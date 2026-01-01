I'm A Golf Coach And If Santa Didn't Deliver This Christmas, Here Are 7 Things You Should Buy To Play Your Best In 2026

The run-up to Christmas is chaotic and there is so much focus on what you’re buying for everyone else, yet if we're being honest there are so many incredible gifts out there that we would rather like someone to get for us! Usually, they don’t and we're left disappointed, so here are seven items on my list that I would recommend you buy for yourself to give your game a boost in 2026.

FLUSHD Rangr Stand Bag

This little beauty needs to be at the top of any range-goer’s list. This compact yet practical bag really cuts the mustard and is the one of the best golf bags for a few frosty holes. It also doubles up as a tripod with a great pocket that holds your mobile in the correct way to film the swing that’s going to do great things in 2026. In other words, an ideal range companion as well as a good choice when you just want to travel light.

Weighing only 2.5lbs, it holds 3-4 clubs and a putter, and its four pockets have room for so much more than you think. This mini bag will save your back and hopefully, as a result of all that energy conserved, it will save you a few shots too!

I feel like everyone needs cheering up after Christmas and nothing does that more than a splash of color. FootJoy’s leather spectrum gloves come in 9 different colors including this amazing fuchsia pink. One of the best golf gloves for women, it will brighten up a range session, but most importantly it's a sneaky way to coordinate your 2026 outfits.

BLUEMARS Cordless Mini Foldable Shower Garden Cleaner

If, like me, you own a dog that likes to run through the mud, then you’ll have heard of those compact dog showers for the back of the car. Well, this cleaning station has multiple purposes.

Not only can I get all the mud off the dog after walks, I can also clean my trolley, the bottom of my golf bag and golf shoes. I can even give my clubs a once over in the car park while I wait for my partners to pack their gear away before we hit the bar. The best thing is that it collapses, so you can fill up when you need to and it charges up using a mini usb. I’m totally sold on this.

Amazfit Balance 2 Watch

This is a super lightweight GPS watch that doesn’t just help you get round the golf course, it has multiple other functions too. With health and sleep trackers, it will keep you in top shape, as though you’ve got your own personal health expert on hand.

The golf side of the watch means you can add your score in before you’ve even left the green, which saves bundles of time. Its battery lasts forever and if that special someone didn’t buy you one of the best golf watches for Crimbo, this is your solution.

Adidas S2G RAIN.RDY Golf Boots

These are your ultimate trendy with traction winter golf boots. It’s as though I’m walking on clouds and with incredible ankle support, these boots perform at the highest level in horrendous conditions. Waterproof and warm, they tick all the boxes and will ensure you don’t go skiing down the slope off the side of those elevated greens this winter!

PuttOut Premium Pressure Putt Trainer

The PuttOut Premium can be used indoors on a putting mat, a suitably smooth carpet or on a busy practice putting green when there's no hole available. It is a fairly addictive aid that helps you master alignment and pace. I love the challenge of getting the ball to stick in the pop down micro target. It's tough, but once you've done it once, you'll try again, and in doing so you will see your putting improve massively.

This training aid gives measurable feedback by returning your ball the exact distance you'd have hit it past the hole. So you'll never leave a putt short and equally won't boot it 12ft past. This is definitely on my 'nobody is going to buy it for me because I'm a golf coach, so I'll have to buy it for myself' list.

TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Balls

To go hand in hand with my new-found love for practicing my putting, these TaylorMade stripe balls will brighten up your score as well as a dark hallway, as you hone your stroke indoors.

I love the choice of colors in the multi pack and with the thick lines, you’ll find it hard to misalign yourself with these balls. At this time of year, these are the best golf balls to find on the course too, as its hard to miss them even in the rough.