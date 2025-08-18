Anthony Kim And Henrik Stenson Among Relegated LIV Golfers In 2025
It was a day of drama in the final LIV Golf event of the season in Indianapolis, and for some it ended with a place in the Drop Zone
There was a day of drama at LIV Golf Indianapolis, the final regular event of the season.
At The Club at Chatham Hills tournament, Sebastian Munoz beat Jon Rahm in a playoff for his maiden LIV Golf title.
However, there was jubilation for the Spaniard, too, after his performance ensured he beat Joaquin Niemann to the season-long Individual Championship for the second successive year.
While the exploits of Munoz and Rahm grabbed most of the attention, at the wrong end of the standings, there was a battle to finish the event out of the dreaded Drop Zone.
Two notable players who escaped relegation by finishing T17 were Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood, but some other big names didn’t quite do enough to save their LIV Golf careers.
There are a couple of potential routes back via the Asian Tour's International Series and LIV Golf Promotion event, but for those in the Drop Zone, their careers on the circuit appear in serious jeopardy.
Here are the details of the players who finished 49th and lower.
Henrik Stenson (49th)
Poulter and Westwood’s Majesticks GC co-captain finished in the Drop Zone by an agonizing 0.38 points, where any finish of 20th or above would have been enough in Indianapolis. Instead, the Swede placed T22 to wrap up a largely disappointing individual season.
The 2016 Open champion’s best finish came with the T12 at the second event of the season in Adelaide, but his only other top-20 placing came in Korea to ensure he missed out on safety by the narrowest of margins.
Andy Ogletree (50th)
The Hy Flyers GC player was one of the original intake of LIV Golfers before leaving the circuit, only to return two years ago after finishing top of the Asian Tour’s International Series Order of Merit.
However, the 2019 US Amateur champion has had a disappointing season with the high spot coming with a T18 at LIV Golf United Kingdom.
Like Stenson, 20th or better would have been enough this week, but he could only manage T22 to seal his fate.
Mito Pereira (51st)
it was a bittersweet week for the Chilean, whose Torque GC won the team event at LIV Golf Indianapolis thanks largely to Munoz’s victory.
Pereira, who came agonisingly close to winning the 2022 PGA Championship before missing out to Justin Thomas, could only manage a T36 when 20th or higher was required.
That means he now has another career disappointment to digest as his three-season LIV Golf career appears to have run out of road.
Yubin Jang (53rd)
Jang was recruited by Kevin Na’s Iron Heads GC after a dominant KPGA Korean Tour season, but a T49 in his LIV Golf debut in Riyadh set the tone for a disappointing 2025.
In the end, the South Korean’s T21 in the United Kingdom was as good as it got and he needed to finish no lower than 14th in Indianapolis. He could only manage T27 and is relegated.
Anthony Kim (55th)
For the second season in a row, Kim has finished in the Drop Zone, although a year ago, he had a reprieve when he was retained as a wildcard.
that's not the case this year, after a season of considerable struggle, where a T29 in Miami gave the strongest hint of the exciting talent who burst onto the professional scene in 2006.
Frederik Kjettrup (57th)
Kjettrup only joined LIV Golf this season when he was recruited by Cleeks GC captain Martin Kaymer following a year that included three wins on the PGA Tour Americas.
However, the Dane didn’t get close to similar glory on the big-money circuit, with a T30 in Mexico City the best he had to show for his efforts.
He began LIV Golf Indianapolis needing at least a placing of 13th to stand a chance, but instead he finished at the foot of the leaderboard for the third time in his 12 events.
The Others In The Drop Zone
A handful of other players who featured this season also finished in the Drop Zone, although that was essentially down to a lack of action.
One was Luis Masaveau. The Spaniard was replaced as a full-time player for Fireballs GC by Josele Ballester halfway through the season, although he has stood in for Bubba Watson twice since then.
Still, he didn’t feature in the last three events, leaving him stranded in 52nd and staring down the barrel of the end of his LIV Golf career.
Further down, reserve Young-han Song only played in one event, a T24 in Miami, while another was Wade Ormsby, who played in the first two tournaments for Iron Heads GC but hasn’t been seen since.
Similarly, another reserve, Ollie Schniederjans, competed in four events with the best finish of T30 in Riyadh.
One place beneath him in the standings, in 59th, is reserve Max Rotluff, whose one outing was for Cleeks GC in Dallas, where he finished T37.
Reserve John Catlin played three times, with a best placing of T39 in Mexico City, while another reserve, Minkyu Kim, played once as a stand-in for Range Goats GC’s Ben Campbell in Korea, placing T42.
