Stock Up For Summer With These 9 Big Spring Sale Golf Ball Deals

Summer is coming and we have found some great deals on golf balls to keep you well stocked

Summer is just around the corner, and that means golfers all around the globe will be dusting off the clubs they've had stored away over the winter months ready to get back out there and make the most of the good weather. As we all know though, playing more golf means losing more golf balls, so if you didn't take advantage of the deals over Christmas or on the last Amazon Prime Day, you'll probably be needing a restock now to prepare yourself for the summer.

The good news is that you're in luck, as Amazon's Big Spring Sale features a number of bargains for golfers, including a number of enticing deals on golf balls. We've found golf balls to suit a wide range of ability and budgets, from premium golf balls to the best distance golf balls to the best golf balls for seniors, there's something for everyone.

PXG Xtreme Tour Golf Balls
PXG Xtreme Tour Golf Balls: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

Representing a significant upgrade on the previous iteration, the Xtreme Tour from PXG is a very impressive model that tested well for us. It's a little firmer than most premium balls on the market, but the ball speed output is excellent and it performs exceptionally well in windy conditions.

Read our full PXG Xtreme Tour Golf Ball Review

PXG Xtreme Tour X Ball
PXG Xtreme Tour X Ball: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

Another premium offering from PXG, the Tour X is a softer, spinnier version of the Xtreme Tour. This means it delivers a higher launch and flight, while our testing showed an increased ball speed and extra distance. The feel may be too firm for some, but the added durability on offer makes up for that somewhat.

Read our full PXG Xtreme Tour X Ball Review

TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Balls
TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Balls: was $42.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

The large stripe may be divisive and off putting to some, but when it comes to performance we found this to be an excellent all-round golf ball that comes close to the Tour-level models at a more modest cost. In our testing we were impressed with the distance as well as the greenside spin and control, while the Stripe design will benefit those seeking help with alignment on the greens.

Read our full TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Ball Review

Srixon Z-Star Golf Balls
Srixon Z-Star Golf Balls: was $49.99 now $32.99 at Amazon

While no longer the newest version of the Z-Star having been replaced by the 2025 version, the 8th generation of the hugely popular ball is ideal for mid to high swing speed players who prefer a softer feeling ball with more control around the greens. We found the performance in all conditions to be very good and at this price it's a can't miss deal.

Read our full Srixon Z-Star Golf Ball 2023 Review

Srixon Z-Star Diamond Golf Balls
Srixon Z-Star Diamond Golf Balls: was $49.99 now $32.99 at Amazon

When it comes to total performance from Srixon’s premium balls in 2025, this is perhaps the pick of the bunch. The Z-Star Diamond is fast and low spinning with the driver, controlled with irons and provides extreme spin with wedges as well as a soft yet responsive feel through the bag. This is a golf ball that everyone should try.

Read our full Srixon Z-Star Diamond Golf Ball Review

Mizuno RB Tour Golf Balls
Mizuno RB Tour Golf Balls: was $42.95 now $34.98 at Amazon

The Mizuno RB Tour is a golf ball that will really appeal to golfers who play a lot in windy conditions, as the flatter and stable flight will really help to get their ball flight down. Our testing revealed very good distance and spin control, but be aware that this is a ball that won't suit those with mid and slow swing speeds.

Read our full Mizuno RB Tour Ball Review

TaylorMade RBZ Golf Balls
TaylorMade RBZ Golf Balls: was $49.99 now $42.49 at Amazon

One for the golfer looking for extra distance at a budget price. The RBZ from TaylorMade works out at just over $1 a ball, making it ideal for the newer golfer or high handicap player who tends to lose a lot of golf balls during a round. A perfect choice for those looking to stock up over the summer.

Legato LTX3085 Golf Balls
Legato LTX3085 Golf Balls: was $29.99 now $18.99 at Amazon

In terms of value, you can't go wrong here. Legato is a name you might not be familiar with, but don't let that put you off as the LTX 3085 performs excellently and matches up well against more expensive balls in the same mid-handicap category. It's currently available at a ridiculously low price so now is the time to stock up and give this ball a try. You won't regret it.

Read our full Legato LTX3085 Golf Ball Review

Callaway Supersoft
Callaway Supersoft: was $24.99 now $20.95 at Amazon

The number one selling ball on Amazon with over 9,000 five star reviews, the Callaway Supersoft is a fantastic performing ball and provides unbelievable value. This is a great recommendation for golfers with slower swing speeds that don't want to spend a lot money on premium golf balls.

Read our full Callaway Supersoft Golf Ball Review

Sam Tremlett
Sam Tremlett
Senior E-commerce Editor

Sam is Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor which mean's he oversees everything E-com related on the site.

This takes the form of creating and updating Buying Guides, reviews, and finding bargain prices for deals content.

Working with golf gear and equipment over the last seven years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.

He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate, insightful, and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for, at a good price.

Additionally Sam oversees Golf Monthly voucher/coupon content which seeks to find you the best offers and promotions from well-known brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and many more.

Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a single-figure handicap.

With contributions from

