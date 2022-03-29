Sun Mountain C-130 Cart Bag Review
In this Sun Mountain C-130 cart bag review, Chris Wallace tests one of the most popular golf bags of all-time
The Sun Mountain C-130 has been one of the best and most popular cart bags in golf for nearly two decades, and that reputation will remain firmly intact following the release of its latest iteration. Designed for golfers who ride when they play, the C-130 delivers everything that its target audience could ever want in a cart bag.
Impressive storage that’s easily accessible
Sleek, eye-catching aesthetics
Incredibly quiet and stable on a cart
Superb craftsmanship from top to bottom
Optimal for riding carts as opposed to push carts
Sun Mountain C-130 Cart Bag Review
Sun Mountain first introduced its C-130 cart bag in 2005. Since that time, the C-130 has not only been one of the best Sun Mountain golf bags, it has also been arguably the most popular cart bag in golf.
While there have been a number of new iterations since the C-130 was first released 17 years ago, Sun Mountain, to its credit, has applied the old adage that if it ain’t broke don’t fix it. Certainly there have been improvements made with each new version along the way, as has been the case with the new 2022 model, but for the most part the C-130 has stayed true to itself, which has only buoyed its success.
So what specifically has made the C-130 so popular for so many years? To better answer that question we were able to get a new model for testing, which was conducted over the course of the last couple of weeks. Expectations were high given the commercial success that this product has enjoyed for so long, but even with that weight on its shoulders, the C-130 did not disappoint.
Before getting into more specifics about what we liked about the C-130, and there was a lot to like, it should be noted that this bag was developed to work most optimally on a riding cart. You can use the C-130 on a push cart, but Sun Mountain has made no secret about the fact that the C-130 is at its best when riding, which is how we exclusively tested it.
We’ll start with the C-130’s aesthetics, which are one of its standout features. The bag we tested was the Navy and Cobalt colorway, which was absolutely stunning coming out of the box and equally impressive on the course. For those who want a different look, however, there are 10 other color options to choose from that will offer something for everyone’s taste. Color aside, the C-130 has an overall appearance that is sleeker than many other cart bags on the market. More specifically, it’s not boxy at all and if anything looks almost aerodynamic.
Another of the C-130’s standout features is the amount of storage capacity it offers. There are 13 pockets in all that can be used, each of which is easily accessible when the bag is loaded on a cart. In addition to multiple pockets for balls, tees, gloves, etc., there are large pockets on each side of the bag that can accommodate several pieces of apparel or rainwear, a ventilated cooler pocket for drinks, and three velour-lined pockets for valuables, one of which is water resistant. Our favorite, however, had to be the magnetic rangefinder pocket, which has been moved closer to the top of the bag for easy access and in functionality is subtle but a great feature.
We were also impressed with how quiet the bag was during play. The 14-way divider kept clubs from rattling even when driving on rougher terrain, and the C-130’s reverse-oriented top design, which positions your putter and short irons at the front of the bag when it's on a cart, makes it easy to access your scoring clubs while also keeping your set neatly organized during rounds. Also noteworthy was how stable the bag was on the cart during play. Sun Mountain has implemented its Smart Strap system to help with stability issues and we found no twisting of the bag at all during our on-course testing.
It’s worth pointing out that at seven pounds, the C-130 is not among the lightest cart bags on the market. That said, nothing about the bag feels heavy. Rather, it just feels extremely well-constructed. From all of the materials used to the quality of the zippers and their stitching, the C-130 exudes high-end craftsmanship. And in spite of its slightly heavier weight, three strategically positioned handles make it easy to get the C-130 in and out of the trunk of a car, as well as on and off of a riding cart.
The new C-130 comes at a price tag of just under $270, which for a bag of its quality is an excellent value and in line with comparable offerings in the category. If you’re someone who wants a cart bag that’s optimal for use on a push cart, there might be better options for you to consider. But if you ride when you play, which is what this bag was specifically built for, while you might be able to find something that’s as good as the C-130, you’d be hard-pressed in our opinion to find anything better. It is unquestionably one of the best golf cart bags on the market.
Chris joined Golf Monthly in February of 2022, becoming the organization’s first full-time staff writer in the United States. In his role at Golf Monthly, Chris reviews a broad spectrum of golf equipment, ranging from the latest in golf clubs to what’s new in the world of golf technology. His vast experience in the game allows him to look beyond the marketing hype to judge the merits of the latest equipment for golfers of all ability levels. As for the trend in golf equipment that Chris has been most impressed with in recent years, the Players Distance Iron category would earn that distinction, as golfers now have far better options for irons that provide the assistance that so many need in terms of distance and forgiveness without forcing them to sacrifice look and feel.
On a personal level, Chris played college golf and was a three-year letterwinner and two-year captain at Lynchburg College in Virginia and later spent two years as the assistant golf coach at the University of Virginia. The vast majority of his professional career, however, has been spent as a sports writer and editor. In the early phases of his career, he covered college football, college basketball, and golf for different newspapers and websites before turning his attention solely to golf in 2011. Over the course of the past decade, Chris managed the Instruction Blog for GolfChannel.com and more recently created equipment-related content for TGW.com and 2ndSwing.com.
An avid player, Chris currently maintains a handicap index of 1.8 and has a career-low round of 66, which he has shot on three occasions. He lives about 20 miles north of Atlanta in Roswell, Georgia, with his wife, Stacey, and is a member at Atlanta National Golf Club.
Chris is currently playing:
Driver: Callaway Epic Sub Zero, 10.5*
Fairway wood: TaylorMade M3, 17*
Hybrid: Callaway Mavrik Pro, 20*
Irons: Mizuno JPX 921 Forged, 4-PW
Gap wedge: Cleveland RTX 4, 50*
Sand wedge: Titleist Vokey SM6, 56M
Lob wedge: Titleist Vokey SM8, 60L
Putter: SeeMore Nashville Z3C
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
