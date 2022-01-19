The best Sunday golf bags on the market offer golfers a chance to shed some weight and are ideal for those looking to play as quickly as possible. But that’s not to say you shouldn’t shop around and ensure you’ve got the perfect make and model to suit your needs.

Whether that means you want a Sunday bag that comes equipped with a stand, or one that has some sort of dual-strap system, investing a little time in your decision will pay off when it comes to traipsing around your local course or travelling to venues further afield.

Much like the best golf pencil bags, one of the main drawbacks when it comes to Sunday bags is the lack of storage space. So if you’re someone that likes to head out on the course prepared for any and all eventualities, you might want to check out our guides to the best golf stand bags, or for those who’d rather not carry their clubs, take a look at the best golf trolley bags.

But here, we’re going to detail some of the best Sunday golf bags available right now.

(Image credit: Titleist)

The Titleist Premium Carry Bag is supremely light, weighing in at just 1kg, making it the perfect companion during summer for golfers looking to nip round nine or 18 holes in double-quick fashion. You won’t get all your kit in there, but there is room for a waterproof and some accessories should you wish.

In addition, the ergonomically designed double straps are extremely comfortable, which adds to the experience and allows golfers to truly enjoy the walk rather than feeling bogged down lugging around what can easily become a substantial weight.

We think this option works best as a second bag for those who want to travel light in summer or squeeze in a quick round - it’s great to have the choice of throwing a few sticks in and striding out - and liked it so much we also included it in our guides on the best lightweight golf bags and the best Titleist golf bags too.

Read our full Titleist Premium Carry Bag review

(Image credit: Ping)

Ping Moonlite Bag Reasons to buy + Two straps that make it easy to lift + Four-way divider + Good colour choice Reasons to avoid - Nothing to hold it above ground

The Moonlite bag has been a staple of Ping’s line-up and also one of the best golf pencil bags for years. And while it’s ideal for a quick jaunt round your local, it offers more than just that when it comes to functionality.

There are six pockets, which is more than most, and comes with a water-bottle holder, while the four-way top provides ample storage space for a full set. In addition, when on the ground, the straps sit in a rigid position, making it really easy to pick back up once you’ve hit your shot and get on the move again.

Overall, it’s an incredibly versatile Sunday golf bag that works well with a half-set or for those longer days when saving energy is at a premium.

(Image credit: TaylorMade)

TaylorMade Quiver Bag Reasons to buy + Mini stand keeps bag off ground + Five-way divider + Good storage Reasons to avoid - More bulky than others

We found the self-adjusting strap of the TaylorMade Quiver bag to be really comfortable while the extended grab handle and short, retractable legs make it easy to quickly lift and move around - an invaluable performance perk of a Sunday bag. There are also six pockets providing good storage for a pencil bag and the five-way top keeps clubs separated nicely.

In addition to all that, it weighs just 1.4kg, so while it isn’t the lightest on this list, it isn’t far behind. It’s a great choice for golfers who want to play a quick nine or who travel a lot as it takes up very little space in the boot of a car.

Overall, it’s a nifty little bag that’s perfect for someone looking for a lightweight, minimal carrying option. Also, if you are a fan of TaylorMade you might be interested in our guide to the best TaylorMade golf bags , too.

(Image credit: Sun Mountain)

Sun Mountain Metro SLX Sunday Bag Reasons to buy + Lots of colour options + High-quality construction + Six pockets for good storage Reasons to avoid - No stand - Quite expensive

Available in six colours, this high-quality Sunday golf bag from Sun Mountain packs a serious punch. It weighs 1.3kg so will allow golfers the chance to make the most of the walk, however many holes you choose to play. The two straps are really comfortable and work as one for those who like to take it all the way back to basics.

There is no stand, but strategically placed vinyl panels do a good job of protecting the bag from moisture. It also comes with an umbrella holder should you get caught in some unfavourable conditions and a nylon rain hood, which offers good protection and durability.

In terms of storage, we found the four-way divider housed our clubs without fuss and reduced jamming that is often a drawback of these types of products, while six pockets meant we could store an additional layer, some refreshments, as well as a few accessories. All in all, it’s a great option for those

(Image credit: Callaway)

Callaway Carry Double Strap Bag Reasons to buy + Water-resistant material + Really comfortable Reasons to avoid - Basic design TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon

At just over 1kg, this bag offers golfers tremendous lightweight performance. Just throw a few clubs together, sling in some balls and tees and head out onto the course. The mini stand adds a really handy finishing touch and one that increases the bag’s durability.

In three zipped pockets, there is also a decent amount of storage for a few essential items, while the three-way divider does a great job of housing a full complement of clubs. Additionally, this is one of the best Sunday golf bags at coping with wet-weather conditions. This is thanks to the rain hood that comes included and the water-resistant underside. Be careful not to get caught in anything worse than a shower, however.

Finally, the double strap system on the Callaway Carry+ is really comfortable, making it a perfect option for golfers who value the walk as much as the golf.

(Image credit: Mizuno)

Mizuno BR-D2 Mini Golf Stand Bag Reasons to buy + Comes with a stand + Classic Mizuno styling + Two straps Reasons to avoid - Only got a two-way divider

Another of the stand-bag options on this list, Mizuno's BR-D2 Mini is brilliant whether you’re going to the course or the range. It has a two-way divider and three pockets which provide enough space for clubs and a few important items - one of the best golf tops can easily be stored away for when the temperature changes.

One of the things we like the most about this bag is the mini stand, which is very easy to use and retract and also does a great job of keeping equipment dry when the ground is damp. At just 1.5kg and with two padded straps, you’ll feel fresh from start to finish, no matter how many holes you play.

(Image credit: Cobra)

Cobra Ultralight Sunday Golf Stand Bag Reasons to buy + Full-size stand + More space for clubs and accessories + Nice, padded straps Reasons to avoid - Heavier and bulkier than the rest

Cobra's Ultralight Sunday Stand Bag features five pockets and a three-way top for superb practicality. It’s arguably the most spacious model on this list, making it perfect for golfers used to playing golf in changeable conditions. We found there to be ample space for valuables, accessories and one of the best golf waterproofs.

All this makes it a little heavier than the other models but it’s barely noticeable and is a small price to pay for the rest of the all-round performance on offer here. Two nicely padded straps make carrying it a pleasurable experience.

(Image credit: Wilson Staff)

Wilson Staff Quiver Golf Stand Bag Reasons to buy + Quality construction + Very affordable + Three classic colour options Reasons to avoid - Only three dividers for clubs

With quality at the heart of everything it does, it’s little surprise that Wilson features on this list. The Quiver stand bag is more than worthy of inclusion thanks to the performance perks within. It’s lightweight and comes equipped with three zipped pockets and dividers, allowing for good storage and space for clubs without jamming.

We also found it to be comfortable while it also comes with a full stand, something that distinguishes it a little from the other options on our list. A stylish bag that is available in red, black and navy blue at a great price point, it is not to be overlooked.

(Image credit: PXG)

PXG Sunday Golf Stand Bag Reasons to buy + Stylish + Good storage space + Full stand Reasons to avoid - Quite expensive

The sleek styling and lightweight functionality of PXG’s Sunday bag make it ideal for the golfer who needs to make the most of any spare time when it comes around. It’s lightweight, comfortable and takes up next to no space wherever you decide to house it.

With six pockets, you can leave all the essential items permanently in the bag, guaranteeing the most fuss-free playing experience possible. It also comes with a rain hood and an umbrella holder on the off chance golfers misjudge the forecast. As the name suggests, it is a stand bag, which adds to the functionality and means you don’t have to constantly bend down to pick it up.

We really liked the padded back panel, which does a great job of negating the often-uncomfortable feeling of club shafts digging into your back. One thing we would say is that we would have preferred more top dividers, but the two included do give enough space for a full complement of clubs.

How we test the best Sunday golf bags

When it comes to the best Sunday golf bags, we take the testing process very seriously. Whether we are sent a bag or buy it ourselves, we put every product through its paces to ensure we can provide thorough and reliable advice. Every member of the Golf Monthly team is an avid golfer and as such, knows what does and doesn't make for a good Sunday bag.

As far as our methodology goes, we review all products properly, which means we have used each and every feature. For example, if the valuables pocket claims to be waterproof, we pour water on it to find out.

Specific to Sunday bags, we tested those with and without stands on different turf conditions to assess the sturdiness and how proficient they are at coping with moisture on the ground. Additionally, we were on the lookout for storage space - both for clubs and essential items - and overall comfort. We all know Sunday bags are designed to be light but it's just as important for a bag to sit comfortably against the body.

This comprehensive testing style is not just exclusive to golf bags either; we test using the same ethos and methodology across all golf gear.

What to consider when buying a Sunday golf bag?

So, what are some of the factors to consider when purchasing a Sunday bag? Below, we have listed the ones we think are the most important...

Stand - As can be seen from the list above, Sunday bags don't all come with stands. Some are designed to lie on the ground between shots, while others come with a mini or even a full-size stand. Make sure you think about the pros and cons of each option before deciding which one to buy.

Comfort - While all Sunday bags are light, that doesn't mean they will necessarily be comfortable. For example, if the straps don't fit well or provide enough support, then the point of this type of bag can be lost. Make sure you choose a model that has comfortable straps (or strap if that's your preference) and perhaps even a padded area around the hips and back.

Strength - Given their lightweight nature, it's vital that a good Sunday bag is strong. If purchasing a model that comes with a stand, check that it feels sturdy enough to withstand a stiff breeze, while it's also worth checking the quality of the divider to ensure clubs don't get damaged.

Storage - Some golfers like to take to the course with a few essential accompaniments, so it's important to pick a bag that suits your needs in this department. Sunday bags typically come with three to six pockets, with a few also featuring things like an umbrella holder and beverage pocket.

Waterproof - If you play most of your golf in a climate susceptible to rain, then waterproofing will be a factor to consider. Some models in our list are better that others in this regard.

Looks - Most Sunday bags nowadays are functional and good-looking. But we all have different tastes and preferences, so make sure and research each brand's unique designs and colour schemes so you make the right choice.

Budget - The final factor to consider is, of course, price. When deciding you have to be aware of what you can afford because there are good models at every single price point. If you want to spend more, or less, then there is a Sunday bag for everyone.

FAQ

What is a Sunday bag in golf? A Sunday bag in golf is one that is lightweight and easy to carry, whether you're out with a full set or just throwing a few clubs together. The best Sunday bags are perfect for golfers who like to nip out for a quick round when the opportunity presents itself. They are also often referred to as pencil bags.

Are Sunday golf bags good? Put simply, yes. They might be smaller than stand or cart bags, but that doesn't mean Sunday golf bags should be overlooked. All the big-name brands produce Sunday bags, so you can have confidence in the build and design quality.

Why is it called a Sunday golf bag? It's called a Sunday golf bag because, typically, it's perfect for use on Sundays. That's because it's the day a lot of people will fancy a few holes to get their golfing fix for the week but can't be bothered hauling around a heavier and more cumbersome bag that's full to the brim with every gadget and garment under the sun.