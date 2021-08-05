We list our favourite shot tracking apps and devices to help you get the most out of your game

Best Golf Shot Tracking Apps and Devices

Artificial intelligence has changed the way we play golf in the 21st century. Thanks to the best golf GPS apps and tracking devices, golfers can see their stats like never before, accessing all kinds of data about their game to really pinpoint where strengths and weaknesses lie.

There are a number of very cool devices on the market that allow you to track your every move on the course thanks to sensors in your clubs and intuitive, user-friendly apps.

Is your putting your weak point? Could you really do with finding more fairways? A shot tracking device will give you the answers you need.

Lots of the devices and apps in this guide also use A.I. and Strokes Gained Analysis to help you understand exactly where you can make up those all important shots.

Below we list the best golf shot tracking apps and devices on the market to help you pick which is best for you.

Also we recommend taking a look at our other golf GPS guides too – such as the best golf GPS apps, best golf launch monitors, or the best smart phone for golfers.

Best Golf Shot Tracking Apps and Devices

Arccos Caddie Smart Grips

Our Pick

+ Accurate and easy to use sensors

+ Excellent accompanying app with Stokes Gained Analysis

– App drains phone/watch battery

Arccos is one of, if not the best game tracking systems, on the market. It measures all the data you can possibly need thanks to Arccos Smart Sensors in the end of your clubs, and some clubs including Cobra and Ping come with them already fitted into the grips.

You’ll need one of three devices out on course with you to measure the shots; a smartphone, Arccos Caddie Link or an Apple Watch. Having one of these on your person during a round will allow the sensors to automatically track each shot you hit over the course of the round. The brilliant app will then log all this data, allowing you to

You’ll need your smartphone in your front pocket or the handy new Arccos Caddie Link device to measure the shots.

The app offers up an incredible depth of statistics and data including strokes gained to help you pinpoint where you need to improve. It’s a very user friendly experience and one that can genuinely help you shoot lower scores. The Caddie function assists you with which club to hit or which strategy to use. We’re big fans.

Arccos Caddie Link

Best Additional Accessory

+ Removes the need for a smartphone on course

+ Easily clips to pocket or belt buckle

– Must have a set of Arccos sensors or grips to use

Sticking with Arccos, as mentioned above, the new Caddie Link has made a huge difference to the usability of the app and trackers.

It clips easily on to your belt or trouser pocket and pairs to your phone via Bluetooth, so you can now store your phone away in your golf bag and get on with your round only accessing the Arccos app on your phone for yardages and caddie advice functions if you want.

Using the Caddie Link allows for an even more seamless integration with the Arccos Caddie Smart Grips and app and we loved the fact we don’t need to keep our smartphone in our pocket anymore.

When on course, pressing the centre Caddie Link when next to the pin will also log the exact location of the pin on the app, allowing for even more accurate data when logging your short game.

It lasts 10 hours so should be enough for 36 holes, although if it runs out of juice you can switch back to your phone.

Arccos Caddie Link Review

Shot Scope V3 GPS Watch

Best Watch And Sensor Combination

+ Watch is small but is still easy to read and use

+ Sensors are accurate and not too large on the end of the grip

– Not as good as a GPS watch

The new Shot Scope V3 watch is a big step forward from the already-brilliant V2. It’s much smaller and nicer to wear, and it offers up GPS yardages as well as automatic shot tracking functionality thanks to tags in your clubs.

During play, the only thing you need to remember to do is hit the PinCollect button when retrieving your ball from the hole as everything else is done automatically. This marks the pin position and saves editing time afterwards.

Related: Shot Scope V3 GPS Watch Long Term Test Video

The GPS distances are quick to update and comparable with other some of the best golf GPS watches we have tested, and you’ll be able to access a plethora of data on the app including birds-eye views of the courses you’ve played and where your shots have gone.

Shot Scope V3 GPS Watch Review

Garmin Approach CT10

Best For Garmin Watch Users

+ Automatic tracking

+ See how far you typically hit each club

– Need an accompanying Garmin Approach S20, S40 or S60 to use

The Garmin Approach C10 sensors screw into your golf clubs and then pair with compatible Garmin golf watches to automatically track every stroke, including locations, distances and club type.

They collect data from each shot and club to track stats including strokes gained. Perfect for the golfer who already has one of Garmin’s products and a S20, S40 or S60 watch will be compatible with this sensors.

Speaking of which if you are a fan of the brand, or want to buy a watch to accompany these excellent sensors, then take a look at our guide on the best Garmin golf watches too.

Bushnell Phantom 2 GPS

Best Accompanying App

+ Excellent, free accompanying app

+ Works brilliantly without the app as a GPS

– No shot tracking

This device is a little different to the ones so far in this guide in that it doesn’t come with sensors for the top of your club.

The Bushnell Phantom 2 however is an excellent little GPS and provides clear front, middle and back yardages to greens; allows you to place an exact pin location and track how far you’ve hit a shot too.

It comes with the accompanying Bushnell app for free, and the recent update has arguably made it one of the best golf GPS apps around.

The app provides you full diagrams of holes, allows you to track your scoring and well as locate a precise yardage from where you are stood on the hole. You’ll have to have your smartphone with you out on course to use the app to its fullest, but if you don’t mind that then this GPS and app is a smart option.

SkyGolf GameTracker GT2

Best Sensors

+ Comes with a wearable sensor as standard

+ Purchase includes 1-year SkyGolf 360 Premium Plan subscription

– App feels a bit dated

From the people behind SkyCaddie and SkyTrak, the GameTracker GT2 offers up automatic shot measuring, GPS rangefinder and scoring functions. It pairs with the SkyCaddie Mobile GPS rangefinder app, which gives precise distances as well as vivid HD maps.

The sensors are the smallest in this guide and make very little impression at the top of the grip, so you won’t notice they’re there.

The app is a little dated but the sensors and wearable tracker work seamlessly with it and provide accurate and informative data that can help you trim a few extra shots off your handicap.

Game Golf Pro

Best For Coaching And Improving

+ Comes with a coaching dashboard

+ No need for a smartphone out on course (comes with clip-on tracking device as standard)

– Accompanying app is a bit clunky

The Game Golf Pro follows up on the original Game Golf device, and it tracks your shots, tells you how far you hit your clubs and offers up GPS yardages on more than 36,000 golf courses.

There is also a caddie function to help you choose which club is best to hit and it even takes the conditions into account such as the wind and temperature on the day.

What sets this device and app apart from others in the list is the access to a coaching dashboard to genuinely help improve your game with the help of a professional. Coaches can easily link up with their students data and vice versa, making the coach and student relationship more than just a one hour a month session.