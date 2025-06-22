Travelers Championship Leaderboard And Live Updates: Tommy Fleetwood Leads Keegan Bradley, Russell Henley And Jason Day By Two Strokes

Refresh

SCHEFFLER MAKES BIRDIE Scheffler birdies the 15th hole to get to 12-under-par. He hasn't been at his best, but the World No.1 remains just three shots back of the leaders...`

RORY MAKES BIRDIE Somehow, Rory McIlroy has been under the radar but, at the par 5 13th, the five-time Major winner makes birdie to get to 11-under. He is four-under for the day.

TOMMY MAKES BIRDIE Leader by ✌️!@TommyFleetwood1 extends his lead in search of his first PGA TOUR victory in 159 starts.📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/QL0uF8l2MlJune 22, 2025

GO ON TOMMY LAD The front nine has been a struggle for Fleetwood, but the Englishman holes an excellent birdie putt at the par 3 11th to move to 15-under. Up next is Bradley, and his effort is excellent but somehow slides by the right side. He taps in to remain 13-under-par, two back of Fleetwood.

EXCELLENT FROM THE LAST GROUP The par 3 11th has been playing tough, but Henley, Fleetwood and Bradley all put their approach shots into the heart of the green and leave makeable birdie chances.

DAY SHOWS HIS CLASS Making it look easy 😎Jason Day is now just one back.📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/HvbnOBAdgmJune 22, 2025

THAT'S CLASS JASON DAY Jason Day produces one of the shots of the day at the par 3 11th, with the Australian splashing his shot out from the bunker and rolling it into the center of the cup for a birdie two. He is now 13-under, one shot back of the leaders.

SENSATIONAL FROM BRADLEY Keegan Bradley oh my WORD 😮‍💨A sensational putt from at least 65 feet for birdie! 💪 pic.twitter.com/UACxOrfhYqJune 22, 2025

HUGE PUTT FROM BRADLEY AND HENLEY Wow! What a putt from Keegan Bradley and Russell Henley! Could that change the complexion of this final round? The US Ryder Cup captain leaves himself 65-foot for birdie and, striking the putt, Bradley strikes the flag and it drops in. Bradley ties Fleetwood at 14-under going into the back nine, with the momentum turning the American's way at the ninth hole. Not to be outdone, Henley hits his putt and it somehow falls in the left side for birdie, moving Henley 13-under and one back of Bradley and Fleetwood.

FAIRWAY FINDERS Fleetwood, Bradley and Henley all find the fairway at the par 4 ninth, with all three leaving around 140-110-yards into the green.

HOW DOES THAT NOT DROP? Fleetwood leaves himself a lengthy birdie putt from 30-foot and, just a few feet out, it seems that it's set to drop in the center of the cup. However, miraculously, it goes right and misses the hole, with Fleetwood making par. Seeing the line, Bradley hits a good putt that doesn't brake, with the US Ryder Cup captain making a par and keeping within one of the lead. Henley, meanwhile, leaves himself a short putt for par and, striking the ball, it dives right for a bogey. The American is now 12-under for the tournament.

SAFE FROM ALL Fleetwood, Bradley and Henley all par the par 4 seventh and, at the par 3 eighth, all three find the green, with the trio well back of the pin. Henley is 40-foot from the flag, Fleetwood is 30-foot and Bradley is 22-foot, albeit on the same line as Fleetwood.

SCOTTIE MAKING A CHARGE? (Image credit: Getty Images) The World No.1 endured a poor day yesterday but, for his final round, Scheffler has found himself three-under and 10-under for the tournament. A birdie at the 11th puts him four back of Fleetwood at 14-under.

LEADING GROUP STRUGGLES The par 5 sixth has been one of the easier holes today but, in the final group, the trio of Fleetwood, Bradley and Henley have made a hash of it, with all struggling for pars. Henley has a birdie putt from mid-range, which slides by. Bradley, who fires his chip long, can't hole for a par and makes a poor bogey six from the fairway. Somehow, at the end of this, Fleetwood makes par to remain 14-under and one ahead.

SCHEFFLER SITS AT NINE-UNDER The World No.1 hasn't had his best stuff this week, but turns in two-under and five shots back of the leaders. It's a hard task, but you never know with Scheffler, who sits at nine-under-par for the tournament.

EXCELLENT FROM FLEETWOOD That's superb from Fleetwood, who puts his pitch at the par 3 fifth to mere inches and will guarantee the par. Hopefully that will steady the ship for the Englishman.

STRUGGLES CONTINUE Henley and Bradley both find the center of the green at the par 3 fifth, with both men leaving themselves around 20-to-25-foot for birdie. Last up is Fleetwood, whose struggles continue as he pulls his iron approach left. It's not in the greenside bunker, but he is left with a difficult up-and-down of some 35-yards.

TIED AT THE TOP Henley holes a great par putt from eight-foot and, after running his birdie attempt well by the hole, Fleetwood misses the par putt coming back. The overnight leader is 14-under and in a share of the lead with Bradley, who pars the fourth. Fleetwood has made three bogeys in his first four holes and needs to settle the ship here at TPC River Highlands.

EXCELLENT APPROACH FROM TOMMY The par 4 fourth is the hardest hole on the course and, in the final group, you can sense the tension, with all three men hitting wary tee shots. Henley, who is just on the fairway, puts his second shot to 40-feet, while Fleetwood, who is in the thick rough, manages to put it to 35-feet. Given his lie, it's a beautiful shot from Fleetwood, who then watches Bradley, from the middle of the fairway, put his approach to 25-feet.

SLOPPY FROM FLEETWOOD Early nerves showing from Fleetwood? The Englishman is well past the flag with his approach and, after decent effort with his first putt, Fleetwood's par attempt slides by the left side and he makes bogey. Bradley, who just misses his birdie attempt, is in for par, while Henley also pars as both men are 14-and-13-under. Fleetwood is now 15-under, as they head to the toughest hole on the course, the par 4 fourth.

BRADLEY PUTS IT CLOSE The US Ryder Cup Captain is tuned-in during the early rounds of the Travelers Championship and, following a perfect drive, Bradley then puts a wedge to 11-foot of the flag. He'll have a great look at birdie and a great chance to close the gap, with Fleetwood and Henley both finding the green, albeit well past of the flag.

BRADLEY BIRDIES Things are heating up at the top of the leaderboard 🔥Keegan Bradley trails Tommy Fleetwood by two after two @TravelersChamp.📺 Golf Channel pic.twitter.com/gNONGr7QFIJune 22, 2025

ANOTHER TWO SHOT SWING Henley birdied the opening hole but, at the second, he goes long of the green and, following a poor chip shot, he misses his par putt and taps in for bogey. In terms of Fleetwood, he produces a stunning approach that nearly falls for eagle, with the Ryder Cup star then rolling his putt in for birdie. Along with Fleetwood, Bradley also birdies, with Fleetwood 16-under, Bradley 14-under and Henley 13-under.