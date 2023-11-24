We've Done The Math - These Srixon Balls Are Available For As Little As $1.28 A Ball With This Black Friday Deal!

Take advantage of this great deal on major championship winning balls before they're gone

Sam De'Ath
By Sam De'Ath
Srixon golf balls are often considered some of the best golf balls on the market and that's why the likes of Hideki Matsuyama and Brooks Koepka have used the brands premium golf balls such as the Z-Star And Z-Star Diamond to secure major championship wins.

However it's not only premium Srixon balls that are on offer, there multiple soft-feel ball options as well as the popular Srixon Q-Star Tour Divide golf balls. The 50/50 color scheme on the divide balls act as superb alignment aids to help with putting and recognizing chipping contact, as well as providing a strobe effect when hit off the tee - ideal for those who struggle to track their ball through the air.

Currently $52.79 per dozen

The Srixon Z-Star Diamond is one of the brands premium golf balls that is used by major champion Brooks Keopka. This is a firm feeling ball with moderate spin and supplies plenty of distance.

Read our full Srixon Z-Star Diamond Review.

Currently $25.29 per dozen

The Srixon Soft Feel golf balls are a great low compression golf ball with a responsive core to promote fast ball speeds. A great option for those seeking a good value for money golf ball.

Read our full Srixon Soft Feel Golf Ball Review.

Currently $38.49 per dozen

A perfect option for those seeking tour-like performance with additional visual technology. The striped nature of this golf ball provides great alignment aid while chipping and putting.

Read our full Srixon Q-Star Tour Divide Review.

While Srixon are certainly known for their golf balls, they also produce some of the best compact irons on the market and their drivers and fairway woods over the last year have really gained a lot of attraction. The Srixon ZX MK II was one of the best fairway woods we tested over the past year producing a performance that rivaled the likes of the best TaylorMade and Callaway fairway woods.

Black Friday
Staff Writer

Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.

Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.


Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?


Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°

Hybrid: Ping G430 19°

Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°

Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021 


