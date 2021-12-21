Best Golf January Sales

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have been and gone in 2021 but the January sales are here!

If you've been holding off purchasing a golf item or have some Christmas money to spend, then there are plenty of great deals on golf gear ranging from clubs to carts.

We've been really impressed with some of the deals available at the moment and one big reason for this is what is coming in 2022.

We know many brands are going to bring out new gear at the start of 2022 and much of it looks incredible. However that also means many retailers are dropping prices and producing deals on old product to get rid of the stock. That is great news for us as a lot of it isn't that old and yet still performs at a high level.

At Dick's Sporting Goods for example, you can get the Callaway Mavrik driver with $200 off, or DJ's Masters-winning TaylorMade Spider with $100 off at Rock Bottom Golf.

Not to be outdone, in the UK, at Scottsdale Golf you can get the SIM2 or Epic Speed drivers with big discounts which is amazing given they are not very old at all and many Tour professionals are still using them.

Additionally there are lots of deals on bags, tech, apparel and shoes if that's what you need.

The final thing worth mentioning before we get to the deals is because of well-publicised stock shortages and shipping issues surrounding all industries we'd advise to go for these deals before they run out with potential delays occurring ahead of the festive period.

Without further ado, lets get to the deals...

In the US:

In the UK:

The best January Sales golf deals in the US

Callaway Mavrik Driver | $200 off at Golf Galaxy Callaway Mavrik Driver | $200 off at Golf Galaxy Was $499.99 Now $299.99 This Callaway driver is at an amazing deal, especially considering it isn't even two years old yet! It's got all of Cthe brand's proprietary technology - such as Jailbreak and Flash Face SS20 - that has made this one of the longest drivers in its class. At this amazing $200 discount, there's a choice of shaft and loft.

TaylorMade M4 Irons | $200 off at Dick's Sporting Goods TaylorMade M4 Irons | $200 off at Dick's Sporting Goods Were $799.99 Now $599.99 Now is a great time to upgrade your irons, with these M4s dropping $200 below the RRP. They're still a fantastic mid-to-higher-handicapper set. You'll get them from 5-AW with KBS shafts.

TaylorMade TaylorMade Spider Tour Black Putter | $100 off at Rock Bottom Golf Was $299.99 Now $199.99 The flat stick made famous by Dustin Johnson - this is his favourite. Pick it up in either 34 or 35 inches and save a tidy $100. It's a high MOI mallet design with easy alignment.

Shot Scope V3 GPS Watch | $40 off at Amazon Shot Scope V3 GPS Watch | $40 off at Amazon Was $219.99 Now $179.99 As well as being one of the best golf GPS watches on the market, the V3 is also one of the best golf shot tracking apps and devices you can buy. It tracks your game to take your stats to the next level, all whilst giving accurate yardages on the course

Costway 3 Wheel Push Cart | $190 off at Walmart Costway 3 Wheel Push Cart | $190 off at Walmart Was $299.99 Now $109.99 You won't find many lower prices than this on a 3 wheel push cart. Coming with a scorecard holder and room for small items or valuables, this cart can be yours for less than $110 right now with Walmart.

FootJoy Pro/SL Shoes FootJoy Pro/SL Shoes | $50.01 off at Dick's Sporting Goods Was $169.99 Now $119.98 The FJ Pro/SL is a legendary golf shoe and this $50 saving on the OG's is a great deal. They're spikeless, ultra-stable, waterproof and look great. Currently available in plenty of size and color options too!

Driver deals (US)

Callaway Rogue Driver | $250 off at Dick's Sporting Goods Callaway Rogue Driver | $250 off at Dick's Sporting Goods Was $499.99 Now $249.99 Another brilliant Callaway driver is the Rogue from 2019, which is currently half price at what it originally retailed at! It features Jailbreak technology and is still a top performer.

Cobra King Speedzone Driver | $150 off at Rock Bottom Golf Cobra King Speedzone Driver | $150 off at Rock Bottom Golf Was $449.99 Now $299 Cobra has taken it up a level in the driver market over recent years and the Speedzone is one of the company's best. Pick it up for just $299 right now, well below the original RRP.

Honma TW XP-1 Driver | 57% off at Rock Bottom Golf Honma TW XP-1 Driver | 57% off at Rock Bottom Golf Was $599.99 Now $259.99 This is much better than half price right now. An almighty saving on the XP-1 from Honma, designed for slower swingers to hit long, towering drives. One of the best golf deals we've seen so far in the January sales.

Srixon Z585 Driver | 45% off at Rock Bottom Golf Srixon Z585 Driver | 45% off at Rock Bottom Golf Was $399.99 Now $219.99 Better than half price! Save a massive $45% on the Z585 driver from Srixon - yet another superb performer. It's available in either 9.5 or 10.5 degrees with a stiff flex graphite shaft.

Fairway and Hybrid Deals (US)

Callaway Mavrik Fairway Woods | $100 off at Golf Galaxy Callaway Mavrik Fairway Woods | $100 off at Golf Galaxy Was $299.99 Now $199.99 Featuring Jailbreak technology, the Mavrik is a monster of a fairway wood and can be yours for under $200 right now with options in 3 and 5 wood with varying shafts.

Callaway Mavrik Hybrid | $70 off at Dick's Sporting Goods Callaway Mavrik Hybrid | $70 off at Dick's Sporting Goods Was $249.99 Now $179.99 Need a new hybrid? The Callaway Mavrik was one of the best to be released in 2020 and is down below $180 right now with Dick's, coming in a good few options. It's another to feature the brand's impressive Jailbreak technology.

Wilson Staff D7 Hybrid | $50 off at Golf Galaxy Wilson Staff D7 Hybrid | $50 off at Golf Galaxy Was $179.99 Now $129.99 The D7 hybrid from Wilson Staff is slightly dated now but still a bargain this below $130. It's very easy to hit and offers up a nice, high launch to help with landing shots into greens.

Iron Deals (US)

Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Irons | 21% off at Rock Bottom Golf Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Irons | 21% off at Rock Bottom Golf Were $914.24 Now $719.99 Looking for a more forgiving iron set? You'll love the HB Turbos, some of the most forgiving irons on the market and well down from their usual RRP of over $900.

Tour Edge Exotics EXS 22H Irons | 31% off at Rock Bottom Golf Tour Edge Exotics EXS 22H Irons | 31% off at Rock Bottom Golf Were $769.99 Now $529.99 The Exotics EXS 22H irons are said to provide 'the distance and forgiveness of a metalwood combined with the feel and control of a forged iron set.' Test that for yourself with this huge saving of $240!



Wedge Deals (US)

Cleveland RTX ZipCore Wedge | 16% off at Amazon Cleveland RTX ZipCore Wedge | 16% off at Amazon Was $149.99 Now $125.99 Cleveland is a big player in the wedge category and the RTX ZipCore is one of the best golf wedges you can buy. Save a tidy $24 with Amazon right now on the 56 degree model.

Putter Deals (US)

Odyssey Triple Track 2-Ball Blade Putter | $50 off at Golf Galaxy Odyssey Triple Track 2-Ball Blade Putter | $50 off at Golf Galaxy Was $249.99 Now $199.99 Odyssey's eye-catching triple-track technology helps with alignment and this classic 2-ball blade can help you hole more putts if you're looking for a change on the greens.

Cobra King Grandsport 3D Printed Putter | 19% off at Amazon Cobra King Grandsport 3D Printed Putter | 19% off at Amazon Was $348.95 Now $281.13 Save $68 on the Grandsport 3D Printed putter from Cobra in 35 inches of length. The new 3D Printed putters from Cobra have been a very welcome addition to the putter market this year and you can pick up a tidy discount with Amazon right now.

Tech Deals (US)

Precision Pro NX9 Non Slope Rangefinder | $20.99 off at Amazon Precision Pro NX9 Non Slope Rangefinder | $20.99 off at Amazon Was $219.99 Now $199 One of the fastest and most reliable rangefinders we've tested, the Precision Pro NX9 is one of the best golf laser rangefinders on the market. Although this doesn't come with slope function, performance elsewhere is excellent, and it comes with a free lifetime battery-replacement service included.

Precision Pro NX9 Slope Rangefinder | $30.99 off at Amazon Precision Pro NX9 Slope Rangefinder | $30.99 off at Amazon Was $269.99 Now $239 A crystal clear display complements the 6x magnification on offer with this version of the Precision Pro NX9 that comes with slope function. A two-year warranty and free battery replacements for life add the finishing touches.

Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder | $100 off at Amazon Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder | $100 off at Amazon Was $299.99 Now $199.99 The 300 Pro from Callaway is under $200 right now at Amazon, a great saving of $100! It features slope technology, pin vibration and is magnetic for easy cart use.

Callaway 200s Slope Laser Rangefinder | $20 off at Dick's Sporting Goods Callaway 200s Slope Laser Rangefinder | $20 off at Dick's Sporting Goods Was $219.99 Now $199.99 Need a laser? The Callaway 200s comes with slope technology, a 6x magnification and provides accurate yardage to within +/- 1 yard from up to 800 yards. It also features Pin Acquisition Technology to lock onto the pin from up to 275 yards.

Callaway EZ Laser Rangefinder | $50.99 off at Amazon Callaway EZ Laser Rangefinder | $50.99 off at Amazon Was $299.99 Now $249 Another big Callaway deal here, this time on the EZ laser that comes with slope technology and an external LCD display - not something you usually see on lasers. It's also magnetic so is very easy to use whilst riding a cart.

Nikon Coolshot GII Laser Rangefinder | $20 off at Best Buy Nikon Coolshot GII Laser Rangefinder | $20 off at Best Buy Was $199.99 Now $179.99 Nikon is a big name in the golf laser market, with this model featuring in our best golf laser rangefinders list. In our Nikon Coolshot GII laser rangefinder review we found it to deliver accurate yardages quickly and easily. We also enjoyed the helpful eight-second continuous scan measurement.

Tomshine Golf Distance Meter Laser | $67.98 off (Half price) at Walmart Tomshine Golf Distance Meter Laser | $67.98 off (Half price) at Walmart Was $135.98 Now $67.99 At under $70, the Tomshine offers unbelievable value for money, with 6x magnification and multi-layered optics giving you superb lens quality. This deal is perfect if you're unsure about spending hundreds of dollars on a laser.

Bushnell Pro XE Laser | $70.01 off at Dick's Sporting Goods Bushnell Pro XE Laser | $70.01 off at Dick's Sporting Goods Was $549.99 Now $479.98 A big saving on one the best golf laser rangefinders. In our full Bushnell Pro XE laser rangefinder review we enjoyed the crystal clear display, rapid detection of the flag and useful compensating features that produced the most accurate distances regardless of slope, temperature and altitude.

Garmin Approach G12 GPS Rangefinder | $30.01 off at Dick's Sporting Goods Garmin Approach G12 GPS Rangefinder | $30.01 off at Dick's Sporting Goods Was $149.99 Now $119.98 Need a cheap, pocket size GPS? The Approach G12 comes loaded with yardages on more than 42,000 courses. You'll get a hi-res 1.3inch display and it all comes in a waterproof package.

Garmin Approach S10 GPS Watch | $20 off at Amazon Garmin Approach S10 GPS Watch | $20 off at Amazon Was $149.99 Now $129.99 The Garmin Approach S10 is a brilliant and simple GPS watch that offers up front, center and back yardages as well as hazards, on over 41,000 golf courses.

Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch | $50.01 off at Dick's Sporting Goods Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch | $50.01 off at Dick's Sporting Goods Was $199.99 Now $149.98 Save over $50 on the S12, which is down to its lowest ever price! If you are looking for something very simple that works well from the off, the Garmin Approach S12 GPS watch ticks the box.

GolfBuddy Aim Golf GPS Watch | $82.47 off at Walmart GolfBuddy Aim Golf GPS Watch | $82.47 off at Walmart Was $262.42 Now $179.95 A stylish and smooth design with a colored touchscreen, the Golf Buddy Aim W11 is one of the best golf GPS watches you can buy right now. It has over $80 off, making it a superb deal for those who want to stand out.

Bushnell Wingman GPS Golf Speaker | $20.01 off at Dick's Sporting Goods Bushnell Wingman GPS Golf Speaker | $20.01 off at Dick's Sporting Goods Was $149.99 Now $129.98 The Wingman GPS/speaker from Bushnell certainly delivers on what it sets out to do – it works well in a cart and enables you to play music and get yardages from the GPS app with high-quality audio. It’s ideal if you want to have a bit of fun on the course.

Golf Ball Deals (US)

Mizuno RB Tour Golf Balls | $ 8 off at Rock Bottom Golf + multi-buy deal Mizuno RB Tour Golf Balls | $ 8 off at Rock Bottom Golf + multi-buy deal Were $42.95 Now $34.95 or three boxes for under $75 Featuring a 4-piece construction with a urethane cover, the RB Tour also features a drag reducing C-dimple, allowing for low driver spin with tee shots. Save $8 on one dozen or get them for as low as $24.98 per box if you buy three - the real deal here!

Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls | $5.02 off at Walmart Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls | $5.02 off at Walmart Were $44.99 Now $39.97 The popular Chrome Soft is one of the best golf balls you can buy. Featuring a urethane cover and a soft fast core, the Chrome Soft provides superb spin control with maximum distance.

Shoe Deals (US)

FootJoy 2021 Superlites XP Golf Shoes | $20 off at Dick's Sporting Goods FootJoy 2021 Superlites XP Golf Shoes | $20 off at Dick's Sporting Goods Were $99.99 Now $79.99 The lightweight and spikeless FJ Superlites are one of the best FootJoy golf shoes on the market and a real bargain this below $80. Choose between two colors and plenty of sizes.

FootJoy Pro/SL Shoes | $30.01 off at Dick's Sporting Goods FootJoy Pro/SL Shoes | $30.01 off at Dick's Sporting Goods Were £169.99 Now $139.98 The FJ Pro/SL is a legendary golf shoe and this $30 saving on the OG's is a great deal. They're spikeless, ultra-stable, waterproof and look great. Currently available in plenty of size and color options too!

FootJoy Tour X Golf Shoes | $40 off at Dick's Sporting Goods FootJoy Tour X Golf Shoes | $40 off at Dick's Sporting Goods Were $199.99 Now $159.99 Save a mighty $40 on one of the best golf shoes in the form of the Tour X from FJ. We gave them a full five stars in our FootJoy Tour X shoe review, due to the excellent stability and grip on offer as well as ample comfort.

adidas Tour360 XT SL Shoes | $20 off at Dick's Sporting Goods adidas Tour360 XT SL Shoes | $20 off at Dick's Sporting Goods Were $169.99 Now $149.99 The Tour360 XT SL shoes from adidas are genuinely some of the best spikeless golf shoes on the market. They're super comfortable thanks to Boost technology, fully waterproof and still have fantastic grip.

Apparel Deals (US)

Under Armour Stormfleece | $25.01 off at Golf Galaxy Under Armour Stormfleece | $25.01 off at Golf Galaxy Was $75 Now $49.99 This 1/2 zip Stormfleece from Under Armour keeps you warm, dry and comfortable thanks to water repellent and breathable Storm technology. It's a great garment to keep you warm and looking stylish on the course as well as away from it.

Adidas Lightweight UV Sweatshirt | $13 off at adidas Adidas Lightweight UV Sweatshirt | $13 off at adidas Was $65 Now $52 In our adidas Lightweight 1/4 zip sweatshirt review, we found it to work perfectly underneath a larger jacket in the winter. It offers good value for money as we've used it away from the golf course too, and there are some cool colours to choose from.

Under Armour Men's Tech Polo | $16.13 off at Amazon Under Armour Men's Tech Polo | $16.13 off at Amazon Were $39.99 Now $23.86 Refresh your golfing wardrobe with an Under Armour Tech polo, coming in various different sizes and colors. Not all are as low as $23.86 but if you have a look you'll find some nice savings.

Callaway Swing Tech Solid Color Polo Shirt | $19.05 at Walmart Callaway Swing Tech Solid Color Polo Shirt | $19.05 at Walmart Was $70.99 Now $51.70 This polo shirt has water wicking and cooling technology to keep you at just the right temperature when you're playing. This is available in a whole host of colours so it might be worth stocking up while they stay on offer.

Bag Deals (US)

Vice Golf Force Stand Bag | $52.97 off at Walmart Vice Golf Force Stand Bag | $52.97 off at Walmart Was $249.97 Now $147 This stylish stand bag from Vice Golf features full length compartment divisions as well as extremely comfortable shoulder straps. It is also fully waterproof! Stand out from the crowd and pick it up for under $200.

Callaway Fairway C Double Strap Stand Bag | 16% off at Rock Bottom Golf Callaway Fairway C Double Strap Stand Bag | 16% off at Rock Bottom Golf Was $250 Now $209.99 Callaway's Fairway C is a great looking bag with a big discount right now. It has a convenient four-way top, six large pockets and a self-balancing X-Act Fit Strap System that we thought really performed well.

1 With Xpress 3.5 Stand Bag | 47% off at Rock Bottom Golf 1 With Xpress 3.5 Stand Bag | 47% off at Rock Bottom Golf Was $189.99 Now $99.99 With over $70 off this lightweight and durable bag you've got yourself a bargain. Featuring five pockets for all your golfing gear, the Xpress 3.5 is a superb stand bag at a great price.

Volvik Golf 14-Way Cart Bag | $50 off at Rock Bottom Golf Volvik Golf 14-Way Cart Bag | $50 off at Rock Bottom Golf Was $179.99 Now $129.99 Multiple pockets, a 14-way divider and a massive $50 off, what isn't to like about this offer? The Volvik is a great bag for those who use a cart and want loads of room for all the golfing essentials.

Bag Boy CB-15 Cart Bag | $20 off at Dick's Sporting Goods Bag Boy CB-15 Cart Bag | $20 off at Dick's Sporting Goods Was $209.95 Now $189.95 This patriotic Bag Boy cart bag can be yours for under $190 thanks to a $20 saving with Dick's. You'll get a 15-way top, nine huge pockets and has the brand's Top-Lok technology to help secure it in place.

Cart Deals (US)

Cube Cart 3 Push Cart | $100.99 off at Amazon Cube Cart 3 Push Cart | $100.99 off at Amazon Was $299.99 Now $199 This push cart is only 14.5lbs and folds into a super compact cube for easy transport in the trunk of you car. Save your back and a massive $115 in one of six colors. It features a simple two-way folding mechanism, a free umbrella holder and is height-adjustable.

Costway 3 Wheel Push Cart With Seat | $230 off at Walmart Costway 3 Wheel Push Cart With Seat | $230 off at Walmart Was $369.99 Now $139.99 Need new wheels and want a seat too?! You're in luck as this 3 wheeler from Costway, sold via Walmart, is under $140 and will take the stress off of your back.

Accessory Deals US

Nike AeroBill Classic99 Hat | $10.03 off at Nike Nike AeroBill Classic99 Hat | $10.03 off at Nike Was $35 Now $24.97 Available in three colors, this eye-catching AeroBill Classic99 cap has been seen out on Tour this year and is $10 discounted right now.

The best January Sales golf deals in the UK

Callaway Epic Speed Driver | £100 off at Scottsdale Golf Callaway Epic Speed Driver | £100 off at Scottsdale Golf Was £499 Now £399 Callaway have joined the party with a lovely discounted 2021 driver! The Epic Speed is one of the best golf drivers on the market and it can be yours at this new low of £399. Read our full Callaway Epic 21 drivers review if you're interested as the Max and Max LS models are also on sale right now.

TaylorMade SIM Max Driver | £150 off at Scottsdale Golf TaylorMade SIM Max Driver | £150 off at Scottsdale Golf Was £449 Now £299 Save a huge £150 on the SIM Max, easily one of the best drivers of 2020 and one that is still being played out on Tour. A real steal to get this under £300.

Honma TW XP-1 Driver | £320 off at Scottsdale Golf Honma TW XP-1 Driver | £320 off at Scottsdale Golf Was £599 Now £279 Save a ridiculous £320 on the easy-to-hit XP-1 driver from Honma. If you're a mid-handicapper or a slow swinger then you'll see some great performance for the price.

TaylorMade Spider Putters | Up to £80 off at Scottsdale Golf TaylorMade Spider Putters | Up to £80 off at Scottsdale Golf The popular 2021 Spider putters are on sale with Scottsdale Golf in plenty of different models. They're some of the best putters on the market right now and a steal at these prices.

TaylorMade Pro 8.0 Stand Bag | 40% off at Amazon TaylorMade Pro 8.0 Stand Bag | 40% off at Amazon Was £149 Now £88 Pick up one of the best TaylorMade golf bags for under £90. It often sells for £109, below the usual RRP, but this is still a cracking to take advantage of if you're on the lookout for a stand bag.

Shot Scope Pro L1 Rangefinder | 21% off at Amazon Shot Scope Pro L1 Rangefinder | 21% off at Amazon Was £199 Now £156.73 Shot Scope have been in the golf GPS market for some time, and with this L1 rangefinder, the brand is now a big player in the laser market. In our Shot Scope Pro L1 laser rangefinder review we found that it offers more than enough features as well modern styling to justify the price tag and was easy to use overall.

Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch | £42.99 off at Amazon Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch | £42.99 off at Amazon Was £179.99 Now £137 Save over £40 in the Amazon sale on this great piece of wearable tech, which is at its lowest ever price! If you are looking for something very simple that works well from the off, the Garmin Approach S12 GPS watch ticks the box.

FootJoy Flex XP Limited Edition Golf Shoes | £40 off at Scottsdale Golf FootJoy Flex XP Limited Edition Golf Shoes | £40 off at Scottsdale Golf Were £119.99 Now £79.99 The stunning camo limited edition FJ Flex XP can be yours for under £80 right now! They're lightweight, spikeless and come with a one-year waterproof guarantee.

Driver Deals (UK)

Honma TW XP-1 Driver | £320 off at Scottsdale Golf Honma TW XP-1 Driver | £320 off at Scottsdale Golf Was £599 Now £279 Save a ridiculous £320 on the easy-to-hit XP-1 driver from Honma. If you're a mid-handicapper or a slow swinger then you'll see some great performance for the price.

Image Cobra King Speedzone Driver | £70 off at Scottsdale Golf Was £349 Now £279 Get £70 off on another of 2020's best drivers here. Pick up the Speedzone for less than £280, available in a number of different lofts and two shaft options. A fantastic deal considering the performance on offer.

Fairway and Hybrid Deals (UK)

TaylorMade SIM Max Fairway Wood | £90 off at Scottsdale Golf TaylorMade SIM Max Fairway Wood | £90 off at Scottsdale Golf Was £269 Now £179 Another fantastic TaylorMade deal here on the brilliant SIM Max 2020 fairway wood. In our review we found them to produce Market leading ball speed and launch in the category at the time, which will still hold up very well today.

Callaway Rogue Fairway Wood | £80 off at Click Golf Callaway Rogue Fairway Wood | £80 off at Click Golf Was £229 Now £149 The superb Rogue fairway wood was on of 2019's best models and it holds up great in 2021. It features Callaway's Jailbreak technology and is a powerful fairway wood, coming in regular or stiff now for just under £150.

PXG 0341X Gen 2 Fairway Wood | £280.01 off at Scottsdale Golf PXG 0341X Gen 2 Fairway Wood | £280.01 off at Scottsdale Golf Was £450 Now £169.99 PXG is known for its premium-priced clubs but here is a real bargain! Save over £280 on the 0341X Gen 2 fairway, available in a couple of different options.

PXG 0317X Gen 2 Hybrid | £250.01 off at Scottsdale Golf PXG 0317X Gen 2 Hybrid | £250.01 off at Scottsdale Golf Was £390 Now £139.99 Another huge saving on PXG. Pick up the 0317X Gen 2 hybrid in your choice of loft, shaft and grip for under £140!

Iron Deals (UK)

Titleist U500 and U510 Utility Irons | £60 off at Scottsdale Golf Titleist U500 and U510 Utility Irons | £60 off at Scottsdale Golf Were £249 Now £189 Both the U500 and U510 utility irons can be picked up for less than £190 right now, down £50 from the usual £249 price tag. A great deal on what are two of the best utility irons on the market.

Titleist T200 Irons | £270 off at Scottsdale Golf Titleist T200 Irons | £270 off at Scottsdale Golf Were £1,099 Now £829 Save £270 on the previous generation Titleist T200 irons, a set that is perfect for higher handicappers. Titleist irons are rarely on sale so this is a great chance to pick up a discounted set!

Cobra Speedzone Irons 5-SW or 5-GW | £270 off at Scottsdale Golf Cobra Speedzone Irons 5-SW or 5-GW | £270 off at Scottsdale Golf Were £819 Now £549 Save a massive £270 on the Speedzones from Cobra, one of the best higher-handicap irons of the previous generation. They'll help you launch your irons higher and hit them further, with plenty of forgiveness on those off-centre strikes.

Wedge Deals (UK)

TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 Wedge | £59.01 off at Scottsdale Golf TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 Wedge | £59.01 off at Scottsdale Golf Was £159 Now £99.99 Available in 56, 58 and 60 degrees of loft, this is a cracking deal on the TaylorMade MG2 from Scottsdale. In our TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 wedge review we found it produced good spin, a soft feel and the rusty look on the face over time reduces sun glare.

Callaway Jaws MD5 Wedge | £30 off at Scottsdale Golf Callaway Jaws MD5 Wedge | £30 off at Scottsdale Golf Was £149 Now £119 The MD5 continues to be one of the best golf wedges money can buy and right now it is £30 off. It provided exceptionally soft feel and spin control when needed and there are loads of loft and grind options too.

Titleist Vokey SM8 Wedge | £30 off at Scottsdale Golf Titleist Vokey SM8 Wedge | £30 off at Scottsdale Golf Was £159 Now £129 Save £30 on one of the best golf wedges on the market! The Vokey brand is now legendary and the SM8 is arguably the best wedge you can buy right now. It's played extensively out on Tour and we'd recommend trying them out for yourself.

Putter Deals (UK)

TaylorMade Spider Tour Black Putter | £70 off at American Golf TaylorMade Spider Tour Black Putter | £70 off at American Golf Was £269 Now £199 Save a massive £70 on Dustin Johnson's favourite flat stick - the TM Spider Tour Black - which he had in bag for his 2020 Masters among many other wins. This now-legendary putter has won a lot of money out on tour and is a favourite for its looks, easy alignment and high MOI.

TaylorMade Spider Putters | Up to £80 off at Scottsdale Golf TaylorMade Spider Putters | Up to £80 off at Scottsdale Golf The popular 2021 Spider putters are on sale with Scottsdale Golf in plenty of different models. They're some of the best putters on the market right now and a steal at these prices.

Tech Deals (UK)

Mileseey Laser Rangefinder | £30 off at Amazon Mileseey Laser Rangefinder | £30 off at Amazon Was £119.99 Now £89.99 Mileseey lasers have been on our radar for a while now (we're hoping to test them soon) and the customer reviews on Amazon (and the Golf Monthly forum) are overwhelmingly positive. If you're looking for a cheap laser then you can't go wrong at this price.

Mileseey Slope Laser Rangefinder | £30 off at Amazon Mileseey Slope Laser Rangefinder | £30 off at Amazon Was £149.99 Now £119.99 Want a laser with slope technology and your budget is sub-£150? Pick up this Mileseey model for under £120 right now.

Zoom Focus X Laser | £50.99 off at Amazon Zoom Focus X Laser | £50.99 off at Amazon Was £199.99 Now £149 A massive saving on one of the best laser rangefinders of 2020 (it's still great). Pick up the Zoom for less than £150 now. Read our full Zoom Focus X rangefinder review for more details.

Shot Scope Pro L1 Rangefinder | 21% off at Amazon Shot Scope Pro L1 Rangefinder | 21% off at Amazon Was £199 Now £156.73 Shot Scope have been in the golf GPS market for some time, and with this L1 rangefinder, the brand is now a big player in the laser market. In our Shot Scope Pro L1 laser rangefinder review we found that it offers more than enough features as well modern styling to justify the price tag and was easy to use overall.



Rife RX5 Deluxe Rangefinder | £120.10 off at Online Golf Rife RX5 Deluxe Rangefinder | £120.10 off at Online Golf Was £249 Now £128.90 Designed with an easy read LCD side display, the RX5 provides accurate measurements to within 0.5m. At nearly half price, grab yourself an absolute bargain.



Shot Scope V3 GPS Watch | 24% off at Amazon Shot Scope V3 GPS Watch | 24% off at Amazon Was £219.99 Now £166.47 If you love statistics and tech then you'll love the Shot Scope V3 GPS watch. Save more than £50 at this bargain price and take your game to the next level.

Bushnell Neo iON 2 GPS Golf Watch | £60 off at Scottsdale Golf Bushnell Neo iON 2 GPS Golf Watch | £60 off at Scottsdale Golf Was £159.99 Now £99.99 Bushnell makes some of the best golf rangefinders and the iON 2 watch is a budget option that has some great features. You'll get accurate distances as well as a long battery life along with up to four hazard distances per hole.



Golf Ball Deals (UK)

Srixon Z-Star XV Golf Balls | £7.11 off at Amazon Srixon Z-Star XV Golf Balls | £7.11 off at Amazon Were £40 Now £32.89 The popular Z-Star XV from Srixon is one of the best golf balls on the market this year, offering up long distance and great control around the greens. It's the model used by Hideki Matsuyama, who of course won the 2021 Masters in April.

Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls | £5.01 off at Scottsdale Golf Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls | £5.01 off at Scottsdale Golf Were £50 Now £44.99 Save over £5 on the latest iteration of the legendary Pro V1 golf balls. Undoubtedly one of the best golf balls on the market right now, they're played by many, many tour players across the world.

TaylorMade TP5 Golf Balls | £13.04 off at Amazon TaylorMade TP5 Golf Balls | £13.04 off at Amazon Was £49.99 Now £36.95 The popular five-piece TaylorMade TP5 is one of the best golf balls you can buy and this fantastic deal is about as good as you'll get right now.

Shoe Deals (UK)

FootJoy Flex XP Limited Edition Golf Shoes | £40 off at Scottsdale Golf FootJoy Flex XP Limited Edition Golf Shoes | £40 off at Scottsdale Golf Were £119.99 Now £79.99 The stunning camo limited edition FJ Flex XP can be yours for under £80 right now! They're lightweight, spikeless and come with a one-year waterproof guarantee.

Puma Proadapt Delta Golf Shoes | £50 off at Scottsdale Golf Puma Proadapt Delta Golf Shoes | £50 off at Scottsdale Golf Were £149.99 Now £99.99 Save a massive £50 on these waterproof, spiked Puma Proadapt Deltas. Available in plenty of sizes in white and white/orange and limited sizes in the black. They're stable, comfortable and waterproof, with a one-year waterproof guarantee.

Nike Air Max 270G Shoes | £29.01 off at Scottsdale Golf Nike Air Max 270G Shoes | £29.01 off at Scottsdale Golf Were £129 Now £99.99 The popular 270G from Nike is rarely on sale so grab a bargain for under £100 with Scottsdale Golf. Available in limited sizes now compared to when we first publicised this deal so act fast!

Nike Air Max 90 G Shoes | £29.01 off at Scottsdale Golf Nike Air Max 90 G Shoes | £29.01 off at Scottsdale Golf Were £119 Now £89.99 Another hugely popular Nike shoe is the legendary Air Max, which came to the golf world a few years back. Pick it up for less than £90 in certain colours with Scottsdale.

Puma RS-G Shoes | £19.01 off at Scottsdale Golf Puma RS-G Shoes | £19.01 off at Scottsdale Golf Were £89 Now £69.99 Some of the most divisive shoes in golf are the RS-G from Puma (see what the entire Golf Monthly team thought of them) and they can be yours for just £69.99.

Puma Fusion Pro Golf Shoes | £27 off at Sports Direct Puma Fusion Pro Golf Shoes | £27 off at Sports Direct Were £74.99 Now £47.99 Pick these Pumas up for under £48 right now, coming in lots of sizes and your choice of white and black (black sizes are more limited so act fast).

Apparel Deals (UK)

Calvin Klein 1/2 Zip Midlayer | £40.95 off at Online Golf Calvin Klein 1/2 Zip Midlayer | £40.95 off at Online Golf Was £79.95 Now £39.90 This is a great midlayer for on and off the course at a fantastic price. It is moisture wicking, breathable and made with stretch fabric so it doesn't inhibit your swing. It's available in four different colours and there are plenty of sizes still available.



Puma Golf Rotation Zip Neck Sweater | £10.01 off at Scottsdale Golf Puma Golf Rotation Zip Neck Sweater | £10.01 off at Scottsdale Golf Was £40 Now £29.99 Available in a number of colours and sizes, this Puma sweater is a bargain with Scottsdale Golf right now where you can save £10. It's stylish, warm and functional, making it a perfect winter golf garment.

Adidas Primeblue Cold.Rdy Hoodie | £24.50 off at adidas Adidas Primeblue Cold.Rdy Hoodie | £24.50 off at adidas Was £70 Now £45.50 Hoodies are becoming all the rage in golf and adidas is leading the way with unique models like this one. Designed for warmth with the Cold.Rdy technology, it really performs well and the recycled polyester construction is worth mentioning too.

J Lindeberg Lukas Zip Neck Golf Sweater | £29.01 off at Scottsdale Golf J Lindeberg Lukas Zip Neck Golf Sweater | £29.01 off at Scottsdale Golf Was £89 Now £59.99 This stylish grey chequered zip neck sweater from premium brand J Lindeberg can be yours for under £60. It's made with the brand's TX Mid fabric, which is moisture-wicking and durable.

Under Armour Performance Polo Shirt | £7 off at Sports Direct Under Armour Performance Polo Shirt | £7 off at Sports Direct Was £34.99 Now £27.99 Save £7 on the Performance Polo from Under Armour, which you can pick up in a wide range of colours and sizes.

adidas Bold Brand Golf Polo Shirt | £10 off at Sports Direct adidas Bold Brand Golf Polo Shirt | £10 off at Sports Direct Was £29.99 Now £19.99 Need a new polo? The adidas Bold Brand polo is under £20 right now at Sports Direct in either white or navy blue.

FootJoy Hydroknit Half Zip Waterproof Jacket | £25 off at Scottsdale Golf FootJoy Hydroknit Half Zip Waterproof Jacket | £25 off at Scottsdale Golf Was £150 Now £125 Get £25 off one of our favourite waterproof jackets in one of three colours. In our FootJoy HydroKnit jacket review we found it difficult to really see any faults with it. It's really lightweight and comfortable to swing in and the addition of pockets and elastic cuffs take the new version to the next level.

Bag Deals (UK)

TaylorMade Pro 8.0 Stand Bag | 40% off at Amazon TaylorMade Pro 8.0 Stand Bag | 40% off at Amazon Was £149 Now £88 Pick up one of the best TaylorMade golf bags for under £90. It often sells for £109, below the usual RRP, but this is still a cracking offer to take advantage of if you're on the lookout for a stand bag.