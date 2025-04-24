The Mizuno Pro X Is One Of The Best Golf Balls Of 2025 And A Worthy Challenger To The Titleist Pro V1 – With A 33% Discount You Won't Regret Trying It

Mizuno's Pro X ball impressed us from tee to green delivering impressive numbers on par with its far more expensive market rivals

When it comes to the best golf balls, it's Titleist that has held the crown for many years as the most popular choice, with the legendary Pro V1 dominating leaderboards and earning a well-deserved reputation for all-round performance.

Challengers for the best golf ball title have came and went, but for 2025, a ball from what would have been considered an unlikely source, might just have the all-round capabilities to knock the mighty Pro V1 from its perch.

The Mizuno Pro X ball was a real and unexpected revelation when put to the test by Golf Monthly's golf ball guru, Joel Tadman. Joel put the Pro X through its paces with the launch monitor and out on the course, and at the end of his extensive tests was genuinely struggling to find a reason not to score the Mizuno ball a top mark 5 out of 5 score.

Get a dozen Mizuno Pro X Golf Balls for just $32.21 at Rock Bottom Golf.

One of the many accolades Joel gave it was in relation to the price, normally carrying a RRP of $47.99 a dozen – it's cheaper than all it’s rivals in the three-piece, premium ball market. With this 33% reduction, that takes it down to $32.21, it's even better.

Prices change almost daily, so if you fancy giving the Mizuno Pro X a try or are already a convert, then I'd suggest grabbing this deal quickly.

Mizuno Pro X
Mizuno Pro X: was $47.99 now $32.21 at Rock Bottom Golf

Save 33% The Mizuno Pro X golf ball delivered impressive driver distance coupled with high levels of iron shot stopping power and short game spin, this is a genuine all-rounder contender with seemingly no weakness. At this price it represents genuine value for money too.

Read our full Mizuno Pro X Ball Review.

View Deal

For the price Joel expected a trade off in performance and durability, but was happy to report neither – with the ball delivering to quote, "Frankly astounding numbers". Using the Foresight Sports GCQuad launch monitor the Pro X had an average ball speed of 156.2mph, which was comparable to the Z-Star Diamond ball, but because it launched considerably higher with a lower spin it flew four yards further. It was also longer than the Z-Star XV and seven yards longer than the Titleist 2023 Pro V1x.

On the course the results were the same, the balls 332 Axial Flow Dimple Design which claims to reduces air resistance and give a consistent and stable flight meant Joel noted he was further down the fairway on some holes than he was used to.

Mizuno Pro X balls in hand

The Mizuno Pro X is a genuine contender as the best golf ball on the market

(Image credit: Future)

With mid-irons and around the greens the Pro X also performed impressively, and Joel reported it was up to four yards longer than any of the new Srixon Z-Star balls. The significantly faster and higher flight, mid-to-high spin and descent angle close to 50 degrees also delivered excellent stopping power.

So whats the catch you ask? Well as Joel said in his original review, "I genuinely don’t know if there is one." and he summed up the Mizuno Pro X golf ball by saying, "This could well become one of the most underrated golf products launched this year, and the Mizuno provides a more affordable alternative that can compete with, and in some areas outperform, the so-called market leaders."

Although the deal is US only, below you'll find the best Mizuno Pro X deals available today your territory.

