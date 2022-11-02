Callaway Hyperlite Zero Double Strap Stand Bag Review
Carly Frost tests this lightweight stand bag option from Callaway out on the golf course
Weighing under 3lbs the Callaway Hyperlite Zero is one of the lightest stand bags around. It’s also highly functional bag that everyone will find effortless to carry. Ideal to take on holiday if you need to travel light.
Really lightweight
Comfortable to carry
Clever self-balancing straps
Limited storage space
Can topple over in strong winds
Not fully waterproof
As a member of the exposed Isle of Purbeck golf club in Dorset I’m often out carrying my clubs and I’ve really benefitted from using my new Callaway Hyperlite Zero Double Strap stand bag. I enjoy the speed of play that walking directly to the ball by carrying versus taking the long route with a golf cart affords.
Picking this bag up for the first time empty before adding my clubs it was instantly obvious why Callaway has named it Hyperlite. Weighing less than three bags of sugar (3lb) this is truly one of the lightest golf bags I’ve ever lifted and even with all my clubs on board it’s easy to carry. Some of the weight saving comes from the fancy carbon fibre legs, which are like a pair of graphite shafts in their appearance. Strong and stable with wide angular feet that enable the bag to stand up even when placed on a slight slope. On occasion, when I had placed it down in a sub optimal position without any drink or extra clothing inside and in strong winds, it did topple over but this is an unlikely scenario.
The Hyperlite has a very clever strap system that’s self-balancing. A central circular swivel device between the double straps basically adjusts to keep the bag straight on your back as you walk, so it doesn’t tilt and your clubs can’t fall out. Not only was this highly practical but it was great to not have to mess about adjusting the strap too much before I teed off on my first outing with it.
Although this bag is available in a single strap option I’m a big fan of the double strap as it distributes weight evenly across your back so you avoid neck and shoulder strain. This one is really very comfortable as it’s nicely padded, again in a clever way to virtually mould to the shape of your shoulders.
There are seven pockets including a soft-lined valuables pocket where you can keep your jewellery safe with a waterproof zipper, and a handy phone sleeve on the outside. I found the long main side pocket a little small to fit both my waterproofs and winter mitts, but I dare say you’ll end up wearing yours, like me, if you’re using it at this time of year. On the other hand there is the benefit of being able to travel very light if you have some warm weather golf planned this winter and need a decent bag to take on the flight to your holiday.
There’s a matching rain hood for the top and although the material is showerproof so that rain water will run off, it’s not going to keep your clubs bone dry on a persistent rainy day, so make sure you carry your umbrella (using the sleeve down the side). With four full-length club divider sections you don’t need to worry about your shafts clanging together and getting scratched.
Callaway has left no stone unturned with this awesome stand bag design. My only question mark is over the durability of the very lightweight, thin material, which looks like it may tear very easily, but only time will tell. Check back with me in six months time.
Carly Frost is one of the golf industry’s best-known female writers, having worked for golf magazines for over 20 years. As a consistent three-handicapper who plays competitive club golf at Parkstone and the Isle of Purbeck courses in Dorset every week, Carly is well-versed in what lady golfers love. Her passion for golf and skill at writing combine to give her an unbeatable insight into the ladies game.
Carly’s role at Golf Monthly is to help deliver thorough and accurate ladies equipment reviews, buying advice and comparisons to help you find exactly what you are looking for. So whether it’s the latest driver, set of irons, golf ball, pair of shoes or even an outfit, Carly will help you decide what to buy.
Over the years Carly has been fortunate to play some of the greatest courses in the world. Her view ‘from the ladies tee’ is invaluable. She ranks Sea Island, Georgia, USA, where she met her husband, world-renowned golf coach Dan Frost, among her favourite golf resorts. Their aptly-named eight-year-old son Hogan is already hitting the ball as far as Mum and will undoubtedly be a name to watch out for in the future.
Carly is a keen competitor and her list of golfing achievements are vast. She is a former winner of the South West of England Ladies Intermediate Championship, a three-time winner of the European Media Masters and she once beat an entire start-sheet of men to the title of Times Corporate World Golf Champion. She has played for both the Dorset and Surrey County Ladies first teams and is known for her excellent track record at matchplay.
Carly holds the ladies course record (68) at her home club Parkstone and her lowest competition round (seven-under-par 65) was carded in the pro-am of the Irish Ladies Open at Killeen Castle, playing alongside Solheim Cup superstar Anna Nordqvist. Although her current handicap index has crept up to 3.7 since Covid she has her sights firmly set on achieving that elusive scratch handicap and hopefully playing for her country when she’s 50.
Carly’s current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Epic Max, 10.5°
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM2, 15°
Hybrids: Titleist TS2, 19°, 21°, 24°
Irons: Mizuno JPX900, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX, 52°, 56° and 58°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5
Ball: 2021 Callaway Ladies SuperSoft
