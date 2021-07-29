We run through the best Ping golf bags on the market – Stand, Cart and Tour bags designed to suit a range of on-course requirements

Ping has been at the forefront of golf equipment technology and innovation since the 1960s and the company has produced countless benchmark-setting products across the spectrum of golf equipment.

Not only does the brand make some outstanding golf clubs, but also some of the best golf bags on the market too.

The golf bag is an essential item of equipment and finding the right one could help you make the difference when it comes to organising and planning your game. You need a bag that will protect your equipment, provide the right level of storage with easy access to clubs and accessories, and one that delivers the best possible ergonomic fit for you. Get all these things right and you can reduce on-course stress and direct all your energies to what’s important: playing the best possible game you can.

Ping offers an impressive range of golf bags engineered to suit differing on-course requirements. Whether you prefer to carry or take a cart, here below we consider the best Ping golf bags.

Ping Hoofer Lite Stand Bag

+ Properly lightweight

+ Comfortable, well fitting straps

– Beverage pocket is on the small side

As soon as you pick up the Ping Hoofer Lite bag, it becomes apparent just how light it is, even when filled with a full set of clubs and accessories.

Something that weighs heavily on your shoulders for hours at a time can seriously impact performance by the end of a round, even if you might think it doesn’t, and the Hoofer Lite does a lot to take this issue away and allow you to focus on the golf.

From start to finish, carrying the Ping Hoofer Lite is a pleasant experience, made all the better by two comfortable and well-fitting straps.

Despite having just four sections for clubs, there is ample space for them to occupy without any getting stuck going in or coming out.

The storage is solid, but this is probably the area where this bag is weakest.

There is a big pocket down the side which easily fits a full set of waterproofs with space to spare, but the beverage pocket and golf ball pocket were lacking somewhat in space.

However, these are minor concessions in a bag designed to be lightweight and easy to use. Pop in as many golf clubs as are legally allowed and a few necessary accessories in this bag and it’s an ideal, lightweight companion.

Ping Hoofer Stand Bag

+ Well sized, not too big or small for a stand bag

+ Premium materials and build quality

– Not waterprof

If the Hoofer Lite looks a little bit too small for you, the Hoofer stand bag is the ideal next step up solution.

The current model is a hugely versatile stand bag and we’re impressed by the redesign. Storage is provided by no fewer than 11 pockets and you’ll find there’s plenty of room for all your equipment.

The bag offers comfortable carrying owing to the adjustable shoulder pads, but it also sits well on a trolley and a cart – particularly given the new cart strap channel to keep pockets accessible.

The redesigned 5-way top offers good club separation and protection while a range of other features provide good equipment solutions – magnetic pockets for easy access plus an easy to reach water bottle pocket.

Available in four colours, the Ping Hoofer continues to set a standard in the crossover carry/stand bag sector.

Ping Hoofer Monsoon Stand Bag

+ Exemplary waterproof protection

+ Easy to adjust and supportive strap

– Not as lightweight as some stand bags

The Ping Hoofer Monsoon stand bag is the final offering in the excellent Hoofer family and is ideal if you want a bag that will protect your belongings in, well, monsoons.

Of course you won’t be playing in conditions quite as wet as that, but the waterproof material and seam-sealed zippers that make up the Hoofer Monsoon are designed to keep water out and valuables dry.

It does this to an exemplary standard and it’s also a fantastic bag to use when the weather gods are smiling.

The zippers are also designed in a way that they can be opened with little resistance with just one hand – a clever design that makes this bag very easy to use.

It has the same 5-way top and two full-length dividers of the standard Hoofer stand bag as well as having the same well placed grab handle at the top that makes transportation easy too.

If you are a fair weather golfer only, there isn’t anything on offer here that the standard Hoofer doesn’t also offer.

However, if you play all year round – or simply don’t trust the weather – the Hoofer Monsoon provides the peace of mind and practicality of one of the best waterproof stand bags on the market right now.

Ping DLX Cart Bag

+ Serious storage with 15 pockets

+ Cool, Tour-inspired look

– Not too easy to carry if it’s needed

The Ping DLX Cart Bag is a heavy-duty offering. It’s extremely durable and hard-wearing and will protect your kit on course and in transit.

The generous 15-way top keeps clubs well spaced out, easy to see and to select, minimising on-course hassle and stress.

The bag sits solidly on a trolley or cart and all 15 of the pockets are forward facing and easily accessible – the cart strap channel means this remains the case even with the bag secured to a cart.

Those pockets are ample and there’s a clearly defined space for all items of equipment. The magnetic, quick-access pocket is ideal for a range finder while the cooler pocket can be zipped off if necessary.

A useful feature is the shoe pouch on the underside of the bag – take street shoes with you when you play or keep your golf shoes in there when travelling.

Solid and highly functional, this is a no-nonsense, performance cart bag.

Ping Tour Staff Bag

+ Durable and well made

+ Superb storage

– Quite heavy

There’s a reason why the top professionals choose a Tour-style bag; It offers the ultimate in storage and protection for your equipment.

This Staff Bag is functional, durable and stylish. With sizeable 6-way top, clubs have acres of space and shafts and heads are well protected.

Storage comes in nine roomy pockets with two full size apparel pockets delivering enough space for you to take half your wardrobe out on course.

It’s stable on its base but it will sit nicely on a trolley too. If carrying, the single padded strap offers a good level of comfort while the integrated grab handles make the bag pretty easy to shift around.

Ping Hoofer Craz-E Lite Stand Bag

+ Super lightweight

+ Extremely comfy to carry

– Lightness means it’s inevitably less robust than some stand bags

The Hoofer has become an iconic moniker within the stand bag market.

This latest incarnation is Ping’s lightest Hoofer bag to date, weighing in at an incredible 1.4kg.

Versatility is the key with this bag – If you want it to stay super light and go minimal with just your sticks and a few balls – it’s tough to beat.

But, with seven pockets, there’s plenty of space for equipment if you need to take more, or if the conditions are uncertain.

There’s a sizeable apparel pocket that we felt in testing you could easily fit full waterproofs in. And, with a seam sealed valuables pocket and water bottle pocket, most eventualities are covered.

The Hoofer Craz-E Lite certainly nice and compact. In fact, it’s an extremely sleek bag that you’ll find very easy to sling into the boot of a car, a locker or a flight bag.

It’s a nice looking stand bag with a streamlined and unfussy styling – One that suggests you mean business on the links!

Overall there’s little to fault in one of the best golf stand bags and best lightweight golf bags money can buy.

Ping Pioneer Monsoon Trolley Bag

+ Excellent performance in wet conditions

+ Plenty of storage

– Only needed if you play in all weather conditions

The Ping Pioneer Monsoon Cart Bag offers superb protection from the elements. With a water repellent construction, eight seam sealed pockets and a pair of ventilated mesh-slip pockets, it’s a great option for those who play in all weathers. So much so it is one of the best waterproof golf bags we have tested.

A key feature of a good cart bag is accessibility and the Pioneer Monsoon delivers on this front. A cart-strap channel makes fitting the bag to a cart extremely simple as well as allowing for access to all pockets at all times.

A 15-way top divider keeps clubs protected and easily accessible and a large putter well allows for oversized grips.

The bag comes in four striking colours which will help you stand out on the fairways.

It’s sturdy, practical and will provide sufficient, waterproof storage for golfers wishing to take a selection of equipment options out on course.

Ping Moonlite Carry Bag

+ Clever stand-up strap

+ Super light at just over 1kg

– No stand to keep base off the ground

The lightest of the Ping golf bags, and one of the best golf pencil bags out there, the Moonlite is ideal if you’re zipping out for a quick nine holes, or an evening round. But it offers sufficient functionality to be a little more than just a secondary pencil bag.

There are six pockets, including a water bottle pocket and the 4-way rigid top provides easily enough room for 14 clubs.

We’re a big fan of the standing strap. It sits in a rigid position ready to go meaning you don’t have to bend right down to pick the bag up. The dual straps can be easily converted into a single strap.

This is a pretty versatile carry bag – either go minimally with a half set for reduced weight or, pack up and prepare for a longer day on the links.