Here is our selection of the very best tour golf bags - bags to help you prepare to perform like the professionals

Best Tour Golf Bags

You might already have taken a look at our ultimate guide to the best golf bags but here we look more specifically at the best tour golf bags on the market.

Finding the right golf bag could help you make the difference when it comes to organising and planning your game. If your equipment is well protected and efficiently stored, you can focus on what really matters – playing the game.

The top professionals have access to all the latest equipment on the market – From cutting edge drivers to golf gloves, they’ll pick the very best to put into action to get the most from their games.

When it comes to choosing a golf bag, the majority of professionals opt for a tour bag. Not only will it deliver the ultimate levels of storage for waterproofs, changes of clothes, gloves, balls, drinks, food and countless other accessories, but it will also provide great protection in challenging conditions.

A tour bag looks great and suggests you know what you’re doing on the fairways. It will also last the distance. These bags are designed to travel the world, to be in use every day, to take a bit of a pounding. Tour bags are generally about the most durable you can get.

What then are the best Tour Golf Bags? We’ve reviewed them and have selected our favourites below to help you plan and manage your golf game in the most effective way – To prepare to perform like the professionals.

Best Tour Golf Bags – Best Staff Golf Bags

Titleist Tour Bag

+ Ultimate in storage and durability

+ Tour proven with looks to match

– Bulkier than your average cart bag

As mentioned above, the ultimate golf bag is a Tour bag and you can’t do better than the Tour proven Titleist Tour Bag.

Designed with input and feedback from Titleist’s stable of elite professionals, this bag has been constructed to meet the requirements of the best players in the game.

It’s bigger than a standard cart or stand bag but it’s actually pretty lightweight at just over 4kg. It’s also been ergonomically engineered and, with the three-point shoulder strap, it’s easy to carry.

The Titleist Tour bag is highly durable and hard wearing and the five-way top cuff has been shaped to deliver maximum protection to club heads and shafts.

Internal storage is excellent with compartments within pockets to allow you to organise apparel and equipment. Zippers are chunky and durable and, with rainhood on, the waterproofing is excellent.

With sleek lines and a quilted finish, it also looks the business. If you want to make a statement on the first tee, then look no further than one of Titleist’s Tour Golf Bags.

Ping Tour Staff Bag

+ Durable

+ Superb storage

– On the heavy side

There’s a reason why the top professionals choose a Tour-style bag; It offers the ultimate in storage and protection for your equipment.

This Staff Bag is functional, durable and stylish. With sizeable 6-way top, clubs have acres of space and shafts and heads are well protected.

Storage comes in nine roomy pockets with two full size apparel pockets delivering enough space for you to take half your wardrobe out on course.

It’s stable on its base but it will sit nicely on a trolley too. If carrying, the single padded strap offers a good level of comfort while the integrated grab handles make the bag pretty easy to shift around.

Mizuno Tour Staff Bag

+ Great pocket options

+ Standout looks

– Premium product means premium product price

This is Mizuno’s premium quality Tour bag as supplied to Mizuno’s contracted professionals around the world. Featuring Mizuno’s iconic two-tone blue trim, this stylish, durable and functional bag is built to last.

The bag incorporates a moulded 6-way top cuff with side grab handles and it boasts no fewer than 11 pockets providing significant storage. Those pockets include two insulated drink pockets, a waterproof, fleece-lined valuables pocket, a magnetic accessories pocket.

There are also two umbrella holders. Coming with matching rain hood and zip-off embroidery panel, this is a high quality, high functioning golf bag.

Few tour golf bags have such an iconic look as the Mizuno Tour Staff Bag and it will certainly help you stand out on the course. It’s one of the most striking Tour Golf Bags.

TaylorMade Tour Staff Bag

+ High quality materials

+ Excellent shoulder strap

– Very similar to last year’s version

This is TaylorMade’s top staff bag for 2021 and it has used the new SIM2 colour palette to decorate its top of the line bag.

It’s as practical as you’d expect a tour bag to be with 12 pockets in total and a 6-way top lined with velour to protect clubs and provide a truly premium feel.

Having the SIM2 logo on the top of the bag is a little bit frustrating as this will eventually date the bag when the next line of TaylorMade clubs are released, but otherwise we love the shocks of blue and green that really make this bag stand out.

The belly panel is fully removable too which will allow you to get something embroidered on to the bag to add a personal touch.

If you currently use TaylorMade clubs too, they will look even smarter sat in this bag.

Cobra Radspeed Tour Staff Bag

+ Ample storage

+ Eye catching design

– Radspeed logos will date the bag

Cobra has gone bold with its tour bag this year as the Radspeed branding takes centre stage.

Dual oversized apparel pockets provide a ridiculous amount of storage and the 6-way top is used in conjuncture with full-length club dividers to give excellent club organisation.

It also comes with a fleece lined valuables pocket and a matching rain hood whilst also being available in a red, white and blue colourway.

The only negative of this tour bag is the Radspeed branding, which will be quickly out of date when Cobra replaces its latest line of clubs.

Callaway Epic Tour Staff Bag

+ Excellent carry strap

+ Lightweight for a tour bag

– Less pockets than other bags in this list

This Callaway Epic Tour Staff bag is a bold, bright and sturdy tour bag option and is certainly a stand out option on our list.

It’s got one of the best carry straps on any tour bag we’ve tried and the 6-way top is well-lined and easy for organisation.

The carry strap uses Callaway’s Optifit technology and has a very comfortable amount of padding if you ever want to carry it or have the luxury of having a caddie on your bag.

The only negative to this bag is amount of pockets. It has nine in total which is by no means a small amount but it is two less than most of the bags on this list and tour bags are made to be filled to the brim with clubs and accessories.

TaylorMade Pro Championship Limited Edition Staff Bag

+ Stunning looks with an East Coast vibe

+ Limited edition – you won’t see many of these at your local course

– Same as the SIM2 Tour Bag

This stunning bag was launched by TaylorMade in May 2021 to celebrate the PGA Championship being hosted at Kiawah Island in South Carolina.

The bag celebrates venue for the 2021 PGA Championship – which Phil Mickelson famously won – with an ocean-inspired colourway and texture, a pineapple TaylorMade logo signalling Southern hospitality, embossed sea oats to reflect the course and region as well as two raindrops to honour the late course designers Pete and Alice Dye.

These are still available to purchase from a number of retailers but we’d recommend you snap this up quickly before the limited edition release sells out for good.

Honma Caddie Cart Bag

+ Classy, neutral look

+ Great value

– Cheaper price has compromised material quality

Honma have made a real name for themselves in the European market over the past few years, and its Caddie Cart bag is a testament to that.

The professional styling of this bag comes with nine pockets, a 9″ top cuff with a 6-way divider and a single padded shoulder strap mad to Tour-level specifications.

Unlike most of the bags in this list, this bag is made from synthetic materials which does hinder the overall quality, but at this price that has to be expected.

Without clubs in, this bag weighs just 2.7kg which is the lightest in this list by some margin.

There’s also an all black option which we think looks awesome too.

Srixon Tour Staff Bag

+ Sits well on cart

+ Loads of storage

– Only one umbrella loop

This stylish and sturdy bag has been designed with both caddies and carts in mind.

It sits well on its base and comes with comfortable carry strap, but it’s also been engineered to sit snugly and neatly on a trolley or cart, meaning it’s a good choice in terms of versatility.

The 5-way 9.5” top offers plenty of room for clubs to sit uncluttered while seven pockets deliver good storage and accessibility to kit.

There’s a waterproof valuables pocket and insulated water pocket. The bag also offers plenty of hook points to attach additional equipment – towels and range finder for example.

When it comes to tour golf bags, this one ticks the boxes – sturdy, plenty of storage and robust. A nice offering from Srixon.