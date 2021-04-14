Take a look at some of our favourite products available from designer golf brands.

Best Designer Golf Clothing

In the past few years we have seen a trend where more and more designer labels have looked to break into the golfing world with apparel. Brands like Ralph Lauren, Original Penguin, Lacoste, BOSS and plenty more make the best golf tops, best golf trousers and pretty much every other piece of clothing.

These products often look great and give your game the confidence it deserves thanks to the premium, high-quality feel and aesthetics of the garments.

But which models should you go for? Well we have taken a look at some of our favourites pieces of designer golf clothing below so hopefully you find something you like.

Alternatively if you are after something else we also recommend having a look at some of our other buying guides below too. Such as the best golf shoes, best golf waterproofs or best golf hats.

Peter Millar Crown Sport Perth Performance 1/4 Zip

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 10

One of Peter Millar’s most popular garments, the Perth Quarter-Zip is constructed from a polyester and spandex blend that has the power of moisture-wicking technology, along with four-way stretch. It is available in a number of classic colours but you can also push the boat out with camo and stripe designs if you so wish as well.

Original Penguin Mixed Media Layering Top

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 3

Dependable clothing is a must in adverse weather conditions. One such garment that won’t let you down is this Mixed Media Layering Top from Original Penguin. It is 100% polyester and gives great warmth and comfort whilst also offering a stylish and understated aesthetic. As such it works just as well off the golf course as on it.

TravisMathew Stopover Pullover

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: 3

We are fast becoming fans of TravisMathew because the brand makes some of the best designer golf clothing anywhere.

Take this pullover top for example. It would look right at home on and off the course and is made from a four-way stretch, wrinkle resistant and supremely comfortable fabric that makes it very easy to wear all day.

G/FORE Luxe Staple Midlayer

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 3

This signature midlayer offers elevated style for both on & off-course with what can probably be called G/FORE’s most understated garment ever. This midlayer is made from an extremely soft mix of polyester, cotton and spandex to give you a comfortable feel and a touch of stretch when needed. It is available in three different colours.

Original Penguin Fleece Popover Hoodie

Sizes: XS-2XL

Colours: 6

The Fleece Popover Hoodie is brand new this season from Original Penguin. Perfect for range days or relaxing in off the golf course, this hoodie has a soft brushed interior, drawstring hood and a handy front kangaroo pocket.

G/FORE Tech Pullover Hoodie

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 1

The game of golf is changing in terms of apparel with more brands designing hoodies for the golf course. One such example is this Tech Pullover design from G/FORE which has a unique look with the Skull & T’s logo and black and white colour-way. You don’t have to worry about performance either because it makes excellent use of a warm fleece lined fabrication which keeps you warm, whilst the soft feel is very nice indeed. Also two more things we really like here – the versatility in that it can be used on and off the course, and the two convenient pockets.

J. Lindeberg Banks Sweater

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 4

Perfect for layering in cooler conditions, this Banks mid-layer is breathable, moisture-wicking, quick-drying and has four-way stretch to deliver in every way you want it to on the golf course.

Peter Millar Hyperlight Weld Hybrid Half Zip

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 2

The Hyperlight Weld Hybrid jacket offers the ideal answer to blustery conditions. Made from a premium, breathable performance fabric with four-way stretch, it’s constructed with a highly wind and water-resistant exterior for protection from the elements. Light insulation beneath the woven panel offers comfortable warmth without adding weight, and the ergonomic seaming enhances mobility.

Ralph Lauren RLX Performance Stretch Quarter Zip Pullover

Sizes: XS-2XL

Colours: 2

This lightweight layer is made from moisture-wicking knit jersey that has a generous amount of stretch, ensuring comfort with every swing. As worn by Billy Horschel out on the PGA Tour, it looks great and as you would expect, is beautifully well made too.

Calvin Klein Golf Wrangell Hybrid Jacket

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 3

Calvin Klein’s Wrangell Hybrid Jacket offers brilliant protection from the elements, while still maintaining breathability. It uses Chill Force Outer Layer technology which helps the golfer remain protected and yet also maintains the lightweight feel which is great because we all hate playing in jackets that feel heavy and restrictive to the swing.

G/FORE Repeller Jacket

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 1

If you want a stylish, smart jacket with an understated but modern design, that also keeps rain and wind at bay then the Repeller Jacket from G/FORE is a very good choice for you. Protection comes thanks to the Dry-Tex fabric and heat bonded seams as well as the handy hood design at the back. An excellent model that looks great anywhere.

Peter Millar Crown Sport Hyperlight Shield Half Zip Jacket

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 3

Engineered from a highly technical 2.5 layer performance fabric, the Hyperlight Shield Half-Zip is a go-to security piece offering fully waterproof, seam-sealed protection and optimal coverage in inclement weather. The innovative Tour-tested fabric is supremely soft and comfortable with two-way mechanical stretch and easy-care benefits. A separate stow pouch allows it to be packed down tight and easily stashed in a golf bag.

BOSS Pauletech Polo

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 5

The Pauletech polo features in a slim fit with a three-button design on the front of the polo. It also includes added stretch to keep you comfortable and mobile on and off the course, with the signature Hugo Boss logo on the left side of the chest.

Original Penguin Floral Conversational Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 1

Original Penguin may be a relatively unknown golf apparel brand compared to some others, but it has been making outstandingly cool and high-quality golf shirts in particular for decades now. The brand has always sought to create products that look great everywhere and this floral design is a case in point.

It is inspired by the famous Azalea flower of Augusta National where the pink flowers combine with fun prints of golf balls, bags and golf carts to give a very unique and yet stylish aesthetic.

Another important thing to mention is the shirt’s material also has an eye on the environment too because it is part of Penguin’s Re-Originals collection, made from a combination of polyester, elastane, and recycled polyester, all with the objective of producing more sustainable products from recyclable materials. Given all of this, its inclusion in our guide on the best golf polos was a no-brainer.

G/FORE Liberty Stripe Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 2

G/FORE tend to produce outlandish gear with far-out designs but the brand has shown restraint with this liberty polo. We think it looks great in both the snow and twilight designs, importantly working with a variety of trousers and shorts. It is made from a breathable tech pique fabric for those extremely warm days and it is stretchy enough for the most rapid of golf swings.

Peter Millar Crown Sport Night Performance Jersey Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 1

This polo offers sharp style and technical performance that make it a staple in any wardrobe. It’s constructed using a lightweight, easy-care jersey fabric that wicks moisture and stretches four ways for optimal mobility on and off the course. Innovative UPF 50+ sun protection delivers added coverage for long days spent outside.

TravisMathew Solar Power Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: 1

We love this polo from TravisMathew. Made from a Prestige technical fabric designed to perform in extreme conditions, not only does it work well on the golf course but we think it is a polo you can wear anywhere.

As such we also featured it in our guides on the best men’s golf shirts too.

Ralph Lauren RLX Tech Pique Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 1

We think this polo looks great, as you would expect from Ralph Lauren, but it is also lightweight, stretchy, moisture-wicking, and a design worthy of inclusion on this list of the best designer golf clothing.

Original Penguin Eco Golf Earl Polo

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 7

A shirt that you would have seen Cameron Smith wear on a number of occasions, at the 2021 Masters for example, this Earl polo is one of the most popular garments Penguin makes. It has an understated design in lots of different colours, whilst also having a comfortable feel thanks to the lightweight fabric.

Polo Golf Ralph Lauren Classic Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: N/A

Keep things simple but stylish with this classic polo from Ralph Lauren. It has a cotton rich construction with a little extra stretch to help you during the swing and it is no understatement to say the design works with pretty much any outfit.

J.Lindeberg Ade Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 3

The ‘Ade Polo Shirt’ that Viktor Hovland is wearing this year is crafted in ‘High Vent Jersey’ that allows for moisture transportation and ventilation. The lightweight polo also features a vertical mesh stripe creating a clean and crisp finish.

Lacoste Sport Signature Breathable Polo Shirt

Sizes: XS-4XL

Colours: 4

This premium brand polo shirt offers a higher level of performance to keep you cool and comfortable. Not only that but it is made from an ultra-dry stretch fabric to help you play your best on the links.

TravisMathew Right On Time Pants

Sizes: 30-42

Colours: 4

Part of TravisMathew’s Performance Loungewear collection, these pants work well for whatever social situation you find yourself in. They have a lightweight construction and the 4-way stretch material will keep you comfy all day.

Peter Millar EB66 Performance Five-Pocket Pants

Sizes: 30-44

Colours: 9

Peter Millar makes premium golf attire and these EB66 trousers are no exception. Available in an astounding nine excellent colours, and plenty of different sizes, they are lauded for the unique combination of technical features, like two-way stretch, moisture-management and easy care, with a weekend-ready five-pocket design.

Whether you’re playing 18 holes or headed to lunch in town, these trousers are an excellent addition to any players golfing wardrobe.

G/FORE Tour 5 Pocket Pants

Sizes: 30-40

Colours: 4

G/FORE products usually stand out from the crowd in outlandish ways but the brand has kept things classically stylish here. These trousers are smart, casual, lightweight and extremely soft on the skin which makes them very easy to wear all day. They are made from a Japanese performance stretch twill fabric which is ideal for maximum mobility and comfort.

J. Lindeberg Ellott Pants

Sizes: 31-38

Colours: 4

J. Lindeberg’s Ellott trousers are one of the best models on the market right now, with the new design getting a fresh update. The new fabric is breathable, lightweight, stretchy, water repellent and quick drying which is everything you could possibly want from a golf trouser right?

Original Penguin All Day Everyday Pants

Sizes: 30-40

Colours: 5

If you are a fan of Penguin golf gear, perhaps you have seen the No Laying Up guys wearing the apparel at some point, then these All Day Everyday Pants could be your perfect pair of pants this year. Made with a stretchy and technologically advanced fabric it is the little details we like the most here, such as the elastic gripper waistband, and Pete the Penguin logo on the back. The versatility here is also a huge plus point because these, as the name would suggest, can be worn all day and just about anywhere.

Polo Golf Ralph Lauren Slim Fit Stretch Pants

Sizes: 28-42

Colours: N/A

Get the premium look with these Ralph Lauren pants. They may have slim in the name but don’t let that put you off because they stretch excellently and have moisture-wicking properties as well.

BOSS Spectre Trousers

Sizes: 28-42

Colours: 2

The Spectre trousers from BOSS are water repellent and have an elasticated waistband for comfort. To give that Tour approval, Henrik Stenson often wears them out on the professional circuit.

TravisMathew Beck Shorts

Sizes: 30-42

Colours: 6

We love these Beck shorts – they also made our list of the best golf shorts – because of the combination of performance, comfort, and because they are so versatile you can use them anywhere which adds to the value. The fabric has a high-degree of stretch and moisture-wicking capability which makes them comfortable to wear all day, something that is very easy to do.

G/FORE Maverick Hybrid Shorts

Sizes: 30-40

Colours: 6

G/FORE usually specialise in garments that truly stand out from the crowd, but these shorts have a more understated appeal. These Maverick shorts are ultra-lightweight, moisture-wicking and have a four-way stretch fabric, all of which combine to make these a good pair to consider. We found these shorts also worked in a variety of locations too, whether that be at the beach, at the shops, on the greens or in the clubhouse.

Ralph Lauren RLX Tailored Fit Golf Shorts

Sizes: 28-42

Colours: 1

A highly premium pair of shorts, these RLX Ralph Lauren shorts have a slim-fit, five pocket design constructed with a moisture wicking, stretch fabric which will keep you cool and comfortable whilst on the course.

J. Lindeberg Eddy Golf Shorts

Sizes: 30-38

Colours: 4

The Eddy Shorts feature a slightly shorter length than other on this list but the Micro High Stretch technology means they flex to your swing and have excellent mobility. Indeed this fabric has been specifically designed to deal with the high demands of the game of golf.

Also if you want to complete the look, take a look at our best golf belts too because some J. Lindeberg designs are iconic.

Original Penguin All Over Pete Embroidered Shorts

Sizes: 30-42

Colours: 7

For all day every day style on and off the golf course, you can’t beat these Original Penguin All Over shorts. Manufactured using the finest materials whilst also using recycled material, the blend of polyester and elastane give enough stretch to allow full movement. We love the aesthetic too as unmistakable Pete the Penguin logo is displayed throughout the short, and there are a number of colours available which will make sure you stand out on the links. These are perfect for the summer.

Peter Millar Crown Sport Salem High Drape Performance Short

Sizes: 30-44

Colours: 8

Peter Millar makes high-quality golf gear and these shorts are no exception. Part of the excellent Crown Sport range, the Salem’s are exceptionally soft and made from a lightweight performance twill that offers two-way stretch, moisture-wicking, quick-dry and easy-care benefits. Versatility is a huge plus point too because we think these can be used anywhere, especially in so many different colours.

TravisMathew ‘You Pay Now’ Cap

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 1

TravisMathew make some of the most stylish apparel in the game and that includes the hats! We particularly liked this ‘You Pay Now’ model which has a distinctive and yet classic aesthetic whilst also providing breathable comfort thanks to the mesh to the rear of the hat.

G/FORE Pray For Birdies Hat

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 2

G/FORE always make gear and apparel that stands out and this hat is no exception. Featuring a phrase we all go to the golf course saying ‘Pray for Birdies’, this cap looks great especially in white. Not only that but it has clear technology to help with performance like the sweatband and and premium twill fabrication.

Peter Millar Performance Camo Hat

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 1

Perfect for both on and off the course, this Peter Millar performance hat is constructed from a lightweight, breathable fabric that offers protection from the sun. We love the camo pattern in particular.

J. Lindeberg Bridger Golf Belt

One of the coolest looking belts around thanks to the JL belt buckle, the Bridger is constructed with a 100% Italian leather strap for long-lasting durability. The buckle itself has been finished in brushed silver too for added appeal.

J. Lindeberg Bubba Belt

This may not as iconic as the J.Lindeberg belt below (the Slater), but we love this belt regardless. The braided belt is woven with a range of colours and the leather detailing and embossed logo artwork adds a touch of premium feel to it as well.

Cuater Pueblo Belt

Available in three colours, the Pueblo belt from Cuater offers a braided, subtly stylish look which is also comfortable thanks to the stretchiness of it.

J. Lindeberg Slater Belt

A classic belt with the famous JL design on the buckle, the Slater brushed leather belt from J.Lindeberg is a wardrobe staple. All three of the above belts made it into our best golf belts guide but if you want more models then be sure to have a read of that guide.

G/FORE Killer T’s Belt

The entire G/FORE brand is based upon the idea of standing out from the crowd and the belts continue that ideology. Brand new this season are the Killer T’s models which are made from durable nylon and leather, and also come with am embroiled skull design too.

Peter Millar Needle Stripe O-Ring Belt

The perfect accessory for your golf wardrobe, this impressive belt is thoughtfully crafted by master artisans and features a unique needle stripe pattern with tonal trim. The metal O-ring closure adjusts to size for the perfect fit.

