Our Favorite Christmas Golf Gifts Under $50 Right Now

Struggling for a Christmas gift for that golf-obsessed friend or family member? Well don't worry, we've got you covered. Christmas can be a tough time of the year to find gifts for anybody, but there are a ton of excellent ideas out there for golfers of all experience levels. Personally, I love nothing more than getting golf gear at Christmas as golfing equipment can often be a pretty expensive outlay. If you need a bit more inspiration on what to buy, do check out our ideas on some of the best Christmas golf gifts (opens in new tab)!

From stocking fillers to game-changing presents, the list below features some less-expensive gifts we'd want to see under our Christmas tree. While you're in the market for some new golf Christmas presents, you should also check out some of our other best gift ideas (opens in new tab), which features a pricier presents you could give to your loved ones as something extra special.

Christmas Accessory Gifts

Athletico Golf Shoe Bag A fantastic way to keep the trunk of your car organised and dirt free! Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + An excellent golf shoe bag + Comes with several pockets for tees and balls + Built-in ventilation keeps the stink out Reasons to avoid - May struggle to fit in smaller golf bags

One of the best ways to help ensure your golf shoes last for longer is to pack them away properly in a golf shoe bag after your round. Not many golfers actually use shoe bags, but they are a fantastic way to stay organised and keep the trunk of your car clean when coming home from the golf course. And this is one of the best and cheapest golf bags on the market. The Athletico Golf Shoe Bag is available on Amazon.com (opens in new tab) for an RRP of $34.99 and is an ergonomic shoe bag that is built to last.

It boasts several pockets that can be utilised not only for your golf shoes (opens in new tab), but also for any other accessories you want to store in the bag. It has a larger pouch in the middle for your shoes and is built with ventilating fabrics that are designed to keep your shoes fresh and stink-free when you stash them in your golf bag. Personally, I think this is a great present for any golfer or sports fanatic, who wants to use the bag to carry around other sports sneakers (opens in new tab) like basketball shoes, football cleats or even just a pair of running shoes!

Callaway Chip-Shot Golf Chipping Net One of our favorite collapsable golf chipping nets Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Usable indoors or outdoors + Easy to fold away and pop-up + Great for target practice Reasons to avoid - Needs to be anchored to the ground

Perhaps one of our favorite chipping nets (opens in new tab) on the market, the Callaway Chip-Shot Net is an ergonomic and easy to use alternative to many of the best nets on the market. It is super easy to pop-up and fold away and can be packed down in a matter of seconds. What I really love about this net though is that it can be set up both indoors or outdoors. So if the weather isn't great outside, you can pitch it indoors and continue to dial in your wedge game.

It's also a great option if you don't have a lot of room to practice in as it is only 25" x 25" in height and width and packs neatly into a flat circle, making it easy to store. It also boasts three handy chipping targets that can help you hone in on your aim and weight of your chips. Ultimately, it makes a fantastic gift for any golfer struggling with their consistency around the greens!

Tovii Golf Club Cleaning Set Keep your clubs, ball and equipment shining with this cleaning set! Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent value for money + Microfibre towel cleans muddy and wet equipment quickly + Brush is very powerful Reasons to avoid - Not the most comprehensive divot repair tool

Do you know a golfer that doesn't look after their equipment enough? Well, this is the perfect gift for them. Perhaps one of my favorite golf club maintenance packages out there, the Tovii microfibre towel, divot repair tool and club brush pack boasts a ton of value.

Included in that package you'll get three different colored towels to match your golf bag, meaning you can use one for your muddy clubs, one for your ball and then have one spare for after your round! The towels are made from an excellent microfibre material that is great for getting water and debris out of all of the nooks and crannies on your golf gear.

On top of that, you'll also get a very handy club brush that is super effective when it comes to cleaning your grooves. But for the stuff that's really stuck in there, you can also use the fantastic divot repair tool, that also comes with a handy magnetic ball marker.

Champkey Golf Trunk Organizer Another excellent trunk organiser worth considering Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Keeps your trunk clean and organised + Pockets for all kinds of accessories + Comes with shoes pouch Reasons to avoid - Will take up a lot of space in your car's trunk

Know a golfer who needs to get organized? This car boot storage box is a fantastic way to help them keep all their gear in ship-shape. As golf equipment can be expensive, having it all stored away nicely after your round can be a great way to help you firstly not lose anything when travelling to and from the course and maintain the longevity of that equipment. The Champkey Golf Trunk Organizer is a durable and sturdy bag that can be placed in the boot of your car. Akin to many of the best golf bags (opens in new tab) on the market this organizer boasts a range of handy pockets, dividers and zippers that can store away any piece of golf equipment.

For example, you can adjust the dividers inside the bag to create whatever storage pockets that you might want for each piece of equipment. For example. you could have one larger spacing for your golf shoes and then have a couple of smaller spaces for your hats (opens in new tab), gloves (opens in new tab) and perhaps maybe a rain jacket (opens in new tab). You'll also find plenty of pockets under the lid of the bag, which can house everything from balls, to tees to old scorecards!

One of our favorite putting training aids, the PuttOut Pressure trainer (opens in new tab) is designed to simulate the same conditions of putting on a real hole, thanks to the very neat parabolic curve design of the trainer. Although it may look a little odd to some, this curvature allows golfers to hone in on their putting consistency rewarding those who put the right pace on each shot. Good putts will be returned to the player, while mis-hits are rejected by the trainer. We loved the excellent features this putting trainer has so much that we actually included it in our Editors Choice Guide for 2022 (opens in new tab).

PuttOut Compact Putting Mirror An excellent alignment tool for those struggling with consistency Today's Best Deals $26.95 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Instant feedback on your putting alignment + Non scratch alignment graphics + Comes with a protective bag Reasons to avoid - Not the best for those with wide putting arcs

Hone in on your putting consistency with this fantastic training aid from PuttOut! Their compact mirror is a great tool to use if you want to improve on your alignments around the greens. Utilise the mirror to perfect your back swing and follow through and get a more complete strike on the ball. The best thing about this training aid (opens in new tab) is that it can be packed away inside the neat bag that comes with the product and stored inside your golf bag, making it very easy to pull out and practice with when you're on the practice greens!

The Puma PopTop Mini Bluetooth speaker checks all the boxes when it comes to qualifying as a great Christmas gift for under $50. It delivers impressive sound quality and range from wherever your phone is on the course. This speaker is compact and lightweight and is very easy to set up and use. Not only does it deliver enjoyment on the golf course, it's equally good away from the golf course too! The PopTop Mini is also waterproof, sand proof, and dust proof, so it was built to withstand the elements, and it doubles as a bottle opener as well.

Golf Ball Gifts

Titleist 2021 Pro V1 golf balls Give the gift of fast ball speeds and short game control this Christmas! Today's Best Deals $49.95 (opens in new tab) at Walmart (opens in new tab) $49.95 (opens in new tab) at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Greater longevity and tour-validation than any other premium golf ball + Provides superb all-round performance + Excellent control into the greens Reasons to avoid - Hard to track down bargain prices for golf’s No.1 premium ball model

Give the gift of fast ball speeds and excellent distances this Christmas with the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball - our best on test model at the moment. With its biennial upgrade, the design got several significant changes made to it, such as the new reformulated 2.0 ZG Process Core which was implemented with more distance in mind. Additionally the cover was noticeable when we first got our hands on some.

The result of all of this was five stars from us and the ball has found its way into many Tour professional bags. It launches lower and spins less than the Pro V1x and overall it provides superb all-round performance. A couple of other key difference between this and Pro V1x is the Pro V1 feels fractionally softer and offers a lower peak height. To see a full breakdown on the differences between the two balls, check out our comparison post (opens in new tab) on them.

Know a golfer who loses balls all over the golf course? Why not help them replenesh their golf ball stocks this Christmas with a pack of the fantastic Tour Response golf balls, a product we rated so highly, we added to our Editor's Choice list for 2022 (opens in new tab). TaylorMade's latest edition of the Tour Response golf ball has several improvements compared to its previous model. The new ball was faster off the face by about 3 mph versus the previous generation with a fraction less spin.

This created six extra carry yards and seven additional yards in total. We noticed it spun a little less with the irons and wedges as well and yet there was no loss of control or feel. We also thoroughly enjoyed the feel with the putter as well because it gave a lovely soft touch off the blade. Another new aspect to talk about is the unique Stripe option. It features a lime green and grey coloured band that wraps around the ball. Now this look won't be for everyone but we felt it created a very clear alignment aid off the tee and on the green. When you putt, the stripe clearly shows how effectively the ball is rolling end-over-end. It's a great option for any mid-range player looking to add more distance to their game!

Mizuno RB566 golf ball Ideal for casual golfers or those just starting out Today's Best Deals $21.95 (opens in new tab) at TGW - The Golf Warehouse (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Extra hang time keeps the ball in the air for longer + Ideal choice for mid to low swing speeds in warm conditions Reasons to avoid - The cover is highly durable but not the softest

This is an excellent golf ball that we think pairs up nicely with any golfer or beginner looking to get into the game. It is perfect for people with slower swing speeds (opens in new tab), so is also a great present for any senior player (opens in new tab). But thanks to its high-energy core, unique 566-dimple cover and a soft-compression design, Mizuno have produced a ball that will help any golf novice get the ball flying big distances.

In testing with driver, on course and on the range, we noticed a significant change in ball flight. The RB566 flew high and straight, with less right to left shape. It’s fair to say it straightened our tester's ball flight and gave him the confidence to swing more freely. Around the green, this ball comes off the face with a nice soft click and has a responsive feel. It grabbed quickly on mid-range pitches and full wedge shots but released more on shorter chips.

Srixon 2021 Z-Star golf balls Another high-performance golf ball that we absolutely love! Today's Best Deals $34.97 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $34.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $34.99 (opens in new tab) at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Brilliant in all departments and one of the best value premium golf balls + New slightly thicker cover brings enhanced spin, control and feel + Cover combines with FastLayer core for more ball speed and distance Reasons to avoid - Only fast-speed players will reap maximum benefit

The new seventh generation Srixon (opens in new tab) Z-Star is another high-performing golf ball that I think would make a fantastic Christmas gift for any golfer in your family. It's great for experienced players who are looking to add a little more distance to their game. The 0.6mm cover promises enhanced spin, feel, and control around the greens. The greenside spin on offer is fantastic and even with well-used wedges we noticed plenty of grab and stop on the second bounce.

The mid-flight characteristics mean the ball never balloons on you and flies very well through the wind, just as you would hope from a premium golf ball. What shouldn't be ignored here is the price because the Z-Star can often be found for less than other premium models on this list, and yet the performance is comparable.

Clothing/Gloves

Titleist Tour Performance Cap A great way to keep the sun out of your eyes Today's Best Deals $34.95 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Tour proven + Lots of colors and designs to choose from Reasons to avoid - Can be dislodged when very windy

A cap worn by professionals around the world, this is made from Titleist's proprietary material and it also has a headband that regulates temperature, wicks moisture and is also antimicrobial to limit odor too. There is also a mesh version of the Tour Performance cap too which is another top performer. If you know someone who likes to look the part on the golf course, then this is definitely one of the best hats (opens in new tab) for them!

Nike Mens Dri-FIT Short Sleeve Polo A super stylish polo that comes in 15 different colors! Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Comes in 15 different colors + Moisture wicking technology + Looks very stylish on the course Reasons to avoid - Not the most durable of materials

This fantastic golf polo is one of the highlights is perhaps one of the most stylish golf polo shirts (opens in new tab) on the market. It is super comfortable and lightweight being made of a stretchy polyester material that expands and contracts to your body’s movements. It doesn’t fit too tightly on the body either, meaning the polo gives you a great range of movement, allowing you to really twist into your backswing and rip through your follow-through. The fabric also uses Nike’s patented Dri-FIT technology, which wicks moisture away from your body to help you feel dry and cool on the course. Did I also mention it comes in a whopping 15 different colorways on Amazon (opens in new tab)?

Puma Removable Pom Beanie A stylish, versatile hat made for winter golf and off-course wear Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Doubles as a beanie hat + Soft and warm Reasons to avoid - Limited colorways

The P Removable Pom Beanie has got you covered through the frosty mornings into the windy afternoons. We found it to be very warm, comfortable and surprisingly wind resistant. Along with the looks, the bobble, or pom, can be removed to make it look like a beanie hat, which works surprisingly well in practice. Featuring the renowned Puma P on its front, Puma is known for producing some of the best golf beanies and, with the P Removable Pom Beanie, it blends practicality with style, so you'll not only be feeling warm out on the course, but looking good too!

High-quality performance and impressive durability from the market leader Today's Best Deals $21.95 (opens in new tab) at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Soft touch Reasons to avoid - Thick seam on the palm noticeable at times

The idea behind the HyperFLX is to offer a blend of the soft feel and touch you would expect from a premium leather, tour-style glove with the durability and reliability of an all-weather option. The design of the HyperFLX features a Premium Cabretta Leather palm which seeks to provide a soft, comfortable feel along with excellent resistance to water and perspiration.

The technology in this glove is pretty incredible, but it is expected of a brand like FootJoy, who also channels this innovation into some of the fantastic golf shoes they produce (opens in new tab). This has been combined with a Microvent material on the back of the hand as well as Powernet Mesh Knuckles. This precise placement of finer gauge elastic material is there to aid moisture control, fit consistency and breathability. Overall, this is a great glove offering a blend of premium leather quality and technological innovation, it’s one of the best golf gloves out there.

Golf Books And Magazine Gift Ideas

Peter Alliss: Reflections On A Life Well Lived Insightful stories from one of golf's most colorful personalities Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + A legend reminiscing through years of golf + Hugely entertaining to read Reasons to avoid - No real negative to this book!

Peter Alliss’ Reflections On A Life Well Lived reads as if the reader is eavesdropping on a chat between two friends reminiscing, those people being Alliss himself and Bill Elliott. Aliss' last book before his death in 2020, Reflections uses his trademark style, whimsical, digressive, avuncular but occasionally sharp, to talk about his life.

Alliss had requested Elliott’s voice in the book, so Bill often contributes introductions and closing words to the eleven chapters. He also provides a prologue, and Jackie Alliss has written an epilogue. She writes: “When Peter talked of writing the ultimate book, he said he wanted to do it with Bill. My abiding memory is of the two of them giggling away in Peter’s study as they reminisced.” Additionally it includes tributes from fellow commentators like Hazel Irvine.

Tiger & Phil: Golf's Most Fascinating Rivalry Simply amazing reading for the golf fanatic Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Learn more about the fascinating rivalry between Tiger and Phil + Uncover lesser known stories and facts about the pair Reasons to avoid - The only negative is that there isn't a sequel!!

Another eye-opening read for anyone fascinated by two of the game's biggest characters, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. Bob Harig's page-turner delves deeper into the long-standing rivalry between the two stars, shining a light on how they both came to be so successful in the game.

Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf's Most Colorful Superstar by Alan Shipnuck A real page turner that will have you hooked from start to finish Today's Best Deals $16.10 (opens in new tab) at Walmart (opens in new tab) $19.49 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + This book really is rip-roaring + A must read if you're a fan of lefty Reasons to avoid - No negatives

Rip-roaring by name and rip-roaring by nature, this New York Times best seller gives a bold and insightful look into the life of one of golf's biggest characters, Phil Mickelson. It is a frank and gritty tale of the life of the six-time major winner, covering everything from his thrilling victories to Leftie's crazy controversies. And if you're looking for something that's going to captivate you for a good couple of weeks, this rollercoaster of a book is something that any golf fan will enjoy reading, delving into everything from Mickelson's lifelong rivalry with Tiger Woods to celebrating his generosity and love of the game. It is a thrilling insider's look into the life of one of golf's biggest stars. It makes the perfect Christmas book gift for any avid golfer!

