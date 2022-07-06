Callaway Jaws Raw Wedge Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Slotting into the Callaway Jaws wedge line-up is the new Raw edition. Designed by Roger Cleveland and said to feature the most aggressive grooves in golf, I was keen to put it to the test to find out how it compared to the best wedges on the market.

To do this, I headed out to Royal Troon, the ideal location to thoroughly assess every aspect of performance. But before delving deeper, the first thing to mention is that, from every angle, this wedge looks incredible. Whether you prefer the chrome or black plasma finish, you will not be disappointed.

It's a wedge that looks the part in the bag, but how does it perform? (Image credit: Future)

Over the ball, the classic shaping, straight leading edge and minimal offset combine to inspire confidence, while from the back, the subtle style touches and weight system make it a wedge that also sits pretty in the bag. I’ve already noticed some rusting on the chrome model which I think gives it an extra edge.

The Callaway Jaws Raw is a wedge that inspires confidence at address (Image credit: Future)

Onto the course, and I was really impressed by the spin on offer from the milled micro-grooves and Raw face. Removing the plating allows for a more direct contact and I saw this in action across every length of shot. Specifically, the spin on even short chips blew me away. Whether floating the ball a little higher or chasing something close to the ground, the level of control was as good, if not better than anything I’ve tested this year.

This was helped by the introduction of the new “Z Grind” that has been designed to skid rather than dig into the turf. It enabled me to nip the ball off the firm links ground with ease, as well as escape bunkers that didn’t have as much sand in them.

The spin on offer from the bunker and when chipping is exceptional (Image credit: Future)

In addition, I also tested the standard “S” sole design in the 52° and 56° - both with 10° of bounce - and it was versatile enough to deliver solid performance from tight lies and out the rough, making it comfortably one of the best wedges for chipping.

Moving further away from the green, squaring the face up when pitching and hitting full shots was a dream. I’ve always been a pretty good wedge player but even when swinging flat out, I seemed to flag almost everything I hit in testing. Long may that continue.

Andy Wright putting the Callaway Jaws Raw wedge through its paces (Image credit: Future)

There were, however, a couple of things I wasn’t so keen on. First, the feel and sound at impact is quite firm. I found the same when testing the PXG Sugar Daddy II wedge, which also features weights in the back of the head, so perhaps there’s something in that. It didn’t impact the control I had but it would deter me from putting it in play as things stand.

Additionally, I found the swing weight to be on the light side. Many will probably prefer that characteristic, but as someone who regularly has to contend with strong winds, I like to feel the weight evenly distributed from top to bottom.

Overall, the Callaway Jaws Raw wedge is a superb product that will suit a wide range of golfers (Image credit: Future)

In terms of specs, it’s available in lofts from 48° through to 60° and in four grind options: S (standard), W (wide), Z and X. In total, there are 17 loft and bounce combinations per finish, meaning there is something to suit every technique.