Sun Mountain H2NO Lite Cart Bag Review

There’s an awful lot to love about the Sun Mountain H2NO Lite cart bag, especially if you're a lady golfer or anyone looking for a lightweight but spacious option to fit on their trolley. For starters there’s the fact that this golf trolley bag is completely waterproof. You’ll notice how thick the nylon fabric feels - you could say it’s a cross between one of the best waterproof golf jackets and a tent - a special coating on the surface means that rain water literally runs off the surface. The zips and seams are cleverly taped to ensure that all your belongings remain dry in even the harshest of weather conditions, making it one of the best waterproof golf bags we've tested in recent times.

(Image credit: Carly Frost)



One of the big problems ladies face is having the strength to lift the golf bag out of the boot of the car and onto our trolley. The H2NO Lite completely resolves this. At just 2.6kg when empty it’s only a little heavier than lifting two bags of sugar - that’s incredibly lightweight. Even after you’ve added your clubs, balls, waterproofs, drink and accessories, it’s more than light enough for even the most fragile lady to lift.

We love the fun and fashionable berry color, although there are actually nine vibrant colors to choose from, so you can pick from your favourite colour. The attention to detail in the design of this golf bag is spot-on. The full length club dividers inside the bag make it really easy to keep every club separate, protecting the shafts from scratching and the heads from clanging together and marking, plus the separate putter holder at the end is in perfect placement.

There are pockets galore including a pocket that acts like a cool bag to keep your drink chilled on a warm day, a velour lined pocket to place your watch, car keys, phone or other valuables, big side pockets for your waterproofs and we particularly love the little velcro patch on the outside of the bag where you can stick your glove if take it off to putt and don’t want to lose it.

Related: Best golf gloves for ladies

(Image credit: Carly Frost)

At a fraction over £300/$325 the Sun Mountain H2NO Lite isn’t overly cheap but we reckon it’s a bag that will last for years if you look after it and you’ll certainly thank us for recommending it next time it’s raining - you won’t even need to get your umbrella out!