The 2025 DP World Tour season is drawing to a close, with this week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship marking the first of two Play-Off events to decide the Race to Dubai champion.

With one round to play at Yas Links, Englishman Aaron Rai holds a one-shot lead following a six-under 66 that including just one bogey.

Two players are tied for second overnight - Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard. The three players are in the final group in the final round, with a tee time of 11.25am local time.

Rory McIlroy leads the Race to Dubai rankings with one tournament remaining after the Abu Dhabi event, with the Masters champion in pole position to win his fourth consecutive Race to Dubai and seventh in total, which would take him past Seve Ballesteros' tally and one short of Colin Montgomerie's record.

Rory McIlroy has the advantage in the Race to Dubai rankings (Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy is on 14 under after three rounds, with Marco Penge, who is second on the Race To Dubai, three further back at 11 under.

McIlroy is grouped with Marcus Armitage and Tyrrell Hatton in the final round, with a tee time of 10.41am.

Penge plays alongside Joel Girrbach and Jacob Skov Olesen, with the three getting underway at 9.19am.

Take a look at all of the final round Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship tee times below.

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Tee Times: Final Round

All times local (Abu Dhabi is 4hrs ahead of UK time, 9hrs ahead of ET)

07:02 Jacques Kruyswijk, Ben Schmidt, Ryggs Johnston

07:12 Jeong weon Ko, Junghwan Lee, Todd Clements

07:22 Manuel Elvira, Shaun Norris, Tom McKibbin

07:32 Alex Fitzpatrick, Brandon Robinston Thompson, Ewen Ferguson

07:42 Joost Luiten, Thriston Lawrence, Joe Dean

07:52 Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Dylan Naidoo, Ryan Gerard

08:08 Marcel Schneider, Joakim Lagergren, Adrien Saddier

08:19 Darius van Driel, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Mikael Lindberg

08:30 Eugenio Chacarra, Grant Forrest, Ugo Coussaud

08:41 Rasmus Hojgaard, Johannes Veerman, Jorge Campillo

08:52 Romain Langasque, John Parry, Ludvig Aberg

09:03 Kazuma Kobori, Andrea Pavan, Oliver Lindell

09:19 Joel Girrbach, Jacob Skov Olesen, Marco Penge

09:30 Francesco Laporta, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

09:41 Michael Kim, Daniel Brown, Jayden Schaper

09:52 Patrick Reed, Angel Ayora, Alex Noren

10:03 Calum Hill, Matthew Jordan, Laurie Canter

10:14 Haotong Li, Richard Mansell, Martin Couvra

10:30 Robert MacIntyre, Kristoffer Reitan, Elvis Smylie

10:41 Rory McIlroy, Marcus Armitage, Tyrrell Hatton

10:52 Connor Syme, Keita Nakajima, Alejandro Del Rey

11:03 Shane Lowry, Jordan Smith, Richard Sterne

11:14 Andy Sullivan, Daniel Hillier, Nacho Elvira

11:25 Tommy Fleetwood, Nicolai Hojgaard, Aaron Rai

How To Watch The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

The Golf Channel is broadcasting Sunday's action from 1.30am ET.

In the UK, Sky Sports Golf will show the action from 3.30am on Sunday. It will also be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.