In this Puma Cloudspun Stlth 1/4 Zip Midlayer review, Dan Parker tests out what it is like to play golf in.

Puma Cloudspun Stlth 1/4 Zip Midlayer Review

Puma advertises its Cloudspun fabric as being ‘ultra soft’ and the first thing we noticed with this Cloudspun Stlth 1/4 Zip Midlayer is that is indeed ultra soft and the highlight of this classic midlayer top.

It is hard to write about how soft a material is without dipping into hyperbole but take our word for it that the primary material on this midlayer is genuinely and surprisingly soft.

Of course, this incredibly soft material isn’t just there to feel nice and Puma have made sure it has performance benefits too.

The Cloudspun fabric is four-way stretch and moisture wicking too, making it nice and easy to swing in while also being a capable midlayer if you get caught out in a rain shower. The fabric is also offers UV protection to keep you protected from the sun out on the course.

Related: Best Golf Tops

We haven’t tested it in properly cold conditions yet, but on a brisk spring day in the UK we found that wearing this and a polo underneath did more than enough to keep us warm and we were surprised at how well it kept out the wind too.

There are plenty of stylish colour choices to go for, but we loved the grey and navy blue options for its versatility in matching with most polos underneath. The modern low collar is a nice touch from Puma too and we think this midlayer looks as good off the course as it does on it.

Related: Best Golf Jumpers

Our only disappointment with this top was that – while it fitted nicely across the chest and is a good length on the arms – it was a bit baggy and boxy when it came over the stomach and it might have looked even sharper if it was tapered.

Overall, this is a very enjoyable midlayer to play golf in. The material – as we have highlighted many times – is incredibly soft but this is no gimic and the Puma Cloudspun Stlth 1/4 zip midlayer is as much a performance top as it is a comfortable one.