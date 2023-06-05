Rose Zhang What's In The Bag?

A young star in the world of golf, Rose Zhang survived a tense playoff against Jennifer Kupcho at the Mizuho Americas Open to become the first player to win an LPGA Tour event on professional debut since 1951. Undoubtedly more wins will come so let's take a look inside her bag.

Rose Zhang WITB: Full Specs

Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (9 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Red 5 S (45.5 inches) shaft

3-wood: Callaway Rogue ST LS 3+ (13.5 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Red 6 R (43 inches) shaft

5-wood: Callaway Rogue ST LS (18 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Red 6 R shaft

Hybrid: Callaway Paradym 4H (20 degrees) with KBS Tour Hybrid shaft

Irons: Callaway Apex ’21 (5-AW) all with Nippon 850 R shafts

Wedges: Callaway Jaws Raw (54-10S, 58-08C) all with True Temper XP95 R300 shafts

Putter: Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K Double Wide

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X Star

Driver

Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zhang is a Callaway staff player and has a full bag of clus from the brand. Starting at the top of the bag she uses a Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond driver which has 9 degrees of loft and is fitted with a Fujikura Ventus Red 5 S shaft. This model is the lowest spinning of the three Paradym heads and her driver is setup for high launch and low spin.

Read our full Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond Driver Review

Fairways

Callaway Rogue ST LS 3+, Callaway Rogue ST LS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving on to fairway woods Zhang uses two slightly different models at the moment, and they are actually slightly older Callaway models and not the latest Paradym designs. She uses a Callaway Rogue ST LS 3+ club which has around 13.5 degrees of loft, so it is a stronger three-wood. She then also uses a Callaway Rogue ST LS five-wood with 18 degrees of loft. Both of these clubs are fitted with Fujikura Ventus Red 6 R shafts.

Read our full Callaway Rogue ST LS Fairway Review

Hybrid

Callaway Paradym 4H

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She does however use the latest Paradym range in her hybrid slot in the bag. Instead of a four-iron she has a 4H hybrid and we also really enjoyed this club in testing. The club performed solidly delivering punchy ball speeds that matched its predecessor. Spin rates were solid and the ball flights from the tee, deck and from out of the first cut were all equally impressive. Due to the 455 Face Cup design mentioned previously, the Paradym provided a soft yet powerful feel even from off-centre hits.

Read our full Callaway Paradym Hybrid Review

Irons

Callaway Apex ’21

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving onto the irons, from five-iron down to A-wedge she uses Callaway Apex ’21 irons and all of them are fitted with Nippon 850 R shafts. Her model appears to be the standard iron and they sat between the DCB and Pro irons when they were released.

In testing the Apex felt a little hotter and sound slightly ‘clickier’ than the other two models. The difference however is not drastic and for irons that offer so much in terms of distance and forgiveness, the Apex feel superb.

Read our full Callaway Apex 21 Irons review

Wedges

Callaway Jaws Raw

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zhang then uses two Callaway Jaws Raw wedges with 54 and 58 degrees of loft, and both are fitted with True Temper XP95 R300 shafts. We were big fans of this model in testing. It delivers loads of spin and looks stunning from all angles. There are also plenty of loft and bounce options available to suit a variety of techniques. The feel is a little firm, which might split opinion though.

Read our full Callaway Jaws Raw Wedge Review

Putter

Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K Double Wide

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her final club in the bag is an Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K Double Wide putter which is a blade design which seeks to offer the forgiveness of a mallet. Her model has a larger footprint thanks to the Double Wide design and it also has a White Hot insert which is one of the most popular inserts ever in golf.

Ball

Callaway Chrome Soft X

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Zhang uses a Chrome Soft X golf ball from Callaway. Overall the Chrome Soft X was one of the best premium golf balls we've tested in recent years. It is consistently long off the tee, offers plenty of control when pitching from short range and feels brilliant off the clubface.