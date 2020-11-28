Ebay Cyber Monday Golf Deals

We list all of the best Cyber Monday golf offers available on Ebay right now...

Elliott Heath

The shopping event of the year is underway and we're here to help you pick out the best Cyber Monday golf deals.

Ebay sells a huge amount of golf items and its early sale has started. We've listed the best deals below, and make sure to check back on this page as the deals continue to be released.

As well as Ebay, we've also picked out the best Cyber Monday offers from retailers like American Golf, Scottsdale Golf and Walmart.

From equipment to accessories and apparel, we bring to you the best Ebay deals so far...

Ebay Cyber Monday Golf Deals - US

$449.99
Cobra King Speedzone Driver White $449.99 $287.99 at Ebay - Save 36%
Save a huge 36% on one of the best drivers of 2020, the Cobra King Speedzone. It comes in white, 10.5 degrees of loft and a choice of either stiff or regular flex shafts.
View Deal
$449.99
Cobra King Speedzone Extreme Driver White $449.99 $287.99 at Ebay - Save 36%
The more forgiving Extreme driver is also in the sale, this time in 10.5 degrees and a regular flex shaft. Another great bargain.
View Deal
$130
GolfBuddy Voice 2 Talking Golf GPS Rangefinder $130 $78.99 at Ebay - Save 39%
Coming in black, blue or gray, this GolfBuddy offers up visual and audio yardages in a lightweight and small package. A real bargain this Black Friday at just $78.99!
View Deal
$249.95
Voice Caddie L4 Golf Laser Rangefinder With Slope $249.95 $165.99 at Ebay - Save 33%
Looking for a laser this Black Friday? The L4 from Voice Caddie features slope yardages and comes in below $166.
View Deal
$30
Titleist Mesh Legacy Fitted Hat $30 $18.99 at Ebay - Save 37%
Save a huge 37% and $11 on this unisex Titleist cap, coming in royal blue and size S/M.
View Deal
$45.41
Under Armour Mens Golf Tech Wicking Textured Soft Light Polo Shirt $45.41 $38.67 at Ebay - Save 15%
Colors and sizes are limited so act fast - although you should find something that fits!
View Deal

Ebay Black Friday Golf Deals - UK

£59.95
Calvin Klein Mens Micro Grid 1/2 Zip Pullover £59.95 £32.95 at Ebay - Save £27 (41% off)
This pullover provides breathable insulation and quick drying fabric to keep you comfortable throughout your round. Boasting a slimline fit and textured grid fabric for a more contemporary look.
View Deal
£99 at Ebay - FREE Snood worth £15
Sunderland Vancouver Pro Mens Waterproof Jacket £99 at Ebay - FREE Snood worth £15
Coming with a lifetime waterproof guarantee, this Sunderland jacket is waterproof, windproof and breathable to keep you comfortable in adverse conditions. There are four colour options to choose from and you'll get a free snood worth £15!
View Deal
£80
Calvin Klein Mens Hybrid Insulate Gilet £80 £49.95 at Ebay - Save £30.05 (31% off)
Available in three colour options and numerous sizes, this gilet offers up great protection from the wind thanks to the lightweight, high-loft padding on the quilted front.
View Deal
£45 £29.95 at Ebay - Save £15.05 (33% off)
Under Armour Mens ColdGear Compression Baselayer £45 £29.95 at Ebay - Save £15.05 (33% off)
A baselayer is a must-have during the winter months to help keep you nice and warm no matter what the weather. This UA ColdGear mock is available in black, blue and white in sizes small, XL and XXL.
View Deal
£126
Oakley Sport Sunglasses OO9397 Targetline £126 £63 at Ebay - Save £63 (50% off)
Save just under £50 on these Oakleys, coming with Prizm Dark Golf lenses and a black frame.
View Deal
£50
Oakley Four Jack Gradient Polo £50 £35 at Ebay - Save £15 (30% off)
Save over £15 on this Four Jack Gradient polo from Oakley, avalable in sizes small, medium, large and XL.
View Deal
£259.99 at Ebay - FREE Accessories worth £150
Promaster Plus Deluxe Electric Golf Trolley £259.99 at Ebay - FREE Accessories worth £150
Looking for a 36-hole electric trolley at a bargain price? This Promaster Plus model is just that - coming with a free accessory pack worth £150.
View Deal

Want more deals? Check out our Best Cyber Monday Deals.Follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath

Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. Elliott graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He is obsessed with the game and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey. His handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.


Elliott is currently playing:


Driver: Honma TR20

3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max

Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max

Irons: Honma TR20B

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

