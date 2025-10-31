It's Back! One Of PXG's Best Ever Drivers Has Just Matched Its Lowest Ever Price In This Now Or Never Deal

It’s that time of year again, shorter days, winter greens, and minimal golfing opportunities. However, it’s not all doom and gloom, because Black Friday and Cyber Monday are fast approaching, and that means lots of Black Friday golf deals and bargains.

The Black Friday weekend lands on 28th November and ends with Cyber Monday on 1st December, but why wait? The majority of golfing brands and retailers are already dropping discounts, from the best golf balls to Black Friday golf shoe deals, and everything in between – as always, we'll be bringing you all the best deals and our Black Friday 2025 hub is the place to find them.

An incredible early deal that caught our eye is on one of the best golf drivers the Golf Monthly experts have tested in recent years, but also one of the most expensive. Right now, the PXG 0311 Gen5 is on sale at $299.99, a frankly staggering discount of $300, and 50% off the RRP of $599.99, and also matches its lowest ever price from earlier this year.

Designed for incredible distance, feel, and speed – at full price, the PXG 0311 Gen5 is a big investment, but PXG says it's a worthy one, claiming it delivers pure performance for golfers of all skill levels.

So if you’ve had your eye on one of these PXG drivers, then don't hang around, grab one now, because PXG has these discounts marked as a ‘Final Sale’ offering and therefore are unlikely to last long.

Save 50% PXG 0311 Gen5 Driver: was $599 now $299.99 at PXG The 0311 Gen5 Driver received a glowing 4.5 out of 5 star score from Golf Monthly tester Scott Kramer, who said, "The PXG 0311 will turn heads, with its sleek looks and performance, and when you see how accurate your drives are, it makes this a worthy purchase." The 0311 is available in either the 0311 or 0311 XF version, and various loft choices with the same 50% discount. Read our full PXG 0311 Gen5 Driver Review.

Elsewhere, another masterpiece of a golf driver from PXG – the Black Ops 0311 is also on sale. The 0311 or 0311 Ultra Lite models are both discounted from $599.99 to $499.99. Golf Monthly golf driver guru Joe Ferguson awarded the Black Ops 0311 with an impressive 4.5 out of 5 rating and said, "The acoustics and feel of the Black Ops are right out of the top drawer, as is the new aesthetic with its multi-material glossy crown, and the overall performance package is excellent."

The PXG Black Ops 0311 Tour -1 Edition, designed specifically for advanced players with its compact, tour-inspired deep face and a more curved crown structure, is also discounted, down from $649.99 to just $499.99.

The PXG 0311 Gen5 drivers are fully customizable to suit an individual golfer's needs, with an adjustable hosel that lets you tune the loft by +/- 1.5 degrees from the base settings.

Shaft flex options come in Regular, Stiff, X-Stiff, Senior and Ladies with loft choices from 7.5, 9, and 10 degrees in the 0311 version, but only a 9 in the 0311 XF. There is only the Project X Denali Blue 50 5.5 shaft, and the PXG Z5 Black grip options available on both.

The Black Ops drivers also come with customizable options, and what the brand calls Precision Weighting Technology, with interchangeable weights (two light at 2.5g and one heavy at 12.5g) that are interchangeable to support preferred spin, and can also be used to increase the combined MOI.

Shaft flex options on the Black Ops vary over the discounted models and come in Regular, Stiff, Extra-Stiff, Ladies and Senior with the Project X Denali Blue 50 5.5 shaft, and the PXG Z5 Black grip. Loft choices again, depending on the model from 8, 9, 10.5, 11.5 and 12.

Image 1 of 2 The PXG 0311 Gen5 Driver has sleek looks matched with outstanding performance. (Image credit: Scott Kramer) The Black Ops 0311 Driver provides performance right out of the top drawer. (Image credit: Future)

This deal is US-based, but below our handy price checker will give you the best up-to-date pricing on the PXG Driver range in your territory. It is worth noting below that some of the prices are reflecting ex-demo clubs, hence why we have only discussed the brand new club deal above.

Be sure to check in on our Black Friday 2025 Golf Deals page for all the best golf discounts as they appear on the run-up to the big shopping weekend.