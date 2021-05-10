Check out the best TaylorMade golf balls on the market and let us help you find just the right one for your golf game

Best TaylorMade Golf Balls

The golf ball is the only piece of equipment with which you play every shot in every round, so it is important to find the best golf balls that are right for your game.

TaylorMade is, of course, one of the tour ball brands, with many top pros playing its premium TP5 and TP5x models. But that doesn’t mean that the best premium golf balls will be right for you and the way that you swing the golf club.

Nor does it mean that TaylorMade doesn’t have other ball models in its range that might suit you down to the ground, and cost a little less into the bargain.

Indeed, TaylorMade’s current ball range has plenty of options for different types of golfer. Whether you’re after more spin and control around the greens, a ball that offers all-out distance, or one of the best golf balls for women, there’s an option for everyone.

Be sure to check out the links through to our reviews, which will help to further inform you about which models will prove the best TaylorMade golf balls for your game.

TaylorMade 2021 TP5 Golf Ball



+ New Tour Flight Dimple Pattern improves aerodynamics and carry distance

+ Larger, more reactive core boosts ball speed without compromising softness

– Lower-launching iron flight will not be right for some golfers

The updated TaylorMade TP5 now boasts a new Tour Flight Dimple Pattern. This has been engineered for improved aerodynamics and carry distance for golfers across the ability spectrum.

This new dimple design features a unique ‘dual-radius shape’ that optimises airflow around the ball to reduce drag and therefore promote greater distance.

The five-piece design features four increasingly stiff layers wrapped in a cast urethane cover, with the High-Flex Material (HFM) introduced in the previous generation still helping to optimally convert compression into ball speed.

This new model has a large, more reactive core for more ball speed, while remaining the softer of the two models for increased greenside spin and lower launch. It is also the more workable of the two models.

TaylorMade 2021 TP5x Golf Ball

+ New softer cover promotes increased wedge spin and lower launch

+ ‘Speed-Layer System’ boosts ball speed via improved energy conversion

– Only faster swing speeds will get the most out of the TP5x model

The latest TaylorMade TP5x also features the new Tour Flight Dimple Pattern for improved aerodynamics, with the new ‘dual-radius shape’ dimples optimising airflow around the ball to reduce drag and therefore promote greater distance.

The five-piece TP5x also uses the High-Flex Material (HFM) as part of a ‘Speed-Layer System’ designed to deliver added ball speed via optimal energy conversion.

TP5x remains the firmer of the two models, and is faster, longer and higher-launching in the right hands. But a new, slightly softer, cast urethane cover helps it grip wedge grooves better for increased spin and a lower launch around the greens.

TaylorMade TP5 Pix Golf Ball

+ Tour-proven visuals co-designed by Rickie Fowler

+ Provides immediate feedback on how the ball is rolling

– Graphics may be overly fussy for some golfers

The TaylorMade TP5 and TP5x Pix balls are exactly the same as the non-Pix versions in terms of design, sharing the same technology and five-piece construction.

However, they have been enhanced by the distinctive ClearPath alignment markings, that were co-designed by PGA Tour star, Rickie Fowler.

The pixellated, triangular graphics are strategically placed to provide immediate feedback as to how the ball is rolling. Line up using the TaylorMade logo, and the dark orange markings should form two straight lines on perfectly struck putts.

The two contrasting colours in the graphics are said to make them more visible in different light conditions.

TaylorMade Soft Response Golf Ball

+ Strong, true flight even in windy conditions

+ Shallower U-shaped dimples decrease drag and increase lift

– Not quite as much spin control as the sister Tour Response model

The TaylorMade Soft Response is one of two Response models sitting beneath the brand’s premium TP5 product, along with the Tour Response ball (see below).

Soft Response has been designed with moderate swing speeds in mind, offering all-round performance with a softer feel, courtesy of a soft but durable ionomer cover.

The ZnO Flex 35-compression core helps maximise energy transfer at impact, with the Extended Flight Dimple pattern promoting decreased drag and increased lift. This allows the ball to stay in the air for longer at lower spin rates.

It is available in white, yellow or pink, and is one of the best soft feel golf balls on the market.

TaylorMade Tour Response Golf Ball

+ Strong ball flight even in windy conditions

+ Not far short of tour ball spin control closer to the greens

– Little long-game difference between this and the much cheaper Soft Response ball

The three-piece Tour Response ball features a high-spring, 40-compression core that maximises energy transfer for added distance.

A firmer second layer around the soft inner core helps to increase speed while keeping spin low off the tee.

Up at the green, its cast urethane cover helps wedge grooves grip the ball better for more greenside spin. However, a crosslinking chemical reaction improves shear resistance to ensure this added feel doesn’t come at the expense of durability.

TaylorMade Distance+ Golf Ball

+ REACT Speed Core and aerodynamic cover design boost ball speeds

+ New ‘plus’ alignment helps you line up and aim better on the greens

– As with any distance ball, feel and control are not its primary attributes

The TaylorMade Distance+ ball is about speed and distance, with its REACT Speed Core and aerodynamic 342-dimple pattern promoting low-drag, high-velocity performance.

The soft ionomer cover not only provides decent greenside feel, but also boosts the ball’s scuff- and shear-resistant properties for greater durability.

The final part of the package is a new cross-shaped ‘plus’ alignment stamp to help you line up and aim properly with the putter.

TaylorMade RBZ Soft Golf Ball

+ Good all-round performer at a very attractive price

+ REACTcore offers enhanced performance and distance with both driver and irons

– May launch too high for those who naturally hit it high already

TaylorMade’s 60-compression RBZ Soft offers good all-round performance without breaking the bank.

The ball’s fast REACTcore stores and releases energy efficiently throughout the bag for excellent distance. The LDP 342 high-lift, low drag dimple design promotes a high launch and keeps the ball up in the air longer for optimum distance.

At the scoring end of the hole, the Iothane cover offers ample soft feel to help you play those shorter shots with confidence. Available in traditional white or high-visibility yellow.

Additionally, given the performance and the good value on offer here, we think the RBZ is one of the best golf balls for beginners around.

TaylorMade Kalea Golf Ball

+ Low compression will help slower swings create more ball speed and distance

+ Available in white or eye-catching matte purple and peach

– Medium to fast swings speeds will not reap maximum benefits from its design

The Kalea is essentially designed for ladies who (on average) won’t swing it as fast as men. But its performance attributes could work for anyone towards the slower end of the swing spectrum (perhaps kids or more senior golfers)

Its low compression generates more lift for more yards, with the High-Energy REACT core maximising driving distance.

A soft ionomer cover the provides soft feel into the greens along with excellent greenside spin.

