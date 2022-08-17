TaylorMade Kalea Premier Women's Cart Bag Review
We love how stylish this trolley bag looks. The heathered color effect gives it a unique, premium and classy finish. It's the perfect accompaniment to the new Kalea Premier line of ladies clubs from TaylorMade.
Sturdy golf bag with a stable base
Will sit nicely on your cart
Compliments Kalea Premier line of women's clubs perfectly
Need a cart to use this bag
Sophisticated, elegant and practical. Just three words out of many I could use to describe the new TaylorMade Kalea Premier cart bag, a model that is going to go straight into our best women's golf bags (opens in new tab) guide.
If you are the type of person who cares as much about the look of their golf bag as the performance then you'll love this stylish bag. It's made from a heathered nylon and the fashion-connoisseurs among you will know that heathering, which is the process of mixing two or more different color fabrics or yarns together to create a beautiful mix effect, is extremely popular in clothing designs right now. The blue/turquoise/grey mix is a very elegant look indeed.
Not only do the best golf bags (opens in new tab) have to look good though, they have to be functional and actually perform well out on the golf course. First things first, protection comes from the water-resistant fabric so if you do get caught in a shower, the water will run off the surface nicely and won't get near your grips. Additionally it protects each club and its shaft nicely thanks to the 14-way divider, which also allows clear organization of your clubs.
Another big plus to this bag is how lightweight (opens in new tab) it is. It's easy to lift in and out of a car boot and onto your cart. Even with a full set of clubs, a few dozen golf balls, waterproofs, drinks and snacks I still managed to lift this cart bag (opens in new tab) with ease.
When it comes to pockets, space is ample. I like to organize all of my belongings into different compartments in my golf bag so I was delighted to find that the Kalea Premier has a variety of storage spaces. There are seven pockets in total covering everything from a soft-line valuables pocket to a thermal-lined cool pocket to keep your drink cold on a warm day.
There are some handy hooks on the outside of the bag to hang any extra accessory bags, such as your rangefinder (opens in new tab), plus a long protected fabric slot where you can slide your umbrella.
It's fair to say that TaylorMade's top team of designers have pretty much thought of everything a lady could possibly want from their golf bag. Leaving no stone unturned in the pursuit of perfection is definitely the theme throughout the Kalea Premier line. This bag, along with the driver (opens in new tab), irons (opens in new tab) and putter (opens in new tab) we tested, is high quality and worth it.
Carly Frost is one of the golf industry’s best-known female writers, having worked for golf magazines for over 20 years. As a consistent three-handicapper who plays competitive club golf at Parkstone and the Isle of Purbeck courses in Dorset every week, Carly is well-versed in what lady golfers love. Her passion for golf and skill at writing combine to give her an unbeatable insight into the ladies game.
Carly’s role at Golf Monthly is to help deliver thorough and accurate ladies equipment reviews, buying advice and comparisons to help you find exactly what you are looking for. So whether it’s the latest driver, set of irons, golf ball, pair of shoes or even an outfit, Carly will help you decide what to buy.
Over the years Carly has been fortunate to play some of the greatest courses in the world. Her view ‘from the ladies tee’ is invaluable. She ranks Sea Island, Georgia, USA, where she met her husband, world-renowned golf coach Dan Frost, among her favourite golf resorts. Their aptly-named eight-year-old son Hogan is already hitting the ball as far as Mum and will undoubtedly be a name to watch out for in the future.
Carly is a keen competitor and her list of golfing achievements are vast. She is a former winner of the South West of England Ladies Intermediate Championship, a three-time winner of the European Media Masters and she once beat an entire start-sheet of men to the title of Times Corporate World Golf Champion. She has played for both the Dorset and Surrey County Ladies first teams and is known for her excellent track record at matchplay.
Carly holds the ladies course record (68) at her home club Parkstone and her lowest competition round (seven-under-par 65) was carded in the pro-am of the Irish Ladies Open at Killeen Castle, playing alongside Solheim Cup superstar Anna Nordqvist. Although her current handicap index has crept up to 3.7 since Covid she has her sights firmly set on achieving that elusive scratch handicap and hopefully playing for her country when she’s 50.
Carly’s current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Epic Max, 10.5°
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM2, 15°
Hybrids: Titleist TS2, 19°, 21°, 24°
Irons: Mizuno JPX900, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX, 52°, 56° and 58°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5
Ball: 2021 Callaway Ladies SuperSoft
