Here we take a look at the best waterproof golf trousers, covering all different styles and price points so you can find your perfect pair

Best Waterproof Golf Trousers

Golf should never stop when the weather turns nasty. One of the cool things about golf is that it can be played in any weather but that isn’t to say you shouldn’t be prepared. You need to make sure you have the best golf waterproofs ready to go in your golf bag so that when the black rain clouds descend you can put them on in a flash and will remain dry and comfortable the rest of the way round.

Of course most golfers do indeed carry around a good waterproof jacket with them because they want to protect the top half of their body but too many forget about the bottom half. Too many people fail to carry a good pair of waterproof trousers around with them which is where we come in.

Below we have taken a look at some of the best golf waterproof trousers currently on the market. If you need more golf gear for when the weather turns nasty, then check out our guides on the best golf tops, best wind jackets and best golf base layers.

Whatever you need, we have got you covered.

Best Waterproof Golf Trousers

Galvin Green Alpha Trousers

Sizes: S-4XL

Colours: Black

+ Top of the range option

+ Outstanding protection

– Premium price may deter some

If you want a pair of waterproof trousers that takes it to the next level, look no further than the Galvin Green Alpha design. Constructed with the GORE-TEX C-knit fabric for high-quality protection, the fabric also has a super smooth handfeel and easily slides over the garments underneath. We have all used waterproof trousers that are hard and taxing to put on, but there is no chance of that here.

There are also a number of nice features like the rubber tabs, front and back pockets, and we also like the smart overall look too.

UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £399

FootJoy HydroKnit Trousers

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: Black and Navy

Brand new for this season, the HydroKnit waterproof trousers from FootJoy are a versatile, tapered fit trouser designed to help you play with comfort, style and of course protection. This 100% waterproof protection takes the form of the Xtreme durable water repellent finish which prevents saturation of the fabric.

UK Buy Now at Golf Gear Direct for £139.99

Ping SensorDry 2.5 Trousers

Sizes: XS-XXL

Colours: Black

Engineered for lightweight and yet proficient wet weather protection, these Ping 2.5 trousers have SensorDry technology built in, which aims to give the ultimate wind and rain protection. Not only that but the trousers have been designed to be stretchy and help you and your golf game, not hinder it because of restrictive movements.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £139.99

Nike HyperShield Trousers

Sizes: XS-4XL

Colours: Black

The Nike HyperShield trousers prepare you for inclement weather, thanks to wind and water-resistant fabric with plenty of stretch to keep you comfortable on the course. To add to that, the trousers are adjustable and the several pockets add to the appeal as well.

Nike’s HyperShield design also takes the form of a jacket too which made our guide on the best waterproof golf jackets. So if you need to get something for the top half too, we recommend taking a look at that guide.

US Buy Now at Nike for $200

Under Armour Stormproof Rain Trousers

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: Black

Once again Under Armour has hit the ball out of the park with these trousers. Storm technology helps repel water to protect you and your gear from the bad weather as does the windproof, fully-taped seam construction. Oh and they are super lightweight and fold to nothing too so you can keep them in your golf bag at all times.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $81

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £109.99

Puma Ultradry Trousers

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: Black

Puma’s Ultradry trousers feature a fully seam-sealed stretch StormCell fabric that reduces weight, improves mobility and leaves you with an unhampered golf swing. They also are 10k waterproof to keep you dry and comfortable when the rain starts, whilst the elastic waist, and the waterproof hand pockets are nice touches. They are also very easy to get on and off whilst wearing golf shoes thanks to the zippers on the legs.

Adidas Rain .Rdy Trousers

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: Black

Play through unpredictable conditions in the adidas these golf trousers. The Rain.Rdy technology helps block the water and wind, but at the same time they have a breathable feel to them. There is also plenty of stretch for unrestricted movement.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $119.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £99.95

Callaway StormGuard Waterproof Trousers

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: Caviar

A triple layer trouser with seals on the zips is what helps to make these trousers fully waterproof, and with a 3-year guarantee from Callaway, you know the brand has a huge amount of faith in the quality and protection of these waterproofs.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $160

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £95.38

Kjus Pro 3L 2.0 Waterproof Trousers

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: Black and Navy

Kjus is a growing name in golf apparel and with designs like the Pro 3L trousers it is easy to see why. They are stretchable, durable and breathable, whilst also providing protection thanks to a Dermizax membrane, taped seams, and a water-repellent front zipper all of which will keep you dry even in the strongest downpours. We also like how they have specially engineered X-Stretch jacquard panels on the knees, upper thighs and glutes which give extra freedom of movement when bending down or teeing up.

Sunderland of Scotland Quebec Trousers

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: Black and Navy

With these trousers, ensure you are comfortable, warm and dry in all golfing conditions. Made from a soft protected fabric with in-built stretch, the trousers protect and manoeuvre nicely thanks to articulated knees for support when crouching, and a half-elasticated, cord-adjustable waistband. The fleece-lined pockets for your hands are an excellent feature.

UK Buy Now at Click Golf for £59.99

Mizuno Nexlite 2.0 Trousers

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: Black

Built on the success of Mizuno’s ground-breaking Nexlite range, the updated Nexlite 2.0 trousers feature some of the lightest waterproof fabric on the market. And yet this lightness also protects nicely too in the harshest of conditions as shown by the fact Mizuno give a two-year waterproof warranty on them.

Inesis Golf Rain Weather Trousers

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: Black and Navy

Good value is on display in these Inesis waterproof trousers. They boast a laminated 3-layer waterproof and stretchy fabric that keeps you dry and the mesh in the fabric also stops it from making noise whilst playing as well.

UK Buy Now at Decathlon for £49.99

Glenmuir Ashurst Trousers

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: Black and Navy

The Ashurst winter golf trousers are designed to defy the typical drawbacks of the season. They are made from a functional brushed inner fleece fabric that actively recirculates body heat, wicks moisture and keeps wind chills out. Additionally they incorporate stretchy elastane and have a Teflon DWR finish to help you deal with water, wind and just about anything that comes your way.

These Ashurst trousers are so good they also made our guide on the best golf trousers too.

ProQuip TourFlex Trousers

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: Black

ProQuip’s TourFlex trousers have a super-soft, virtually silent fabric construction that makes them comfortable to wear and quiet to swing in. This fabric also has a Teflon coating for maximum waterproof protection which ProQuip are so confident in, that these trousers come with a 3-year waterproof guarantee.

FootJoy HLv2 Rain Trousers

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: Black and Navy

FootJoy has built upon the success of the previous generation of HydroLite trouser with the introduction of the HLV2. Constructed with an all new fabric which is 15% lighter and with 20% more stretch, the new model seeks to make a more comfortable and usable trouser without compromising on the 100% waterproof finish.

UK Buy Now at Golf Gear Direct for £99

Galvin Green Andy Trousers

Sizes: S-4XL

Colours: Black and Navy

Arguably Galvin Green’s best waterproof golf trousers, the Andy trousers are seam-sealed and 100% waterproof and windproof but they also still find a way to be breathable on the course.

UK Buy Now at American Golf from £220

Stromberg Weather Tech Trousers

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: Black, Navy and Grey

Available in three nice colours, Stromberg’s Weather Tech trousers feature a 3-ply performance fabric which works as follows – the outer layer has the water resistant finish. The middle layer prevents water from penetrating through the fabric, and the inner layer is a thermal layer designed to keep you warm and toasty when it is cold.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £59.99

We hope you enjoyed this guide on the best waterproof golf trousers.