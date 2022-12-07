What The Golf Monthly Team Want To Receive For Christmas

Christmas is dubbed 'the most wonderful time of the year', that's unless you are a golfer in the UK... However, just because the weather isn't playing its part shouldn't mean you forget about the game of golf, with it actually an ideal time to get your game prepared for the future spring and summer months.

Golfers understand that, when Christmas hits, you are likely to receive a golf-related item or gift from someone who knows nothing about the game. We've all been there. The present arrives on your lap and, once that first layer of wrapping paper is torn off, you can see it's something that you really do not want, like a golf brush or pack of golf balls that won't see the light of day.

Therefore, we at Golf Monthly have taken it upon ourselves to put together a list of what items we would like this Christmas, items that even the biggest golf fanatic would enjoy if he or she saw it under their Christmas tree.

Whether it is apparel, golf balls or even technology, there are some fantastic items that, importantly, won't break the bank, with a number of these products even featuring under some of the best golf gifts for under $100 and $50. (opens in new tab)

Lastly, if you are unclear as to what present to get then it's simply worth asking about makes and models. You don't want to buy one of the best golf polo shirts (opens in new tab) only to find out the sizing is completely incorrect, and it's the same with purchasing a dozen golf balls only for the person to never use them.

What Is Matt Cradock Hoping For?

MacGregor VIP II Premium Wheeled Travel Cover

For me personally, I can't wait to get on a few golf trips next year and that means one thing, a sturdy golf travel case that will take the impact of the airport journey. There are a number of models available at a number of different price points, but one of the best golf travel bags (opens in new tab) is the MacGregor VIP II Premium Wheeled Travel Cover (opens in new tab), which offers superb value for money.

Priced around the £/$70 range, it won't break the bank whilst also offering ample storage space with the padding making the clubs well protected throughout the bag. There are three heavy duty external bag straps to tighten the VIP II around your golf bag so that everything is held tight inside.

What Is Sam Tremlett Hoping For?

Nike Golf Frank Crew Neck Sweater

You can't go wrong with a classic jumper, and what's better than one in recognition of arguably the best golfer to have ever played the game. There are multiple different designs available, but this limited edition style can be worn on and off the course, as well as around the house.

It's a design that may not appeal to everyone, but the enlarged graphic of Tiger's iconic "Frank" headcover (opens in new tab) is recognized in the golf world and the Nike swoosh is one of, if not, the biggest logo in sport. How could you not ask for this as a Tiger fan?

What Is Elliott Heath Hoping For?

adidas Tour360 22 Shoe

Put simply, you can't have too many golf shoes and, as a huge fan of them, I've been eyeing up the adidas Tour360 22 shoes (opens in new tab) in all-white (so ignore the picture we have attached above!). Firstly, they are some of the best golf shoes (opens in new tab) on the market and they can be worn all-year round. Not that I would with the white version...

Ranked as some of the best spiked golf shoes (opens in new tab), we know that they provide a snug fit and incredible stability and locked in feel to the ground, something which is crucial to performance. No wonder they are one of the best Adidas golf shoes (opens in new tab) and an item I want this Christmas.

What Is Ed Carruthers Hoping For?

Samsung Galaxy Active2 44mm GPS Watch Golf Edition

I've never had a GPS smart watch before and I've recently been toying with the idea of buying one. From our testing, we know that Samsung make some of the best golf watches (opens in new tab) and the Galaxy Active2 44mm GPS Watch Golf Edition (opens in new tab) is one that I've got my eye on.

I'm big into my fitness and do a lot of running and cycling so want this watch to double up as a device that can get my handicap down to single figures, but also help me keep my health in check too. With multiple features on this watch it's a long-term investment that I'd love to receive at Christmas.

What Is Andy Wright Hoping For?

Put simply, a golf glove is what I'm hoping to get this Christmas as it is an essential item that is one of the most annoying to buy. There are so many versions out there but, for me personally, FootJoy gloves always fit the bill. You really can't go wrong giving a golfer some nice FJ leather.

The brand produces some of the best golf gloves (opens in new tab) on the market and, whether it's the HyperFLX (opens in new tab) version, or perhaps the Stasof (opens in new tab) model, you know what you are getting when you slip on a fresh glove straight from the wrapper. Just make sure you tell the person buying the correct sizing, no-one wants a glove that doesn't fit like one...

What Is Dan Parker Hoping For?

TaylorMade TP5 Pix Golf Ball

As Andy has mentioned, I too am hoping to get an essential item because I often find them the most annoying to buy, which is why I have asked for the TaylorMade TP5 Pix (opens in new tab), a variation on the superb TP5 (opens in new tab).

Struggling with putting, the TP5 Pix has ClearPath Alignment that helps line the ball up, something which no doubt will save me shots. They would be a nice gift to receive at Christmas and perfect for stocking up on for when the weather gets better.

So, there you have it, that is what some of the Golf Monthly team are hoping to receive this Christmas. However, if you are still unsure, then why not check out our best Christmas Golf Gift Ideas (opens in new tab) for inspiration.