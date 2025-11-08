Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Tee Times: Final Round
Take a look at all of the Sunday tee times for the final round at Yas Links
The 2025 DP World Tour season is drawing to a close, with this week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship marking the first of two Play-Off events to decide the Race to Dubai champion.
With one round to play at Yas Links, Englishman Aaron Rai holds a one-shot lead following a six-under 66 that including just one bogey.
Two players are tied for second overnight - Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard. The three players are in the final group in the final round, with a tee time of 11.25am local time.
Rory McIlroy leads the Race to Dubai rankings with one tournament remaining after the Abu Dhabi event, with the Masters champion in pole position to win his fourth consecutive Race to Dubai and seventh in total, which would take him past Seve Ballesteros' tally and one short of Colin Montgomerie's record.
McIlroy is on 14 under after three rounds, with Marco Penge, who is second on the Race To Dubai, three further back at 11 under.
McIlroy is grouped with Marcus Armitage and Tyrrell Hatton in the final round, with a tee time of 10.41am.
Penge plays alongside Joel Girrbach and Jacob Skov Olesen, with the three getting underway at 9.19am.
Take a look at all of the final round Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship tee times below.
All times local (Abu Dhabi is 4hrs ahead of UK time, 9hrs ahead of ET)
- 07:02 Jacques Kruyswijk, Ben Schmidt, Ryggs Johnston
- 07:12 Jeong weon Ko, Junghwan Lee, Todd Clements
- 07:22 Manuel Elvira, Shaun Norris, Tom McKibbin
- 07:32 Alex Fitzpatrick, Brandon Robinston Thompson, Ewen Ferguson
- 07:42 Joost Luiten, Thriston Lawrence, Joe Dean
- 07:52 Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Dylan Naidoo, Ryan Gerard
- 08:08 Marcel Schneider, Joakim Lagergren, Adrien Saddier
- 08:19 Darius van Driel, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Mikael Lindberg
- 08:30 Eugenio Chacarra, Grant Forrest, Ugo Coussaud
- 08:41 Rasmus Hojgaard, Johannes Veerman, Jorge Campillo
- 08:52 Romain Langasque, John Parry, Ludvig Aberg
- 09:03 Kazuma Kobori, Andrea Pavan, Oliver Lindell
- 09:19 Joel Girrbach, Jacob Skov Olesen, Marco Penge
- 09:30 Francesco Laporta, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- 09:41 Michael Kim, Daniel Brown, Jayden Schaper
- 09:52 Patrick Reed, Angel Ayora, Alex Noren
- 10:03 Calum Hill, Matthew Jordan, Laurie Canter
- 10:14 Haotong Li, Richard Mansell, Martin Couvra
- 10:30 Robert MacIntyre, Kristoffer Reitan, Elvis Smylie
- 10:41 Rory McIlroy, Marcus Armitage, Tyrrell Hatton
- 10:52 Connor Syme, Keita Nakajima, Alejandro Del Rey
- 11:03 Shane Lowry, Jordan Smith, Richard Sterne
- 11:14 Andy Sullivan, Daniel Hillier, Nacho Elvira
- 11:25 Tommy Fleetwood, Nicolai Hojgaard, Aaron Rai
How To Watch The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
The Golf Channel is broadcasting Sunday's action from 1.30am ET.
In the UK, Sky Sports Golf will show the action from 3.30am on Sunday. It will also be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
