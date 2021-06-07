We run through some of the best golf carts out there right now in this comprehensive guide.

Best Golf Carts

Golf carts have grown in popularity over the past few years. Brands like Motocaddy, PowaKaddy, Stewart Golf and a whole host more have manufactured, refined and developed their push carts, electric models and even remote control golf trolleys (or carts of buggies, depending on your location!) to make the job of walking the golf course more convenient and importantly, easier on the body.

Indeed because of this growth, there are lots of different options to consider, and a lot of different models that cover a variety of price points. So the question remains which are the best golf carts? Which ones should you consider buying if you are in the market for a golf cart?

This guide should give you an idea on some of the best in the business in the remote, electric and push categories.

Electric Golf Carts

Motocaddy M5 GPS Golf Trolley

Drag-and-drop pin position

+ Compact and quick folding mechanism

+ Touch screen is crystal clear

– Folding latches can be stiff

Sitting at the top of the Motocaddy range right now is the M5 GPS cart. It looks great, folds down nicely and we particularly liked the hi-res 3.5” LCD display that can be controlled in all weather conditions, even when wearing a glove. The screen can also give yardages, track scores and the time of your round.

It is also very easy to use thanks to the drive system which is very efficient and reliable.

Motocaddy M5 GPS Cart Review

PowaKaddy FX7 GPS Golf Trolley

Integrated GPS

+ Folds up and down with incredible ease

+ Impressive display that is easy to navigate.

– Adjusting the handle height is a fiddly process

The FX7 GPS by PowaKaddy is a marked improvement on the last generation’s model. It can fold down 20 per cent smaller thanks to the removal of the central pillar and we also found the high visibility full colour Touch Screen to be easy to use and clear to the eye. The integrated GPS also gives yardages to the front, middle and back of the green too which could inform your club choices.

PowaKaddy FX7 GPS Cart Review

Stewart Golf Q Follow Trolley

Unique follow function

+ Genuine hands-free functionality unique to the market

+ Easy to assemble and operate

+ Battery lasts for 36 holes, even on hilly courses

– Still quite heavy to lift

Stewart Golf has been making some of the best electric golf trolleys for years now so it comes as no surprise the Q Follow is in this list.

It can follow you around the course at your walking pace from a safe distance thanks to the unique functionality built into the Bluetooth handset. A completely new frame design, which has a unique marble-effect finish, allows it to fold down much more compactly while an integrated carry handle makes it easier to lift into your car. There’s also a new retractable stabiliser comprising two wheels, which automatically deploys as the trolley is unfolded.

Stewart Golf Q Follow Electric Trolley Review

PowaKaddy CT6 GPS Golf Cart

Compact folding

+ Stylish and folds down easily and compactly

+ Easy to navigate features

– Doesn’t accommodate stand bags overly well This PowaKaddy model is ideal for those people who want a cart with GPS functionality, but don’t want to take up a lot of space. When folded down the CT6 GPS is perfect for small storage areas and you can reduce the footprint further by inverting the wheels. Indeed if space is at a premium for you, then definitely take a look through our most compact golf trolleys piece.

PowaKaddy CT6 GPS Cart Review Motocaddy M-Tech Golf Cart Premium details + Feels superlight out on the course

+ Fantastic looking trolley

+ Full-colour LCD screen was a big plus

– Premium price will put some off One of our favourite carts on the market, the M-Tech is cutting-edge in every way. The super-lightweight, high-capacity battery and next-generation electronics work seamlessly and it screams premium product with little touches like the carbon fibre styling, leather handle grips and cool wheels. Motocaddy M-Tech Cart Review

JuCad Drive SL Travel 2.0 Ex Golf Cart

Minimalist frame design

+ Robust and yet elegant frame

+ Remote control function worked well during testing

– For the price you may expect more features

One of the best golf carts out there right now, the JuCad Drive SL worked brilliantly during our testing. It is very light and can be folded away quickly and tidily into a small size, ideal if you have a small car or little storage space at home. Indeed because of this, and because it breaks down into a number of small pieces, it is also a cart that is ideal for taking abroad or on your next golf trip to Pinehurst or Bandon.

Jucad Drive SL Travel 2.0 Ex Cart Review

Motocaddy M7 Remote Trolley

Ergonomic handset

+ Simple to use and compact footprint

+ Good value compared to other remote trolleys

– Folding latches are quite stiff

Replacing the original S7 Remote is the M7 which is the eighth model in the compact M-Series range. Features include an anti-glare LCD screen, a pair of anti-skid rear wheels and an extra (removable) anti-tip wheel at the back to provide stability on all terrains. As with all M-Series models available, its integral compact-folding SlimFold system makes it possible to fit into the smallest car boots.

In terms of the remote, it is easy to use and fully rechargeable – using the trolley’s USB charging port if needed. It can move the trolley forward, left, right and in reverse, with an additional pause and resume feature. The handset range is up to 50 metres.

Motocaddy M7 Remote Electric Trolley Review

Best Push Carts

Manual powered golf carts that are less expensive than electric carts but still offer plenty of features and storage, ideal for slightly flatter courses of fair-weather golfers.

Bag Boy Nitron Push Cart

+ Lightning fast folding mechanism

+ Compact and lightweight

– Not as premium as other push models

With one of the simplest folding mechanism’s out there, this Bag Boy Nitron cart has a compact size when folded down which makes it ideal for storage, and folds up quickly and efficiently to minimise setup time when you are getting to the first tee.

Sun Mountain Pathfinder 3 Push Cart

+ Ample storage

+ Excellent colour choice

– Stability not as strong as other models

With 9 diverse colour ways to choose from you can truly forge your own path on the golf course with this Sun Mountain Pathfinder cart. It only requires two simple steps to fold up and down whilst it also has ample storage with the accessory console, mesh basket, or the velour-lined valuables pouch.

Clicgear 4.0 Push Cart



+ Feature packed

+ Improvements on previous design

– Assembly can be a fiddly process

The new 4.0 cart from Clicgear has an updated lid lock, silicone straps, umbrella strap along with a new and improved scorecard and pencil holder. The choice of different colours is a chance to add some individuality to your cart, whilst it is also very compact when folded down making it good for storage as well.

Tangkula Golf 3-Wheel Push Cart

+ Any sized golf bag fits well

+ Black stealth frame looks great

– Wheels are quite small

Tangkula has created this high-quality trolley with aluminum to add strength and yet it isn’t too heavy or difficult to move. It also looks great thanks to the stealth black finish and the cart is also very easy to assemble and fold up or down. There is good value to be had here.

Big Max Ti Lite Push Trolley



+ Lightweight, sturdy, robust

+ Minimal effort to move

– Doesn’t fold down overly flat or compactly

One of the most slender designs on this list, Big Max has constructed this Ti Lite with a simple, quick fold mechanism that weighs just over 10 pounds. It also has ample storage, accommodates any size golf bag well and the five year warranty when registered with the brand adds to the value too.

Big Max Ti Lite Push Cart Review

PowaKaddy TwinLine 4 Push Cart