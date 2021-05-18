In this Bushnell Pro XE Laser Rangefinder Review, Technical Editor Joel Tadman puts the new rangefinder through its paces.

Key Technology

The Pro XE boasts the ‘Slope with Elements’ feature that also factors in temperature and altitude as well as changes in elevation.

The ‘Jolt’ feature, which offers a vibrating burst when the flag has been detected from the background, now features a flashing red ring for even greater reassurance. There’s also a ‘Bite’ magnetic mount is designed to allow the Pro XE to be secured to a buggy frame without the need for the carry case with its seven pounds of pulling force.

Finally, the Pro XE has a 500+ yard range and an enhanced ultra-bright backlight display.

Features

Factoring in temperature is useful for early mornings when you’re less likely to be playing official competitions. Allowing for altitude and slope helps on hilly, elevated courses.

It also makes it a natural choice for tour level caddies, looking for the most accurate distances possible by factoring all the different variables that affect how far the ball carries. In fact, you might see them using them at the 2021 PGA Championship.

Ease of Use

Rangefinders don’t come much easier than the Pro XE. Simply point and shoot and the flag is almost immediately picked out from the background and the distance appears in the display. The extra weight helps keep it steady in the wind.

To disable the features not legal for tournament play, you just slide the button on the side of the device.

Performance

Ideal for golfers who want fast distances to specific points, the Pro XE ticks all the requisite boxes. Taking into account new factors that influence the distance the ball will travel should give you a greater chance of hitting your iron shots closer.

However, these features aren’t legal for competition use, so if you play a lot of medals and Stablefords they may often go unused.

That said, they’re easy to disable and you can still benefit from how quickly the distance is displayed and the excellent clarity through the viewfinder.

The magnetic ‘Bite’ feature won’t stick to most trolley frames but in a buggy it provides a faff-free solution. Those who carry will enjoy using the premium case that is included.

It’s also fully waterproof, so you haven’t got to worry about getting caught in a passing shower.