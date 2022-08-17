Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

TaylorMade Kalea Premier Women's Cart Bag Review

Sophisticated, elegant and practical. Just three words out of many I could use to describe the new TaylorMade Kalea Premier cart bag, a model that is going to go straight into our best women's golf bags (opens in new tab) guide.

If you are the type of person who cares as much about the look of their golf bag as the performance then you'll love this stylish bag. It's made from a heathered nylon and the fashion-connoisseurs among you will know that heathering, which is the process of mixing two or more different color fabrics or yarns together to create a beautiful mix effect, is extremely popular in clothing designs right now. The blue/turquoise/grey mix is a very elegant look indeed.

Not only do the best golf bags (opens in new tab) have to look good though, they have to be functional and actually perform well out on the golf course. First things first, protection comes from the water-resistant fabric so if you do get caught in a shower, the water will run off the surface nicely and won't get near your grips. Additionally it protects each club and its shaft nicely thanks to the 14-way divider, which also allows clear organization of your clubs.

Another big plus to this bag is how lightweight (opens in new tab) it is. It's easy to lift in and out of a car boot and onto your cart. Even with a full set of clubs, a few dozen golf balls, waterproofs, drinks and snacks I still managed to lift this cart bag (opens in new tab) with ease.

When it comes to pockets, space is ample. I like to organize all of my belongings into different compartments in my golf bag so I was delighted to find that the Kalea Premier has a variety of storage spaces. There are seven pockets in total covering everything from a soft-line valuables pocket to a thermal-lined cool pocket to keep your drink cold on a warm day.

There are some handy hooks on the outside of the bag to hang any extra accessory bags, such as your rangefinder (opens in new tab), plus a long protected fabric slot where you can slide your umbrella.

It's fair to say that TaylorMade's top team of designers have pretty much thought of everything a lady could possibly want from their golf bag. Leaving no stone unturned in the pursuit of perfection is definitely the theme throughout the Kalea Premier line. This bag, along with the driver (opens in new tab), irons (opens in new tab) and putter (opens in new tab) we tested, is high quality and worth it.