I Use These Golf Balls Every Round At Royal County Down So I'll Be Snapping Them Up Now They're 30% Off

Golf season is fast approaching, if not already here depending on where you live in the world. For myself, I had to wait patiently through a pretty rough Irish winter - not even the most keen of golfers would have played regular golf during the months of January and February here given the seemingly non-stop rain, wind and cold temperatures.

However, as I write this article I stare out my window and blue sky and sun meets my eyes - March has been beautiful and as a result, my golfing year is now well underway. Therefore, I thought it be best to search the web to find what premium golf balls are on sale this spring. My yearly season-starting ritual is to properly stock up on some of the best golf balls on the market. Not only do I typically find some great deals in and around March/April time, it also gives me great motivation to get out there and play. It saves me money, wakes the 'golf bug' within me and also means I don't have to buy a sleeve or more of golf balls from the Pro Shop weekly throughout the summer.

If you've had a look at our Amazon Big Spring Sale deals hub, you'll have seen that we've already found a bunch of golf ball deals so far including discounts on some of the best value golf balls, but as a single figure handicapper I've focussed my search on more premium options and it feels like I've struck gold with this offer I've found.

PXG Xtreme Tour Ball: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon One half of PXG's premium golf ball offering is the Xtreme Tour, an impressive golf ball that performed very well for us in windy conditions during testing. Slightly lower spinning than the Tour X, it's perfect for players who want a firmer feel to their golf ball whilst also seeking high ball speed numbers. Read our full PXG Xtreme Tour Ball Review

PXG Xtreme Tour X Ball: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon The Tour X is the spinnier, softer version of the Xtreme Tour and delivers higher launch and flight as a result. It also produced a little more ball speed for us during testing and delivers impressive distance output as a result. It's a firm feeling premium golf ball that may be too firm for some, but improved durability makes it a significant upgrade on previous PXG golf balls. Read our full PXG Xtreme Tour X Ball Review

Both these golf balls received glowing 4.5 star reviews from our golf ball tester Joe Ferguson after he tested them last year and since using them myself, it's easy to see why. As a high spinner of the golf ball generally, I think my favorite of the two was the standard Xtreme Tour, but other than a noticeably firmer feel, I didn't feel too many differences between the two.

(Image credit: Future)

As a family of balls, the Xtreme Tour and Tour X are a significant step up for PXG in the premium ball market. Both boast a firmer feel than some of the other premium golf balls on the market which may not suit all players, but as a golfer who plays 90% of his annual golf on links golf courses, a firm golf ball doesn't bother me at all considering how firm and fast our courses typically play already.

Another thing that really impressed me about these golf balls was their performance in the wind. Although some courses get stronger winds more regularly, my home course of Royal County Down often throws in a 10-15mph wind on most days just to make an already difficult golf course that bit tougher. With more spinny premium golf balls it can sometimes be a challenge for me to control my ball flights on those blustery days but PXG's Xtreme Tour and Tour X both performed very well in the wind and provided be consistent, penetrating flights into head and cross winds.

(Image credit: Future)

Distance output is right up there with some of the best golf balls for distance on the market, whilst noticeably improved durability compared to older PXG models means you won't have to switch to a new golf ball every few holes.

Finally, I'll touch on the price. $35 for 12 top of the range golf balls is a deal that is hard to pass up. I'll be ordering at least two boxes to stock up for the first half of summer and if you're in the market for a top tier ball at a mid tier price, I'd recommend you do too.

