Need A Golf Ball Re-Stock? Here Are The Best Golf Ball Deals This Black Friday

While Black Friday may have passed, hundreds of the best Black Friday golf deals (opens in new tab) are still live across the internet. And if you missed yesterday's sale, do not fret, there are plenty of offers available online including some of the best Black Friday golf ball deals (opens in new tab). In my opinion, Black Friday is perhaps the best time of the year to pick up a new box of golf balls. Particularly if you're the type of golfer who likes to play with a premium set of balls (opens in new tab), you'll often find yourself parting with a small fortune for a box of 12.

But there are plenty of savings to be had on Black Friday, with retailers like Amazon (opens in new tab), Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab), and Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) offering some fantastic deals on high-performing golf balls. For that reason, we've chosen to bring you a spotlight on some of the best US and UK golf ball deals we've found this Black Friday. And if you need even more advice on what golf balls to buy, check out our buyers guides that will run you through the best golf balls (opens in new tab) on the market.

Best Golf Ball Deals (US)

(opens in new tab) Callaway Supersoft Golf Balls | 12% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was $24.99 Now $21.97 A modest 12% saving on the Callaway Supersoft balls that'll save you some cash you can use to spend on other Black Friday golf deals (opens in new tab). These got four and a half stars in testing (opens in new tab) and we like the fact you have six colors to choose from. It's a great option for those looking to add more control and spin to their game! Read our full Callaway Supersoft Golf Balls Review. (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Wilson Staff Zip Balls | 37% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was $34.99 Now $21.99 Save an awesome 37% on a 24 pack of golf balls from Wilson. If you want or need to stock up for the winter then Black Friday is the ideal time to do it. A long time favorite of ours, the Wilson Staff Zip offers soft feel with every club in the bag thanks to a compression rating of 50, which is quite low in the current marketplace. We' rated it so highly that it has been included on our guide to the best Wilson Golf Balls (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Wilson Golf Tour Velocity | 24% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was $24.99 Now $18.97 Another fantastic Wilson golf ball, also on our best Wilson golf balls guide, (opens in new tab) the Tour Velocity is a fantastic ball for any mid-to-high handicap golfer looking for a bargain on a durable, yet performance enhancing set of golf balls. These mid-compression balls are combined with a hard core, to deliver forgiving and well struck ball flights that zip through the air.

Best Golf Ball Deals (UK)

(opens in new tab) TaylorMade TP5 X Golf Balls | 20% off at Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab)

Were £54.99 Now £39.95 The popular TP5 X is one of the best golf balls (opens in new tab) you can buy, and this fantastic deal is about as good as you'll get - although check out the next deal if you want to stock up on them. 2020 Masters Champion Dustin Johnson actually used to play with a TP5x golf ball, so if you want to play like DJ, we suggest picking up a box of these high-performance golf balls (opens in new tab). Read our full TaylorMade TP5 Ball Review (opens in new tab)