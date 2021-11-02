Adidas Lightweight 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt Review

We tested this sweatshirt over a number of rounds, and in different conditions to see how well it performs.

How tall am I/what is my build?

I am six foot and have a slim build.

What do I normally wear - does it come up big/small?

In midlayers, jumpers and tops I am usually a medium and this model was also a medium. It fitted well and didn’t come up big or small.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

Adidas describes this top as a ‘golf pullover for lightweight layering’ which seems to sum it up quite well. The 100% recycled polyester pique fabric is pretty much weightless and slides onto a polo or t-shirt with ease.

It worked very well indeed as an extra layer and underneath larger tops or jackets. Because of how lightweight and thin it is, I think when the temperatures drop there are more suitable models to go for out there, such as the adidas Cold.Rdy 1/4 Zip Pullover.

But when I used it with another garment over the top, a larger jacket for example, it really added another layer of warmth and protection for my core.

From a comfort standpoint, there were no irritable sections of the top and I particularly liked the cuffs. They are stretchy and yet kind of mould to the user's wrists without being too tight. I also liked how the cuffs stayed where they were when pulled up the arm a little bit.

Any extra detail you notice?

I reviewed the crew navy/grey option but there are a number of other nice colors to choose from, and I particularly liked the white and grey models.

Can you wear it off the course?

I think so, yes. It can definitely be worn in other sporting situations whether that be playing or watching.

It worked well as a quick little warm up top at the gym and I also wore it on a couple of walks too.

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

After a cold wash it came out perfectly fine and because of the fabric I don’t think ironing is particularly necessary. Putting it on a hanger to dry is sufficient and there are next to no creases after washing.

