Stock Up For Summer With These 9 Big Spring Sale Golf Ball Deals
Summer is coming and we have found some great deals on golf balls to keep you well stocked
David Usher
Summer is just around the corner, and that means golfers all around the globe will be dusting off the clubs they've had stored away over the winter months ready to get back out there and make the most of the good weather. As we all know though, playing more golf means losing more golf balls, so if you didn't take advantage of the deals over Christmas or on the last Amazon Prime Day, you'll probably be needing a restock now to prepare yourself for the summer.
The good news is that you're in luck, as Amazon's Big Spring Sale features a number of bargains for golfers, including a number of enticing deals on golf balls. We've found golf balls to suit a wide range of ability and budgets, from premium golf balls to the best distance golf balls to the best golf balls for seniors, there's something for everyone.
Representing a significant upgrade on the previous iteration, the Xtreme Tour from PXG is a very impressive model that tested well for us. It's a little firmer than most premium balls on the market, but the ball speed output is excellent and it performs exceptionally well in windy conditions.
Read our full PXG Xtreme Tour Golf Ball Review
Another premium offering from PXG, the Tour X is a softer, spinnier version of the Xtreme Tour. This means it delivers a higher launch and flight, while our testing showed an increased ball speed and extra distance. The feel may be too firm for some, but the added durability on offer makes up for that somewhat.
Read our full PXG Xtreme Tour X Ball Review
The large stripe may be divisive and off putting to some, but when it comes to performance we found this to be an excellent all-round golf ball that comes close to the Tour-level models at a more modest cost. In our testing we were impressed with the distance as well as the greenside spin and control, while the Stripe design will benefit those seeking help with alignment on the greens.
Read our full TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Ball Review
While no longer the newest version of the Z-Star having been replaced by the 2025 version, the 8th generation of the hugely popular ball is ideal for mid to high swing speed players who prefer a softer feeling ball with more control around the greens. We found the performance in all conditions to be very good and at this price it's a can't miss deal.
Read our full Srixon Z-Star Golf Ball 2023 Review
When it comes to total performance from Srixon’s premium balls in 2025, this is perhaps the pick of the bunch. The Z-Star Diamond is fast and low spinning with the driver, controlled with irons and provides extreme spin with wedges as well as a soft yet responsive feel through the bag. This is a golf ball that everyone should try.
Read our full Srixon Z-Star Diamond Golf Ball Review
The Mizuno RB Tour is a golf ball that will really appeal to golfers who play a lot in windy conditions, as the flatter and stable flight will really help to get their ball flight down. Our testing revealed very good distance and spin control, but be aware that this is a ball that won't suit those with mid and slow swing speeds.
Read our full Mizuno RB Tour Ball Review
One for the golfer looking for extra distance at a budget price. The RBZ from TaylorMade works out at just over $1 a ball, making it ideal for the newer golfer or high handicap player who tends to lose a lot of golf balls during a round. A perfect choice for those looking to stock up over the summer.
In terms of value, you can't go wrong here. Legato is a name you might not be familiar with, but don't let that put you off as the LTX 3085 performs excellently and matches up well against more expensive balls in the same mid-handicap category. It's currently available at a ridiculously low price so now is the time to stock up and give this ball a try. You won't regret it.
Read our full Legato LTX3085 Golf Ball Review
The number one selling ball on Amazon with over 9,000 five star reviews, the Callaway Supersoft is a fantastic performing ball and provides unbelievable value. This is a great recommendation for golfers with slower swing speeds that don't want to spend a lot money on premium golf balls.
Read our full Callaway Supersoft Golf Ball Review
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Sam is Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor which mean's he oversees everything E-com related on the site.
This takes the form of creating and updating Buying Guides, reviews, and finding bargain prices for deals content.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last seven years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate, insightful, and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for, at a good price.
Additionally Sam oversees Golf Monthly voucher/coupon content which seeks to find you the best offers and promotions from well-known brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and many more.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a single-figure handicap.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Should Some Men Use Women’s Golf Clubs?
Could a swap to women’s golf clubs help some men’s games? Is it a realistic option to make the switch? We spoke to a PGA pro to get the answer
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Champions Retreat Golf Club: ANWA Course Designed By Golf's 'Big Three' Legends
Take a closer look at Champions Retreat GC, just 15 miles from Augusta National with a unique design by golfing legends Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Arnold Palmer
By Paul Higham Published
-
Comfortable, Eye-Catching Performance Just Got Cheaper - The adidas Codechaos 25 Drops To Lowest Price We've Ever Seen
This shoe is out less than a year but is already discounted as part of the Amazon Big Spring Sale!
By Conor Keenan Published
-
I've Written About Golf Deals For 5 Years, And This Might Be The Best Discount I've Ever Seen
With years of experience looking at golf deals, it takes a lot for me to get excited, but this Big Spring Sale deal has certainly done so...
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
I'm A Golf Addict - These Are My 4 Favorite Training Aids And Gadgets On Offer In The Amazon Big Spring Sale!
I've been working hard on my swing over the winter and couldn't have done so without these useful training aids and gadgets - grab them now while they're on sale!
By Conor Keenan Published
-
I Use These Golf Balls Every Round At Royal County Down So I'll Be Snapping Them Up Now They're 30% Off
It's rare to find such high-end golf balls on sale so when we do, it's a good idea to stock up while you can!
By Conor Keenan Published
-
Unlock Your Best Golf In 2025 With These 5 Amazon Big Spring Sale Deals
Making material improvements to your golf gear setup can result in a big difference so, to play your best this year, consider these hand-picked golf deals.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
I'm A Garmin Guy But These 3 Bushnell Deals Are Too Good To Ignore
We love Bushnell rangefinders and right now, this Amazon Big Deal Days, their Tour V5 Patriot Pack is at one of the lowest prices we have ever seen it
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
The World's Best Driver Uses This Model, And It Is Heavily Discounted During Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Amazon's Big Spring Sale has meant this popular TaylorMade driver has seen a big discount that is sure to be snapped up quickly
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
A Dozen Titleist Golf Balls For Free? Stock Up With This Fantastic 4-For-3 Deal At PGA TOUR Superstore
Deals From the iconic Pro V1 to the budget-friendly AVX, Titleist balls are rarely discounted, so this 'buy three dozen and get one dozen free' deal is worth grabbing fast
By Paul Brett Published