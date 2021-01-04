Take a look at the equipment used by Spaniard Jon Rahm.

Jon Rahm What’s In The Bag?

Jon Rahm has shot to worldwide prominence over the past few years winning regularly on both the European and PGA Tours. But what clubs does he put into the bag? Well below we have taken a look.

Interestingly Rahm has recently switched from TaylorMade to Callaway.

Speaking at the time of the announcement Rahm said; “I’m so happy to be joining Callaway, and I can’t wait to start the year. The equipment is already performing well for me, and in my first round with the new setup, I shot a course record 59 at Silverleaf. I have confidence in my new Callaway clubs – and especially the golf ball, which has really impressed me during the testing process.”

The new contract will see Rahm, as a Staff Pro, transition into a full bag of Callaway woods, Callaway irons, Callaway wedges, a Callaway Chrome Soft X Golf Ball and an Odyssey putter.

Some of the models are yet to be confirmed at the moment.

Rahm had been playing a TaylorMade SIM driver with 9 degrees of loft along with a couple of SIM fairway woods with 14.5 and 17.5 degrees of loft. However he has now switched to a Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond driver and a couple of Mavrik Sub Zero fairway woods. They have 16.5 and 18 degrees of loft respectively.

In the irons Rahm now uses a configuration from three-iron down to pitching wedge. The three-iron is a Callaway UT Proto and from four-iron to pitching wedge he uses a set of Callaway Apex Proto’s.

Then in the wedges he will move away from the TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 and Hi-Toe models, to a configuration of Callaway Forged JPN wedges. They have 52, 56, and 60 degrees of loft.

He is currently using a TaylorMade Spider X but we expect him to switch to an Odyssey putter soon but as we mentioned above, we are yet to confirm what exact model. Given he has been so successful with a mallet over the past few years, that would be our best guess right now.

One thing we do know for certain is he will use a Callaway Chrome Soft X golf ball. His previous balls had the number 10 on because his birthday is on the 10th of November and the best player on a football pitch is the number 10. This could remain with his new golf ball.

Rahm will also switch his apparel and shoes too. He had been using adidas but will now use TravisMathew instead.

*Note – Rahm often changes the top of his bag depended on the course, setup and conditions.

Driver: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond (10.5 degrees) with Aldila Tour Green 75 TX shaft

4-wood: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero (16.5 degrees) with Aldila Tour Green 75 TX shaft

5-wood: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero (18 degrees) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI (Black) 8 X shaft

Irons: Callaway UT Proto (3), Callaway Apex Proto (4-PW) all with Project X Rifle 6.5 shafts

Wedges: Callaway Jaws Forged JPN (52-8, 56-12, 60-10) all with Project X Rifle 6.5 shafts

Putter: TaylorMade Spider X (we expect him to switch to an Odyssey model soon)

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

Shoes: TravisMathew

Clothing: TravisMathew

