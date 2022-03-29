Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Sun Mountain C130 Cart Bag deals $169.99 View Reduced Price $300 $240 View Reduced Price $473.43 $364.18 View Show More Deals

Sun Mountain C-130 Cart Bag Review

Sun Mountain first introduced its C-130 cart bag in 2005. Since that time, the C-130 has not only been one of the best Sun Mountain golf bags, it has also been arguably the most popular cart bag in golf.

While there have been a number of new iterations since the C-130 was first released 17 years ago, Sun Mountain, to its credit, has applied the old adage that if it ain’t broke don’t fix it. Certainly there have been improvements made with each new version along the way, as has been the case with the new 2022 model, but for the most part the C-130 has stayed true to itself, which has only buoyed its success.

So what specifically has made the C-130 so popular for so many years? To better answer that question we were able to get a new model for testing, which was conducted over the course of the last couple of weeks. Expectations were high given the commercial success that this product has enjoyed for so long, but even with that weight on its shoulders, the C-130 did not disappoint.

The Sun Mountain C-130 cart bag was developed to work optimally on a riding cart. (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Before getting into more specifics about what we liked about the C-130, and there was a lot to like, it should be noted that this bag was developed to work most optimally on a riding cart. You can use the C-130 on a push cart, but Sun Mountain has made no secret about the fact that the C-130 is at its best when riding, which is how we exclusively tested it.

We’ll start with the C-130’s aesthetics, which are one of its standout features. The bag we tested was the Navy and Cobalt colorway, which was absolutely stunning coming out of the box and equally impressive on the course. For those who want a different look, however, there are 10 other color options to choose from that will offer something for everyone’s taste. Color aside, the C-130 has an overall appearance that is sleeker than many other cart bags on the market. More specifically, it’s not boxy at all and if anything looks almost aerodynamic.

Sun Mountain's reverse-oriented, 14-way top makes it easy to access every club during play. (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Another of the C-130’s standout features is the amount of storage capacity it offers. There are 13 pockets in all that can be used, each of which is easily accessible when the bag is loaded on a cart. In addition to multiple pockets for balls, tees, gloves, etc., there are large pockets on each side of the bag that can accommodate several pieces of apparel or rainwear, a ventilated cooler pocket for drinks, and three velour-lined pockets for valuables, one of which is water resistant. Our favorite, however, had to be the magnetic rangefinder pocket, which has been moved closer to the top of the bag for easy access and in functionality is subtle but a great feature.

We were also impressed with how quiet the bag was during play. The 14-way divider kept clubs from rattling even when driving on rougher terrain, and the C-130’s reverse-oriented top design, which positions your putter and short irons at the front of the bag when it's on a cart, makes it easy to access your scoring clubs while also keeping your set neatly organized during rounds. Also noteworthy was how stable the bag was on the cart during play. Sun Mountain has implemented its Smart Strap system to help with stability issues and we found no twisting of the bag at all during our on-course testing.

The C-130 cart bag impressed with how well it stayed in place on a cart during rounds. (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

It’s worth pointing out that at seven pounds, the C-130 is not among the lightest cart bags on the market. That said, nothing about the bag feels heavy. Rather, it just feels extremely well-constructed. From all of the materials used to the quality of the zippers and their stitching, the C-130 exudes high-end craftsmanship. And in spite of its slightly heavier weight, three strategically positioned handles make it easy to get the C-130 in and out of the trunk of a car, as well as on and off of a riding cart.

The new C-130 comes at a price tag of just under $270, which for a bag of its quality is an excellent value and in line with comparable offerings in the category. If you’re someone who wants a cart bag that’s optimal for use on a push cart, there might be better options for you to consider. But if you ride when you play, which is what this bag was specifically built for, while you might be able to find something that’s as good as the C-130, you’d be hard-pressed in our opinion to find anything better. It is unquestionably one of the best golf cart bags on the market.