Our verdict on the product of a partnership between Samsung and GolfBuddy

The Samsung Galaxy watch looks great thanks to the modern, minimalist styling, and with enough practice, becomes very easy and simple to use. It also has a lot of features too, chief among which are the multiple hole viewing modes. Admittedly the setting up process can take time, but once it has been done once, it is done and definitely worth it when you are up and running.

    Slick design with unique navigation tools

    Bright, crystal clear screen

    Multiple hole viewing modes

    Green Undulation technology isn't widely available

    Laborious setting up process

Samsung Galaxy Active2 44mm GPS Watch Golf Edition Review

The product of a joint enterprise with GolfBuddy, the Galaxy Active2 Golf Edition GPS Watch comes in three strap designs. We tested the 44mm version, which is the middle of the three in terms of size but is still one of the thinnest and most compact GPS watches on the market.

In all honesty, the setting up process was frustratingly laborious, involving different apps and a few passwords to pair the watch with the phone to get the courses downloaded and the watch set up. You start a round of golf by tapping on the top of the home screen to access the free Smart Caddie app, which comes preloaded with a lifetime subscription usually worth £76.

The home screen in golf mode displays the front, middle and back distances in a surprisingly clear and bright fashion given the modest size of the screen along with the hole, its par and your score. To switch holes manually, you use the unique rotating touch bezel via a circular motion with your finger around the edge of the display, something I've not experienced before when testing the best golf watches.

From the home screen, you can also access the hole maps with which you can choose either a graphical representation or a satellite image depending on which works best for you visually.

There’s a moveable pointer for the fairway and green, which is easy to operate, as well as the option of arcs or lay up circles to optimise strategy and club selection when laying up. On a small number of courses worldwide (mostly in Korea we understand), the flag will switch to a rainbow colour scheme to signify that Green Undulation technology is available, showing all the slopes on the green in great detail.

You can also keep track of your score and to minimize distractions, the end of the strap secures underneath the rest of the strap, meaning you haven’t got to worry about it coming loose during a swing.

Much of the navigation and functionality on this watch is unique to the market, which makes it an appealing prospect to the gadget lover. It also doubles as a versatile fitness watch off the course with its timeless, simple design and you can also view incoming emails if you want to stay connected to the outside world.

What really sweetens the product here is how this model is regularly on offer at retailers. We have seen the watch, in both black and pink, heavily discounted with as much as 60% off (opens in new tab) on occasion. This therefore is a model that provides outstanding value given how much you can find it for.

Joel Tadman

Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.


During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor. 


One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.


Joel's current What's In The Bag? 

Driver: TaylorMade SIM2, 9° 

Fairway wood: Titleist TSi3, 15° 

Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18° 

Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-PW 

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and 58° 

Putter: Evnroll ER2V 

Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x

