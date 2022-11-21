I've Found The 10 Best Black Friday Deals At American Golf So You Don't Have To

The Black Friday golf deals are already rolling in ahead of the big day of sales this Friday November 25th. American Golf, one of the UK's and Europe's largest golf retailers, usually has some great offers for the holiday season and this year is no different. The retailer is running its Black November sale again this year, which consists of a host of deals running throughout the whole month leading up to Black Friday. There are a lot of deals currently live on the American Golf website (208 Black November deals to be precise) so I've scoured through all of them to pick out my favourites so far that are all high quality, good value products that I believe represent great long term investments.

Top 10 Black Friday Deals At American Golf

(opens in new tab) Motocaddy Cube Push Golf Trolley | £60 off at American Golf (opens in new tab)

Was £209 Now £149.00 My favourite deal from American Golf this year has to be this - the Motocaddy Cube. One of the best golf push carts (opens in new tab) on the market right now, the Motocaddy Cube features a simple two-step folding system making it easy to pack down and set up. Adjustable bag supports also mean you can kit this trolley out with whatever kind of bag you want. This has been one of the best push trolleys in the business for a while now and to pick one up at this price represents great value for money and a super solid investment you'll be enjoying for years to come.

(opens in new tab) TaylorMade Spider Tour Black Putter | £100 off at American Golf (opens in new tab)

Was £269 Now £169 Save a massive £100 on Dustin Johnson's favourite flat stick - the TM Spider Tour Black - which he had in bag for his 2020 Masters win, amongst others. This is the lowest price American Golf has sold this popular model for and has been a favourite of plenty of amateur golfers thanks to its looks, easy alignment and high MOI.

(opens in new tab) TecTecTec KLYR Laser Rangefinder | £60 off at American Golf (opens in new tab)

Was £249.99 Now £189.99 Compact, stylish, and functional, the TecTecTec KLYR laser rangefinder (opens in new tab) is a revelation and, with £60 off, this is very good value for money at a competitive price point in the market. It might not be a brand you've heard of yet, but its accuracy, vibrant optics and sharp aesthetics will quickly win you over.

(opens in new tab) Shot Scope V3 Smart GPS Watch | £40 off at American Golf (opens in new tab)

Was £179.99 £139.99 The V3 GPS (opens in new tab)from Shot Scope is one of the best golf shot tracking apps and devices (opens in new tab) on the market offering you yardages to the green and hazards on the golf course as well as shot tracking through sensors. This shot tracking capability allows you to analyse you round after you've played, with strokes gained analysis showing you where you can improve and where you excel.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch | £50 off at American Golf (opens in new tab)

Was £179.99 Now £129.99 Another GPS watch on sale at American Golf is the Garmin Approach S12. If you are looking for simple piece of information gathering technology that works well straight out of the box, the Garmin Approach S12 GPS watch (opens in new tab) ticks the box.

(opens in new tab) Cobra SpeedZone-S Driver | £130 off at American Golf

Was £329 Now £199 (opens in new tab) Brand new drivers are getting seriously expensive these days, so seeing one available for under £200 is a serious deal if you're in the market for a new long stick. The SpeedZone range was released in 2020 and was one of the best drivers (opens in new tab)of the year when it came out. It'll still pack a real punch in 2022 mind you, and it comes with an adjustable loft sleeve that allows you to tweak loft or add draw bias. Not to forget the adjustable weights in the head too that allow you to tinker with desired ball flight and spin characteristics. It's available in 9° or 10.5° heads with a UST Helium shaft. Finally, it's worth noting that the whole range of SpeedZone hardware is on sale at American Golf this Black Friday, including the driver, fairway woods, hybrids and irons.

(opens in new tab) Tour Edge Hot Launch C522 Driver | £60 off at American Golf

Was £249 Now £189 (opens in new tab) While we're on the subject of brand new, high quality drivers available for £200, let's talk about the Tour Edge Hot Launch C522 (opens in new tab), not at just £189. It's a brand not many of us in the UK will be that familiar with, but write it off at your peril. In our five star review of the driver, we though the C522 was long, consistent and forgiving whilst offer premium looks and feel at a brilliant price. For us, it's one of the most underrated products and brands on the market. At American Golf this Black Friday, it's available in a 9.5° or 10.5° head with a Mitsubushi Fubuki shaft.

(opens in new tab) Bushnell Phantom 2 Handheld GPS | £20 off at American Golf

Was £139 Now £119 (opens in new tab) While I'll admit this isn't one of the most extravagant deals of Black Friday, this is one of my favourite products of 2022 so it has to be worth highlighting. The Phantom 2 is one of the best GPS devices (opens in new tab) for simplicity and ease of use. Simply clip it to you bag and you can easily scan through for yardages to front, middle and back of greens as well as hazards. It also has a pin placement tool and its a premium, quality piece of kit that is super intuitive to use. If you're in the market for a golf GPS device without the faff, this is the one to go for.

(opens in new tab) Wilson Ultra XD Package Set | £171 off at American Golf (opens in new tab)

Was £470 Now £299 I've had first-hand use of this excellent package set when I used to work in a branch of American Golf and would always use the putter from this Wilson Ultra XD package set on the practice green. Anyway, what I'm trying to say is this is an excellent starting set for any one new to the game of golf. It features a driver, fairway wood, hybrid, 6-SW and the aforementioned blade putter I became so fond of. It also comes with an excellent stand bag which is easy to carry and features on our best golf package sets guide (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) TaylorMade Select Plus Golf Stand Bag | £39 off at American Golf

Was £129 Now £89.99 (opens in new tab) It's difficult to get a good quality stand bag for under £100 these days, so this Select Plus stand bag is another Black Friday offer that is offering good, long term value. This bag is available in four different colours at the same sale price of £89.99 and features a 7-way divider and 6 pockets.

