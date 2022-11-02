Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Callaway Hyperlite Zero Double Strap Stand Bag Review

As a member of the exposed Isle of Purbeck golf club in Dorset I’m often out carrying my clubs and I’ve really benefitted from using my new Callaway Hyperlite Zero Double Strap stand bag. I enjoy the speed of play that walking directly to the ball by carrying versus taking the long route with a golf cart affords.

(Image credit: Future)

Picking this bag up for the first time empty before adding my clubs it was instantly obvious why Callaway has named it Hyperlite. Weighing less than three bags of sugar (3lb) this is truly one of the lightest golf bags I’ve ever lifted and even with all my clubs on board it’s easy to carry. Some of the weight saving comes from the fancy carbon fibre legs, which are like a pair of graphite shafts in their appearance. Strong and stable with wide angular feet that enable the bag to stand up even when placed on a slight slope. On occasion, when I had placed it down in a sub optimal position without any drink or extra clothing inside and in strong winds, it did topple over but this is an unlikely scenario.

(Image credit: Future)

The Hyperlite has a very clever strap system that’s self-balancing. A central circular swivel device between the double straps basically adjusts to keep the bag straight on your back as you walk, so it doesn’t tilt and your clubs can’t fall out. Not only was this highly practical but it was great to not have to mess about adjusting the strap too much before I teed off on my first outing with it.

Although this bag is available in a single strap option I’m a big fan of the double strap as it distributes weight evenly across your back so you avoid neck and shoulder strain. This one is really very comfortable as it’s nicely padded, again in a clever way to virtually mould to the shape of your shoulders.

(Image credit: Future)

There are seven pockets including a soft-lined valuables pocket where you can keep your jewellery safe with a waterproof zipper, and a handy phone sleeve on the outside. I found the long main side pocket a little small to fit both my waterproofs and winter mitts, but I dare say you’ll end up wearing yours, like me, if you’re using it at this time of year. On the other hand there is the benefit of being able to travel very light if you have some warm weather golf planned this winter and need a decent bag to take on the flight to your holiday.

There’s a matching rain hood for the top and although the material is showerproof so that rain water will run off, it’s not going to keep your clubs bone dry on a persistent rainy day, so make sure you carry your umbrella (using the sleeve down the side). With four full-length club divider sections you don’t need to worry about your shafts clanging together and getting scratched.

Callaway has left no stone unturned with this awesome stand bag design. My only question mark is over the durability of the very lightweight, thin material, which looks like it may tear very easily, but only time will tell. Check back with me in six months time.