain hood.

Coming with a 460cc Ti driver, a 3 wood, 5 hybrid, 6-SW irons, a putter and a stand bag, this set from Callaway has you covered. The set includes headcovers for the driver, 3 wood and putter, and the stand bag comes with a rain hood.

$249.99 Callaway Strata Packaged Set $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $50 on this Strata Packaged Set which includes Driver, 3 Wood, 5 Hybrid, 6-9 Iron, PW, Putter, Stand Bag and 2 Head covers. It is the perfect set for someone looking to get into the game.

Save $50 on this Strata Packaged Set which includes Driver, 3 Wood, 5 Hybrid, 6-9 Iron, PW, Putter, Stand Bag and 2 Head covers. It is the perfect set for someone looking to get into the game.

$789.99 Callaway Rogue X 7PC Iron Set $789.99 $599.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

Coming in 5-PW + AW with stiff shafts, the Rogue X irons are a great option for a higher handicapper looking to increase distance with irons. They offer great forgiveness too.

Coming in 5-PW + AW with stiff shafts, the Rogue X irons are a great option for a higher handicapper looking to increase distance with irons. They offer great forgiveness too.

$299.99 Callaway Hybrid Laser Rangefinder $299.99 $219.99 at Amazon

Get $80 off this Callaway Hybrid rangefinder with Amazon.

Get $80 off this Callaway Hybrid rangefinder with Amazon.

$199.99 Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder $199.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Featuring Pin Acquisition Technology, the Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder gets its name from its range, which allows it to lock onto flags up to 300 yards away. The 6x magnification is also a nice touch that means you will always get the right yardage.

Featuring Pin Acquisition Technology, the Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder gets its name from its range, which allows it to lock onto flags up to 300 yards away. The 6x magnification is also a nice touch that means you will always get the right yardage.

$47.99 Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls (One Dozen) $47.99 $39.99 with Worldwide Golf Shops

Save eight dollars today on Callaway's Chrome Soft golf balls. A model that proves popular out on Tour, the ball is constructed with an improved urethane cover which delivers increased ball speed on full shots while providing even softer feel and more control around the greens.

Save eight dollars today on Callaway's Chrome Soft golf balls. A model that proves popular out on Tour, the ball is constructed with an improved urethane cover which delivers increased ball speed on full shots while providing even softer feel and more control around the greens.

$47.99 Callaway Chrome Soft Triple Track Golf Balls $47.99 $39.99 at Academy Sports + Outdoors

You can also get the Chrome Soft golf ball with Callaway's revolutionary Triple Track alignment aid which could help you hole more putts if you struggle with lining up shots on the green.

You can also get the Chrome Soft golf ball with Callaway's revolutionary Triple Track alignment aid which could help you hole more putts if you struggle with lining up shots on the green.

$47.99 Callaway Chrome Soft X Golf Balls $47.99 $39.99 at Academy Sports + Outdoors

Finally if you want high levels of greenside control, but also a slightly firmer feeling ball that promises more distance, then the Chrome Soft X is the one for you with a dozen for less than $40.

Finally if you want high levels of greenside control, but also a slightly firmer feeling ball that promises more distance, then the Chrome Soft X is the one for you with a dozen for less than $40.

$649.99 Callaway Epic Flash Star Staff Bag $649.99 $449.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

Everyone loves a tour bag don't they? This cool Callaway Epic Flash bag has $200 off its RRP. It has a 10 inch top with a six-way divider and nine pockets in total for storing everything you could possibly need on the course. It also comes with a matching hood.

Everyone loves a tour bag don't they? This cool Callaway Epic Flash bag has $200 off its RRP. It has a 10 inch top with a six-way divider and nine pockets in total for storing everything you could possibly need on the course. It also comes with a matching hood.

$34.99 Callaway 30 oz Tumbler Gift Set $34.99 $24.64 at Amazon

Coming with a tumbler, two balls, tees, a pitch fork and casino chip marker, this deal is great as a Christmas gift or just to treat yourself.

Coming with a tumbler, two balls, tees, a pitch fork and casino chip marker, this deal is great as a Christmas gift or just to treat yourself.

$38.99 Callaway Hex Soft Golf Balls $38.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Two dozen Callaway Hex Soft balls for under $25? This is definitely a great deal to take advantage of today to stock up for the 2021 season.

Two dozen Callaway Hex Soft balls for under $25? This is definitely a great deal to take advantage of today to stock up for the 2021 season.

$149.99 OGIO Renegade RSS Backpack $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Not a golf specific deal but Ogio is owned by Callaway - this is a sensational deal if you're in need of a quality backpack.

Not a golf specific deal but Ogio is owned by Callaway - this is a sensational deal if you're in need of a quality backpack.

UK Callaway Golf Cyber Monday Deals

£449 Callaway Epic Flash Driver £449 £319 at Scottsdale Golf

Save an immense £130 on the Callaway Epic Flash driver, which is still one of the premium models out there right now. When we tested it we found it to be very fast and long across the face and is definitely aimed at a wide range of players.

Save an immense £130 on the Callaway Epic Flash driver, which is still one of the premium models out there right now. When we tested it we found it to be very fast and long across the face and is definitely aimed at a wide range of players.

£449 Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero Driver £449 £319 at Scottsdale Golf

You can get the same £130 on the Sub Zero version which is the lower spinning, more tour-focused model.

You can get the same £130 on the Sub Zero version which is the lower spinning, more tour-focused model.

£249 Callaway Epic Flash Fairway Wood £249 £199 at Scottsdale Golf

You can also get the very popular Epic Flash fairway wood from Callaway for £199 too which is a bargain considering the incredible technology on offer here - including the Flash Face technology designed by a super-computer.

You can also get the very popular Epic Flash fairway wood from Callaway for £199 too which is a bargain considering the incredible technology on offer here - including the Flash Face technology designed by a super-computer.

£1399.02 Callaway Apex Smoke Steel Irons £1399.02 £899.95 at Jam Golf

Save around £450 on these Apex Smoke irons, coming with lightweight True Temper Elevate Smoke 95 shafts in 4-PW. They're a beautiful looking club in a unique smoke finish and they're brilliant performers too. If you're a good ball striker looking for some more distance, this combination of head and shaft will work well.

Save around £450 on these Apex Smoke irons, coming with lightweight True Temper Elevate Smoke 95 shafts in 4-PW. They're a beautiful looking club in a unique smoke finish and they're brilliant performers too. If you're a good ball striker looking for some more distance, this combination of head and shaft will work well.

£119 Callaway Sure Out 2 Wedge £119 £89 at American Golf

Need help with your short game in terms of strike? Well the Sure Out 2 wedge from Callaway has been specifically designed to help consistency of strike with an enhanced sole design and heel relief.

Need help with your short game in terms of strike? Well the Sure Out 2 wedge from Callaway has been specifically designed to help consistency of strike with an enhanced sole design and heel relief.

£129 Callaway Mack Daddy CB Wedge £129 £99 at Golf Gear Direct

A brand new Mack Daddy CB wedge for less than £100? That sounds good to us. The CB wedge has been specifically designed to make it easier to deliver good good contact consistently when chipping and pitching, so if you struggle in the short game, then this could help.

A brand new Mack Daddy CB wedge for less than £100? That sounds good to us. The CB wedge has been specifically designed to make it easier to deliver good good contact consistently when chipping and pitching, so if you struggle in the short game, then this could help.

£269 Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track 2-Ball Putter £269 £219 at Golf Gear Direct

The Odyssey 2-ball is an iconic shape and it has been improved here with the introduction of the Triple Track technology and Stroke Lab shaft. At the moment you can get one for £50 off and when purchasing you also get a FREE sleeve of Callaway Chrome Soft golf balls too!

The Odyssey 2-ball is an iconic shape and it has been improved here with the introduction of the Triple Track technology and Stroke Lab shaft. At the moment you can get one for £50 off and when purchasing you also get a FREE sleeve of Callaway Chrome Soft golf balls too!

£269 Odyssey Stroke Lab Black Ten Putter £269 £219 at Golf Gear Direct

You can also get a FREE sleeve of Callaway Chrome Soft golf balls when purchasing this Stroke Lab Black Ten putter, which also has a saving of £50.

You can also get a FREE sleeve of Callaway Chrome Soft golf balls when purchasing this Stroke Lab Black Ten putter, which also has a saving of £50.

£349 Callaway Tour S Rangefinder £349 £299 at Golf Gear Direct

Save £50 on this Callaway Tour S Rangefinder which has Slope technology, water resistance, excellent accuracy and has a Prism mode which locks onto the flag for precise yardages.

Save £50 on this Callaway Tour S Rangefinder which has Slope technology, water resistance, excellent accuracy and has a Prism mode which locks onto the flag for precise yardages.

£329.99 Callaway Hybrid Laser Rangefinder £329.99 £249 at Golf Gear Direct

Combine the worlds of a laser rangefinder with GPS in this handy model. The laser gives accurate measurements when used and the GPS comes pre-loaded with 38,000 courses so it is no understatement to say this is the total package. At the moment it is £80 off.

Combine the worlds of a laser rangefinder with GPS in this handy model. The laser gives accurate measurements when used and the GPS comes pre-loaded with 38,000 courses so it is no understatement to say this is the total package. At the moment it is £80 off.

£159.95 Callaway Fairway C Stand Bag £159.95 £129 at Golf Gear Direct

If you need a new golf bag then this is a model to consider. The strap is comfortable, it has six roomy pockets, it weighs very little and we also really like the aesthetic of it. You can save £30 on it right now as well.

If you need a new golf bag then this is a model to consider. The strap is comfortable, it has six roomy pockets, it weighs very little and we also really like the aesthetic of it. You can save £30 on it right now as well.

£99 Callaway Full Zip Thermore Jacket £99 £79.99 at Golf Gear Direct

A top that shows Callaway's commitment to eco-friendly materials and design, this pullover has been designed with Thermore Freedom technology which uses plastic fibres from recycled bottles. For only £79.99, we think it is an absolute bargain.

A top that shows Callaway's commitment to eco-friendly materials and design, this pullover has been designed with Thermore Freedom technology which uses plastic fibres from recycled bottles. For only £79.99, we think it is an absolute bargain.

For more deals content from Cyber Monday, do not forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.