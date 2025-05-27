At $2.77 Per Ball, This Srixon Z-Star Discount Is The Best Premium Golf Ball Deal We Have Seen This Year

Srixon is renowned for producing some of the best golf balls on the market, and its Z-Star ball range is a worthy challenger to the benchmark that all balls are measured against – the mighty Titleist Pro V1.

Our Z-star vs Pro V1 comparison showed there was very little to choose between these premium golf balls, with tester Joe Ferguson stating they were both extremely good options, with performance, distance and spin being very similar.

However, the scale may have just tipped Srixon's way when it comes to stocking up on your next ball, because right now at Amazon you can grab 3 dozen balls from the Srixon Z-Star range. This includes the Z-Star Diamond, the Z-Star XV, and the Z-Star for $99, all with a massive $50 off the usual RRP of $149, and at just $2.77 a ball, it's tremendous value for money.

Below I've highlighted the best deals from the Z-Star range, if you prefer one of the best budget ball options, then the Srixon Soft Feel has 33% off, taking them down to just $49.97 for 3 dozen, a bargain $1.38 per ball!

Srixon Z-Star Diamond: was $149.97 now $99.97 at Amazon Save 33% The Z-Star Diamond is one of the most under-rated golf balls on the market. In testing it provided incredible spin control in the iron and wedge department, while its innovative dimple pattern helped to keep it straight in windy conditions. This performance combined with its soft feel makes this a very attractive option. Read our full Srixon Z-Star Diamond Review.

Srixon Soft Feel : was $74.97 now $49.97 at Amazon Save 33% The only ball in our Srixon ball tests that received a five out of five star review. At this price it gives outstanding performance for just $1.38 a ball. Low compression and a responsive cover are some of its highlights – a real quality softer ball at an insane price. Read the full Srixon Soft Feel Review.

Srixon says its range are the best balls for golfers of all levels, each designed to offer real game enhancing performance. The Z-Star range sit atop the tree from the brand, with 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry, and multi-major championship winner Brooks Koepka all using various balls from the range.

In our testing the Z-Star range certainly ticked all the boxes for performance with Joel Tadman calling the Z-Star Diamond, "arguably the pick of the bunch when it comes to total performance from Srixon’s premium balls." and he was also full of praise for the Z-Star XV, saying, "It's hard to fault this ball, fast off the tee, playable with the irons and spinny on wedge shots, it’s the complete performance package."

Joel again found the Srixon Z-Star hard to critique, and said, "Z-Star is premium golf ball that sets itself apart with its super soft feel and ample green side control. It may not be the longest ball for most players but it’s a solid all rounder that offers a consistent flight and notable durability."

Finally and not forgetting the budget Srixon Soft Feel which bagged itself a five out of five star review, with our tester saying, "With a low compression and a reasonably responsive cover, the Soft Feel is an ideal ball for those who like a good quality softer ball at a competitive price."

