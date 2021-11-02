Adidas Lightweight 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt
Our verdict on the 1/4 zip top from adidas.
A very versatile top that has sustainable construction at its core and a well thought out design, we think this works best when paired with another larger garment in the winter. As far as price goes it also offers excellent value for money.
-
+
The top is made from 100% recycled content and the fabric itself is very stretchy.
-
+
There is also a good selection of colors to choose from and the price is very attractive
-
-
The lighter material is perhaps not best suited for regular winter use and very cold temperatures
By Sam Tremlett
Adidas Lightweight 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt Review
We tested this sweatshirt over a number of rounds, and in different conditions to see how well it performs.
How tall am I/what is my build?
I am six foot and have a slim build.
What do I normally wear - does it come up big/small?
In midlayers, jumpers and tops I am usually a medium and this model was also a medium. It fitted well and didn’t come up big or small.
How did it fit/feel/perform?
Adidas describes this top as a ‘golf pullover for lightweight layering’ which seems to sum it up quite well. The 100% recycled polyester pique fabric is pretty much weightless and slides onto a polo or t-shirt with ease.
It worked very well indeed as an extra layer and underneath larger tops or jackets. Because of how lightweight and thin it is, I think when the temperatures drop there are more suitable models to go for out there, such as the adidas Cold.Rdy 1/4 Zip Pullover.
But when I used it with another garment over the top, a larger jacket for example, it really added another layer of warmth and protection for my core.
From a comfort standpoint, there were no irritable sections of the top and I particularly liked the cuffs. They are stretchy and yet kind of mould to the user's wrists without being too tight. I also liked how the cuffs stayed where they were when pulled up the arm a little bit.
Related: Best Golf Wind Jackets
Any extra detail you notice?
I reviewed the crew navy/grey option but there are a number of other nice colors to choose from, and I particularly liked the white and grey models.
Can you wear it off the course?
I think so, yes. It can definitely be worn in other sporting situations whether that be playing or watching.
It worked well as a quick little warm up top at the gym and I also wore it on a couple of walks too.
How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?
After a cold wash it came out perfectly fine and because of the fabric I don’t think ironing is particularly necessary. Putting it on a hanger to dry is sufficient and there are next to no creases after washing.
Also if you are a fan of adidas, check out our guides on the best adidas golf shirts, and best adidas golf shoes too.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear and equipment content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing: Driver: Titleist TS3 Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 Fairway Wood: Nike Covert Tour 2.0 Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2 Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚ Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
-
World Wide Technology Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021
Who is the GM Tipster backing in Mexico?
By Jeremy Chapman •
-
PGA Tour To Put Restrictions On Green Reading Books
The use of green reading books on the PGA Tour will be restricted as of next year
By Andrew Wright •
-
Portugal Masters Golf Betting Tips 2021
Who will win in Vilamoura? The GM Tipster has his say...
By Jeremy Chapman •