A player that has risen up the rankings fast, here we look inside the bag of Scottie Scheffler.

Scottie Scheffler What’s In The Bag?

After winning twice on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019, American Scottie Scheffler has risen up the rankings incredibly quickly and is currently firmly entrenched in the world’s top-100 golfers. He will be looking to continue his rise to take that next step in his career.

What clubs does he currently use on the PGA Tour? Below we have taken a look.

Scheffler has one of the most interesting bags on tour thanks to its variety not just in terms of brands, but also in relation to the variety in old and new clubs in his setup.

For example at the top of the bag he carries a Ping G400 LST driver and then has recently changed his main fairway wood after breaking one he had used since 2011.

He had been using a Nike VR Pro Limited Edition model.

“My trusty 3-wood cracked on Saturday on the range at Royal Oaks,” Scheffler said. “It was a Nike VR Pro. I think it came out in, like, 2011.”

“I had my wife pick up about 10 3-woods from the house that were all backups and she brought them to the range, and we found something that could work for the week… and right now I got a Callaway one in there. We’ll see how it goes.”

That Callaway model is a Mavrik and we are yet to confirm if it will remain in there.

Scheffler then has two different models of Srixon iron for his three and four-irons. His three-iron is a Srixon Z U85 utility and his four is a Srixon Z785, the former of which often comes in and out of the bag.

Then from five to pitching wedge he carries TaylorMade P7TW’s which replace the P730’s he had been using for a while.

The American uses three wedges at the moment, all three of which are Titleist Vokey SM8’s.

That being said it appears an Artisan 60 degree comes in and out of the setup too.

Speaking to PGA Tour.com about his Artisan Golf 60 degree wedge he said; “It’s a Mike Taylor design. He’s the guy that used to grind the Nike wedges and so I still like working with him.”

Finally his putter is a Scotty Cameron Newport Prototype and he games a Titleist Pro V1 ball.

*We believe he swaps the other fairway wood in and out regularly

Driver: Ping G400 LST, (8.5 degrees at 7.75) with Fujikura Atmos Black Tour Spec 7 X shaft

Fairway: Callaway Mavrik, (15 degrees) with Aldila Rogue Black 110 M.S.I. 70 TX shaft

*Fairway: Ping G410

Utility: Srixon Z U85 (3-iron) with Nippon Pro Modus3 Hybrid Tour X shaft

Irons: Srixon Z785 (4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW), Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 (50, 56, 60)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Circle T Newport Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Shoes: Nike

Apparel: Nike