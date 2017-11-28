TaylorMade Aeroburner Driver For Under £100

Get a superb TaylorMade Driver at a great price

Get A TaylorMade Aeroburner Driver For Under £100

By

Get A TaylorMade Aeroburner Driver For Under £100 from the American Golf Black Friday Sale

Get A TaylorMade Aeroburner Driver For Under £100

American Golf has released its Black Friday Sale a day early - check out the sale at Black Friday American Golf Deals.

Related: Black Friday Golf Deals

The Aeroburner driver was released in 2015 and features a Speed Pocket that enlarges the size of the sweet spot.

The Speed Pockets flexes at impact, resulting in a sweet spot that’s bigger to help protect ball speeds on mishits and reduces spin for added forgiveness.

The Speed Pockets also features a red insert that keeps debris out, without affecting performance.

An  Aero hosel – small fins located at the rear of the hosel - also works alongside the raised centre crowns and rounded toe sections to lower drag and increase clubhead speed for longer distance.

The 460cc driver features a matte-white finish, black PVD face, crown graphic that makes alignment easy, and a Matrix shaft and Lamkin UTx grip.

  • New open channel speed pocket
  • Aero hosel fin and raised centre crown
  • Advanced 460cc aerodynamic shape & head cover included
  • 1 year guarantee and Matrix Speed RUL-Z 50 graphite shaft

Do you use the TaylorMade Aeroburner Driver? If so let us know on the Golf Monthly Social Media channels.

Tom Clarke

Tom Clarke joined Golf Monthly as a sub editor in 2009 and was promoted to content editor in 2012 and then senior content editor in 2014. Tom currently looks after all the digital products that Golf Monthly produce including website and social media. Tom writes the popular Golf Monthly betting tips and is known as the GM Tipster, take a look at his picks on our golf betting tips homepage. Tom plays off 16 and lists Augusta National, Old Head and Le Touessrok as the favourite courses he has played. Email - tom.clarke@futurenet.com

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.