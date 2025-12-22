From LIV To Rory McIlroy And Tiger Woods, What Will Golf's Biggest Names Wish For This Christmas?

While Christmas is supposed to be about giving over receiving, there is no escaping the fact that everyone will have at least one personal wish this holiday season.

And golfers are no different. Whether it be asking for a slightly better short game or a few more yards off the tee (a new driver could help you there), lists are being compiled to send to Santa Claus in the hope that each of us will discover what we asked for under the tree on December 25th.

But what about those at the very top of the sport who have a near-perfect game in their armoury and possess so much money they could fund thousands of amateur's lessons for a year (hint hint)?

The Christmas wishes of a World No.1, a multiple Major winner or a pro golf circuit CEO are going to be slightly different to us mere mortals.

So what do we think they would ask for this Christmas if they only had one request that was guaranteed to be granted? Four Golf Monthly writers put themselves in the shoes of some of the sport's biggest names and had a think...

WHAT WOULD GOLF'S BIGGEST NAMES ASK FOR THIS CHRISTMAS?

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

Perhaps the most obvious request in the sport is the LIV Golf League asking for OWGR recognition from Trevor Immelman. Recent comments from Santa (Immelman) makes it sound like LIV could be unwrapping its wish sooner rather than later, paving the way for a slightly more fluid environment in men's pro golf.

Next is Scottie Scheffler hoping for a chance to win the US Open next June. Should he complete the job, as everyone expects him to at some point, he will achieve the career Grand Slam and follow Rory McIlroy into the history books.

On a similar note, Tommy Fleetwood will be desperate to claim the Claret Jug at Royal Birkdale to not only fulfil his own Major ambitions but also to ensure a victory on all-but home soil.

Meanwhile, Nelly Korda could well have asked for another LPGA Tour win after going without in 2025. As a bonus gift, the World No.2 has surely asked for a successful return to playing for her sister Jessica after giving birth in February 2024.

Finally, Tiger Woods has undoubtedly asked Santa Claus for an injury-free 2026 as he aims to play in several more Majors before putting his clubs away for good.

Nick Bonfield Features Editor

While the likes of Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood have signed new contracts with LIV Golf, I suspect there are some members of the Saudi-backed tour whose Christmas wishes relate to unification in the game. It'll be very interesting to see whether Brooks Koepka and others sign extensions or look for a way out.

While much of the off-season talk will relate to Scottie Scheffler's Career Grand Slam pursuit at the US Open and Tommy Fleetwood's quest for glory on home soil at The Open, let's not forget Jordan Spieth in only one leg away. I'm sure he's desperate to get his career back on track and begging Santa for a victory in the PGA Championship.

Someone else who deserves another Major title is Justin Rose – it's been an incredible career, but I feel a second Major would really put the icing on the cake. I'm sure he's asking Father Christmas for one more shot at glory.

In the women's game, Nelly Korda went winless this year after an unprecedented 2024, so she'll be keen to get back to where she belongs next season.

Conor Keenan Staff Writer

Rory McIlroy wants something very simple for Christmas - peace and quiet. Well, two things, but they go hand in hand. After a mammoth 2025 in which he completed the elusive Grand Slam and added an away Ryder Cup win to the top of the cake, Rory just wants to relax, put the feet up and watch a few Christmas movies with wife Erica and his daughter Poppy.

One person that doesn't want the same in Bryson DeChambeau - the American wants a new driver that spins more, a new golf ball that spins less and a putter that means he'll never miss another putt in his life.

But the same cannot be said for Smash GC star Brooks Koepka who, like millions of others around the world, simply wants to go home for Christmas - that home being the PGA Tour (reportedly).

Elliott Heath News Editor

Away from the names mentioned above, Jeeno Thitikul will be wishing at least one Major swings her way in 2026. The World No.1 is the best Major-less player in the game right now, just ahead of Tommy Fleetwood, and has come close so many times - especially at the Evian where only back-to-back Grace Kim eagles could stop her.

Charley Hull will also surely be wishing for a Major in 2026 to add a cherry on top of her incredible 12-year career so far.

PGA Tour Champions President Miller Brady will be hoping for a speedy Tiger Woods recovery so the 15-time Major champion can add a few over-50s events to the schedule, with Mike Whan surely wishing for a record-breaking 10th USGA title for Woods at the US Senior Open.

I’m sure PNC Championship tournament director will also be eagerly anticipating a Woods return after, I would imagine, a huge drop in ratings and interest for this past weekend’s Woods-less event.

PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh will be wishing for a strong PGA Championship after another lacklustre tournament in 2025 saw the event continue to fall in stature compared to the other men’s Majors.

I couldn’t tell you what DP World Tour chief Guy Kinnings is wishing for. The old world circuit continues to punch above its financial weight but seems to be stuck between a rock and a hard place in this current landscape, and the potential appeals hearings in relation to Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and other LIV players’ fines will surely have big implications for the tour and the Ryder Cup.

I do know he’ll be wishing for as many Rory McIlroy appearances as possible, which I’m sure he’ll get as McIlroy continues to support and dominate the DPWT in impressive fashion.