Need A Golf Ball Re-Stock? Here Are The 11 Best Black Friday Golf Ball Deals We Have Spotted
Grab a significant saving on some of our favorite golf balls during Black Friday!
The Black Friday sales event is here and that means a whole host of excellent deals on golf equipment. Currently, there a number of Black Friday golf deals available and, within the many we have found, a number golf ball model deals have sparked our interest. One thing every golfer needs is golf balls and, in the case of some players, lots of them. This can be expensive, particularly if you're the type of golfer who likes to play with a premium set of balls, as you'll often find yourself parting with a small fortune for a box of 12.
However, there are plenty of savings to be had on Black Friday and, whether you are looking for the best distance golf balls or your preference is for soft golf balls, there are a wealth of great deals to be had. For that reason, we've chosen to bring you a spotlight on some of the best US and UK golf ball deals we've found this Black Friday and, if you need even more advice on what golf balls to buy, check out our buyers guides that will run you through the best golf balls on the market.
Best Golf Ball Deals (US)
Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls (Gift Set) | $11 off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $109.98 Now $99.98
The Titleist Pro V1 is one of the most trusted balls on professional tours and is often the most played ball throughout the season on the PGA Tour. These balls are rarely on offer, so grab these at this price while you can!
Read our full Titleist Pro V1 Golf Ball Review
Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls | 16% off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $47.99 Now $39.99
Having tested this golf ball ourselves, there was no mistaking its performance off the tee and into the greens. Faster swingers will enjoy using the Chrome Soft, as it delivers an impressive array of benefits that will help you strike the ball further and more consistently.
Read our full Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Ball Review
Mizuno RB Tour Golf Balls | 18% off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $42.99 Now $34.99
You will struggle to find a Tour quality golf ball for under $35, with the RB Tour from Mizuno providing a stable and penetrating flight, as well as excellent durability and control around the greens.
Read our full Mizuno RB Tour Golf Ball Review
TaylorMade TP5 Pix Golf Balls | 17% off at Amazon
Was $52.99 Now $43.81
The TaylorMade TP5 Pix is a virtually faultless ball in every area of performance and should prove to be especially popular for those who play a lot of competitive golf. Most notably, the feel this golf ball delivers leaves a lasting impression.
Read our full TaylorMade TP5 Pix Golf Ball Review
Mizuno RB Tour X Golf Balls | 25% off at Amazon
Was $43.00 Now $32.25
If you can swing fast enough and launch the ball high with the driver, then you could really see some gains with this ball. The flight is strong and the cover is durable. Premium performance without the hefty price tag.
Read our full Mizuno RB Tour x Golf Ball Review
Vice Pro Golf Balls | 13% off at Amazon
Was $37.99 Now $33.10
With good durability, all-round performance and three colour options (Lime, Red & White), Vice Golf Pro balls offer a more than reasonable alternative at a modest price, especially if you buy in bulk – which is always advised as it improves consistency compared to switching models every round.
Read our full Vice Pro Golf Balls Review
Srixon Z Star Divide Golf Balls | 22% off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $44.99 Now $34.97
Srixon Z-Star Divide golf balls offer all the performance benefits of the Z-Star with a twist. The two colour design creates multiple options for aligning the ball towards the target or parallel to the club face. As alignment patterns go, this simple design is one of the best.
Read our full Srixon Z Star Divide Golf Balls Review
Srixon Marathon 15 Pack Golf Balls | 25% off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $19.99 Now $17.99 or buy two for $30
Engineered for distance and durability, the Srixon Marathon Golf Balls feature a large, highly resilient Energetic Gradient Growth Core that delivers explosive ball speed. It's a two-piece construction, mid-high launch and mid spin ball with a 98 compression, making it a good all rounder at a fantastic price of just $1 per ball.
Best Golf Ball Deals (UK)
TaylorMade RBZ Soft Golf Balls | 24% off at Amazon
Was £19.99 Now £15.10
The RBZ Soft is a 2-piece ball that feels very soft on the clubface and is the perfect golf ball for those with slower swing speeds looking to get more distance off the tee. It does what it sets out to do extremely well and is 25% off right now.
Read our full TaylorMade RBZ Soft Ball Review
TaylorMade Soft Response Golf Balls | 13% off at American Golf
Was £22.99 Now £19.99
In the hands of a mid or slower swinger, there is plenty of performance to be had here. Specifically, the short game feel and spin control are outstanding for a ball that comes in at less than £20 per dozen.
Read our full TaylorMade Soft Response Golf Ball Review
Callaway Chrome Soft Truvis Team Europe Golf Ball | 20% off at Scottsdale Golf
Was £49.99 Now £39.99
Having tested this golf ball ourselves, there was no mistaking its performance off the tee and into the greens. The Chrome Soft delivers an impressive array of benefits that will help you strike the ball further and more consistently, with this Team Europe Truvis design appealing to any UK golfer.
Read our full Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Ball Review
Additionally if you want something other than balls, we also have a lot of other specific hub pages as well, such as best Black Friday golf club deals, best Black Friday golf shoe deals, best Black Friday golf bag deals and more...
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Dave is a distinctly average golfer with (fading) aspirations to be so much more than that. An avid collector of vintage Ping putters and the world's biggest Payne Stewart fan, in 2021 Dave turned his front garden into a giant putting green to work on the weakest area of his game, but sadly to date he has seen little improvement. In addition to his work reviewing golf gear and writing features for Golf Monthly and T3, Dave is the founder of the Bang Average Golf website.
Dave’s lowest round is a one over par 73 around Kirkby Valley Golf Club in 2018, which included a bogey on the 18th to ruin the one and only chance he’ll ever have of shooting an even par or better score. That errant tee shot on 18 does not still haunt him to this day though, in fact he hardly ever thinks about it. No, honestly, he doesn’t. Not at all. Never.
Dave splits most of his golf between Hurlston Hall Golf Club in Ormskirk, Lancs, and Berrington Hall Golf Club in St Helens and has a handicap that fluctuates between 9 and 12, largely depending on how poor his putting is.
Dave’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Wilson Staff Dynapower Titanium, 9.5°
3 wood: Wilson Staff Dynapower, 15°
7 wood: Callaway Mavrik Max, 21°
Hybrid: Srixon ZX 2 hybrid, 16°
Irons: Wilson Staff Dynapower, 6-PW
Wedges: Cleveland CBX ZipCore (graphite), 44°, 48°, 52°, 56°
Putter: TaylorMade Spider EX Ghost White
Ball: OnCore Vero X2
-
-
Defending Champion Cameron Smith Almost In Tears After Missing Australian PGA Championship Cut By Nine Shots
An emotional Cameron Smith branded his performance as "unacceptable" after missing the cut at the Australian PGA Championship by nine shots
By Paul Higham Published
-
Ben Hogan Vs Bobby Jones – Who Had The Better Career?
One was the greatest swinger of a golf club, the other the greatest amateur and both of them achieved an enormous amount through their careers…
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Nike Black Friday Sale: Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy's Gear Up To 60% Off
This huge offer is before you add an extra 25% off with the code BLACKFRIDAY and represents one of Nike golf's biggest sales
By Dan Parker Published
-
Not A Typo! PXG's GEN5 Drivers Are $400 Off This Black Friday
If you are after deals on golf gear, it may be worth checking out manufacturers' official sites. Here, we take a look at some of the best deals on PXG's, which include $400 off their GEN5 drivers
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The Latest Titleist Pro V1 Is At Its Lowest Price Ever
Act fast to take advantage of the best deal on the most popular ball on the PGA Tour
By Sam De'Ath Last updated
-
Rickie Fowler's Driver Is On Sale This Black Friday...And It's Actually Affordable
Grab a deal of up to $170 off the driver that has turned Rickie’s on course fortunes around…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
I’m A PGA Professional And This Wedge Deal Is Too Good To Miss!
As a PGA Pro and gear tester, I like to think I know my equipment, and saving 35% on the Ping Glide 4.0 wedge is just too good to pass up…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
I Test Putters For A Living And These Are The 5 Best Black Friday Putter Deals I've Found
Check out these great Black Friday deals on the club you use more than any other
By David Usher Published
-
These 13 Products Got Five-Stars In Our Reviews, And Now They Are All Reduced On Black Friday
These are all outstanding products that got the highest of high marks in testing and, amazingly, you can get them all with Black Friday discounts
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Here's The Golf Outfit I'm Buying In The Adidas Black Friday Sale
Sporting giant adidas has some unbelievable discounts, here's the golf outfit I'm buying in the adidas Black Friday sale
By Joe Ferguson Published