One Of Our Favorite Budget Rangefinders Just Got Even Cheaper Thanks To This 40% Discount
Our tester Sam De'Ath thought the TecTecTec KLYR was extremely accurate, and delivered everything you'd need in a rangefinder, so with 40% off, it's worth grabbing fast
If you're on the hunt for an early Black Friday golf deal on one of the best golf rangefinders on the market, then the TecTecTec KLYR rangefinder with £100 off is well worth snapping up fast.
It may be considered as more of a budget rangefinder, but we think the TecTecTec KLYR is a quick-fire way to improve your game, and comes loaded with many features found in the leading brands' models from the likes of Garmin and Bushnell.
The TecTecTec rangefinder impressed our golf tech expert, Sam De'Ath, who awarded it a 4.5 out of 5-star review, and even though it's a budget-priced offering, it still holds a place in our best rangefinder buying guide as the best magnetic model.
Get the TecTecTec KLYR rangefinder for just £149 at American Golf.
In his review, Sam had nothing but praise for the TecTecTec KLYR Rangefinder, stating that it provides golfers with everything they would need from a golf distance measuring device. The target lock and slope compensated distance were two features that he noted made it an appealing rangefinder for the more serious golfer, allowing golfers of all levels to be armed with the information they need to play better golf.
American Golf are currently offering a £100 discount on this reliable rangefinder from TecTecTec, which also beats the current Amazon price of £159.99 by £10. It's also the lowest UK price we've ever seen, making it an early Black Friday golf deal worthy of your attention. As well as providing impressively accurate yardages, for the fashion-conscious golfer, the KLYR comes in various color choices, so you're covered if you like your golf kit to match.<p><strong>Read Sam's full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/laser/tectectec-klyr-laser-rangefinder-review"><strong>TecTecTec KLYR Rangefinder Review<strong>.
A rangefinder is judged on what it's designed to do – deliver accurate yardages, and Sam had no issues here. The TecTecTec, when compared to the more expensive Bushnell V4 Shift that he'd also recently tested, provided the same yardages more often than not. Sam noted that it was never more than a yard or two apart, even at ranges well over 200 yards. More importantly, he felt he never hit a shot where the result left him feeling like the KLYR had provided a questionable number.
Elsewhere, the device also comes with slope functionality, which is, of course, illegal in competitions but can easily be switched on and off when you don't need to use it. It also delivers a bright and vibrant display, which Sam found very easy to read. While on the subject of vibrancy, the TecTecTec comes in some pretty wild color choices, which some people may not like, although the standard Black version is pretty easy on the eye. As someone who constantly misplaces my kit, the bright Yellow pictured would certainly be my choice.
The deal spotlighted is UK only, but below you'll find the best offers on the TecTecTec KLYR Rangefinder in your territory.
If you're after a rangefinder with more functionality, then the Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder is our best overall, and we'd expect this to be discounted during the Black Friday 2025 Golf Sales. Our Black Friday Golf Deals 2025 hub already has over 100 of the best early deals, and is recommended to anyone after a golf deal, whether that's for themselves or for a Christmas Gift for the golfer in your life.
