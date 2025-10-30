We Think This Is The Best Looking Driver Of 2025 – It's Surprisingly On Sale In This Early Black Friday Golf Deal

The Srixon ZXi Driver is our choice as the best-looking driver in Golf Monthly's best golf drivers buyers guide. However, it's not just the stunning aesthetic that makes the Srixon a serious contender; it's backed up with impressive performance numbers that seriously impressed our golf driver expert tester Joe Ferguson, who scored the ZXi with an equally impressive 4.5 out of 5-star review.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday just around the corner, running from 28th November to 1st of December, the early golf deals are dropping already, and we've spotted this brilliant golf driver deal on the Srixon ZXi Driver. It's currently got $80 off, taking it down to just $470, the cheapest price it's been on Amazon this year.

It's very rare we see a new model of driver on sale this early, and although Black Friday is approaching, it's unlikely it'll go any cheaper, considering other golf retailers like Carl's Golfland are still selling it for $549.99. So if you want to try one for yourself, then we'd suggest grabbing this deal while you can.

The Srixon ZXi Max Driver is also discounted to $467.50, from $549.99, and scored a 4.5 out of 5-star rating from Joe in his ZXi Max review, with its playability and forgiveness being some of its key highlights. So if you're after an equally great-looking, but more user-friendly driver, then the ZXi Max is well worth a look.

Save $79.37 Srixon ZXi Driver : was $549.99 now $470.62 at Amazon The Srixon ZXi Driver received top marks from Golf Monthly expert Joe Ferguson, who said, "The ZXi is a significant improvement on its predecessor, and the overall package is much improved, making it a strong driver that will appeal to a broad range of golfers." With this rare discount, it also represents terrific value for money, and is worth checking out if you're hunting down a new golf driver. It's available in either 9 or 10.5 lofts, and various shaft choices, either Regular, Stiff or Extra-Stiff. Read Joe's full Srixon ZXi Driver Review.

Save $82.49 Srixon ZXi Max Driver : was $549.99 now $467.50 at Amazon The Srixon Max received an equally good review, with Joe awarding a 4.5 out of 5 score. Joe said, "The Max is a very well-executed driver with serious playability and forgiveness, and for anyone looking to maximize their enjoyment of the game, then it's a great-looking and user-friendly driver." The savings in this Amazon golf deal make it even more appealing, and the ZXi Max is available in either 9, 10.5 or 12 degrees, and in Regular, Stiff or Senior shaft choices. Read Joe's full review of the Srixon ZXi Max Driver.

The Srixion ZXi Driver and its Max sibling both feature what the brand calls the ‘i-FLEX’ face, making its debut in these 2025 models. Srixon claims redesigned face features a variable thickness pattern, with the aim of creating a more efficient energy transfer at strike. Srixon says that the added strength of this face structure allows the center to be engineered thinner than ever before to boost ball speed.

In his launch monitor testing of both drivers, Joe was happy to confirm improved spin and launch profile, which produced some excellent distance numbers. The forgiveness on both was also impressive, especially on the Max, which is designed to improve playability and enjoyment of the game for the amateur golfer.

Elsewhere, both drivers feature two adjustable weights on the sole that allow you to adjust swing weight and fine-tune your ball flight requirements. And an all-new, 1.5-degree hosel sleeve lets you fine-tune the loft, lie, and face angle, for a fully customizable club.

Shaft flex options come in Regular, Stiff, Extra-Stiff and Senior with loft choices from 9, 10.5 on the ZXi, and 9, 10.5 and 12 degrees on the Max.

The stealthy black finish makes the Srixon ZXi an impressive-looking driver. The ZXi features the all-new 'i-FLEX' face for an efficient energy transfer. The ZXi Max has equally brilliant good looks and impressive playability. The Srixon ZXi Max offers exceptional levels of forgiveness.

