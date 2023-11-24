Brooks Koepka's Golf Ball Has An Awesome 3 For 2 Offer This Black Friday

Brooks Koepka has always done things differently to most other top golfers, and his equipment choices are a good example of that. Most leading players are tied down to equipment deals with the top brands such as TaylorMade or Callaway and are therefore somewhat limited in which clubs they can use, but after Nike stopped making clubs in 2016, Koepka was one of a number of players left without a club deal.

Many of those players immediately signed with other manufacturers but Koepka chose to remain a free agent and played equipment from a variety of manufacturers. One of those was Srixon, with whom he eventually signed in 2021. In addition to using Srixon Irons and Cleveland Wedges Koepka also plays a Srixon Z Star Diamond golf ball which usually comes in at the top end of the golf ball price spectrum, but right now you can get an awesome three dozen for the price of two at PGA Tour Superstore.

Srixon Z-Star Diamond Golf Balls| 3 for 2 at PGA TOUR Superstore The Srixon Z-Star Diamond offers a firmer compression with a softer cover to create a premium ball with distance and feel. Ideal for mid to high swing speed players, this is the pick of the 2023 Z-Star range.

When you think of the best golf balls you probably don't immediately think of Srixon. The Titleist Pro V1 is marketed as the "number one ball in golf" and it's certainly the most played on the pro tours, but it does have a lot of stiff competition from the likes of the Callaway Chrome Soft and TaylorMade TP5. Perhaps the most under-rated golf balls in the professional ranks are made by Srixon.

While Srixon golf balls are widely played by amateur golfers, their presence in the pro game is probably larger than most people realize. Koepka is the most high profile star to play a Srixon ball, but Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka also play Srixon golf balls.

So whether you’re after the best premium golf balls, a ball that offers all-out distance, or models specifically engineered to help ladies, there’s an option for you. If you want to be like Brooks though then the Srixon Z Star Diamond is the one.

Why Does Brooks Koepka Use This Golf Ball?

The Srixon Z-Star Diamond golf ball is the Goldilocks ball in the Z-Star range. Not too hard, not too soft, just right. It combines the compression and firmer core of the Z-Star XV with the softer feeling cover and better spin of the Z-Star, which is one of the best soft feel golf balls and also a contender for the best value golf ball.

The 338 dimple cover on the Z Star Diamond has a new Spin Skin+ coating on it to maximize spin control and keep the ball steady in the wind. It is also one the best golf balls for high swing speeds. The cover durability is perhaps the one slight negative. It's not bad, but it isn't quite as hard wearing as some and tends to scuff up after a few rounds.

A lot of manufacturers give players a hard and a soft option and over recent years these have become quite polarized in the chase for low spin for greater distance. But if Koepka's seal of approval isn't enough for you, then this ball impressed enough to earn a spot in our 2023 Editor's Choice awards.

Where to find the best deals

In the US, some of the best golf retailers include PGA Tour Superstore, Rock Bottom Golf, Walmart and, of course, Amazon. In the UK, the best golf retailers include Scottsdale Golf, American Golf, Sports Direct and Amazon. Amazon can be tricky to navigate (check out our best Amazon Black Friday golf deals) but they're a fantastic retailer for golf watches, lasers and balls in particular. Other retailers to keep an eye on are the brands themselves, so Nike, adidas, Puma and Under Armour.