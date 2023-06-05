Rose Zhang What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of young American star Rose Zhang.
A young star in the world of golf, Rose Zhang survived a tense playoff against Jennifer Kupcho at the Mizuho Americas Open to become the first player to win an LPGA Tour event on professional debut since 1951. Undoubtedly more wins will come so let's take a look inside her bag.
Rose Zhang WITB: Full Specs
Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (9 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Red 5 S (45.5 inches) shaft
3-wood: Callaway Rogue ST LS 3+ (13.5 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Red 6 R (43 inches) shaft
5-wood: Callaway Rogue ST LS (18 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Red 6 R shaft
Hybrid: Callaway Paradym 4H (20 degrees) with KBS Tour Hybrid shaft
Irons: Callaway Apex ’21 (5-AW) all with Nippon 850 R shafts
Wedges: Callaway Jaws Raw (54-10S, 58-08C) all with True Temper XP95 R300 shafts
Putter: Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K Double Wide
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X Star
Driver
Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond
Zhang is a Callaway staff player and has a full bag of clus from the brand. Starting at the top of the bag she uses a Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond driver which has 9 degrees of loft and is fitted with a Fujikura Ventus Red 5 S shaft. This model is the lowest spinning of the three Paradym heads and her driver is setup for high launch and low spin.
- Read our full Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond Driver Review
Fairways
Callaway Rogue ST LS 3+, Callaway Rogue ST LS
Moving on to fairway woods Zhang uses two slightly different models at the moment, and they are actually slightly older Callaway models and not the latest Paradym designs. She uses a Callaway Rogue ST LS 3+ club which has around 13.5 degrees of loft, so it is a stronger three-wood. She then also uses a Callaway Rogue ST LS five-wood with 18 degrees of loft. Both of these clubs are fitted with Fujikura Ventus Red 6 R shafts.
- Read our full Callaway Rogue ST LS Fairway Review
Hybrid
Callaway Paradym 4H
She does however use the latest Paradym range in her hybrid slot in the bag. Instead of a four-iron she has a 4H hybrid and we also really enjoyed this club in testing. The club performed solidly delivering punchy ball speeds that matched its predecessor. Spin rates were solid and the ball flights from the tee, deck and from out of the first cut were all equally impressive. Due to the 455 Face Cup design mentioned previously, the Paradym provided a soft yet powerful feel even from off-centre hits.
- Read our full Callaway Paradym Hybrid Review
Irons
Callaway Apex ’21
Moving onto the irons, from five-iron down to A-wedge she uses Callaway Apex ’21 irons and all of them are fitted with Nippon 850 R shafts. Her model appears to be the standard iron and they sat between the DCB and Pro irons when they were released.
In testing the Apex felt a little hotter and sound slightly ‘clickier’ than the other two models. The difference however is not drastic and for irons that offer so much in terms of distance and forgiveness, the Apex feel superb.
- Read our full Callaway Apex 21 Irons review
Wedges
Callaway Jaws Raw
Zhang then uses two Callaway Jaws Raw wedges with 54 and 58 degrees of loft, and both are fitted with True Temper XP95 R300 shafts. We were big fans of this model in testing. It delivers loads of spin and looks stunning from all angles. There are also plenty of loft and bounce options available to suit a variety of techniques. The feel is a little firm, which might split opinion though.
- Read our full Callaway Jaws Raw Wedge Review
Putter
Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K Double Wide
Her final club in the bag is an Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K Double Wide putter which is a blade design which seeks to offer the forgiveness of a mallet. Her model has a larger footprint thanks to the Double Wide design and it also has a White Hot insert which is one of the most popular inserts ever in golf.
Ball
Callaway Chrome Soft X
Zhang uses a Chrome Soft X golf ball from Callaway. Overall the Chrome Soft X was one of the best premium golf balls we've tested in recent years. It is consistently long off the tee, offers plenty of control when pitching from short range and feels brilliant off the clubface.
- Read our full Callaway Chrome Soft X 2022 Golf Ball Review
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website, whilst he is also responsible for all content related to golf apparel.
He also oversees all Tour player content as well so if you need to know what clubs Tiger or Rory has in play, Sam is the person to ask.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam's What's In The Bag:
Driver: Titleist TS3 (9 degrees)
Fairway Wood: Callaway Paradym (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5
Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond
Shoes: G/FORE Gallivanter/Nike Air Zoom Infinity NEXT%/Cuater The Ringer/adidas Tour 360 22
-
-
