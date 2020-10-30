Here is our guide on the best golf gloves for women.

Best Golf Gloves For Women

The phrase ‘it fits like a glove’ really should apply to your golf glove because if it is too tight or too loose it will affect the quality of your grip and ultimately your performance. The best golf gloves find that perfect fit for your hand.

Comfort, flexibility and breathability are key words that manufacturers throw around as these features combined encourage the perfect fit and feel on the grip of the club so that golfers can make a confident swing.

Whatever the weather, a golf glove is a fashionable accessory and nowadays there are many different styles and colours for women to choose from.

Bearing that in mind, below we have taken a look at some of the best golf gloves for women.

Cobra Pur Tech Glove

Size: S, M, L, XL

Available in white/pink or white/grey, the palm of the Pur Tech is made with soft, high-grade Cabretta leather and is highly breathable due to the smartly placed perforations and Lycra. A tailored cuff provides optimal fit and feel.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $18

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £14.99

G/FORE Collection Glove

Size: S, M, M/L, L, XL, XXL

The Collection is G/FORE’s flagship golf glove range and it is offered in 12 amazing colours that are refreshed each season. Crafted from premium AA Cabretta leather with an embroidered patch detail on the tab, it provides a snug fit and great feel.

US Buy Now at G/FORE for $35

UK Buy Now at Golf Poser for £25

Callaway Tour Authentic Glove

Size: S, M, L

Worn by female professionals, this top-of-the-range Cabretta leather glove infused with Griptac has the fit and feel of a second skin with a 20% increase in tackiness for the best grip performance. It is highly breathable and an adjustable closure ensures a secure fit.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $21.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £13.99

TaylorMade Kalea Glove

Size: S, M, L

Complimenting TaylorMade’s women’s range, this glove is made from Cabretta Soft Tech leather for a high performing grip, whilst the four-way stretch insert and contoured wristband with moisture wicking enhances comfort and fit.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $14.99

UK Buy Now at JamGolf for £12.99

Ping Sport Ladies Glove

Size: S, M, L

Matching the colour scheme and style of Ping’s women’s G Le2 range, this premium Solite Cabretta leather glove has a soft texture and combined with perforated Velcro and finger vents for ventilation, this allows for superior flexibility and grip.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $23.99

UK Buy Now at The Golf Shop Online for £11.99

FootJoy Spectrum Glove

Size: S, M, ML, L

When it comes to golf gloves, FootJoy is a market leader, and women will love the Spectrum glove, which is available in ten vibrant colours. Cabretta leather is combined with a FiberSof back for a premium feel with maximum breathability and flexibility.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $23.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £14.49

FootJoy GT Xtreme Glove

Size: S, M, ML, L

The GT Xtreme is a high-tech performing leather glove designed for feel and grip in all weather conditions. Strategically placed PowerNet mesh along the knuckles, fingers and gussets promote comfort and a precision fit, and it also comes with a magnetic ball marker.

The GT Extreme is such a good model, that we also included it in our best FootJoy golf gloves guide.

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £11.99

Callaway Opti Grip Storm Glove

Size: S, M, L

As the name suggests, these gloves deliver excellent grip in wet conditions thanks to the microfibre suede palm. The stretch-binding cuff also promotes a secure feel as well as absorbing moisture.

US Buy Now at Amazon from $15.95

UK Buy Now at Gamola Golf for £16

SurprizeShop Comfort Stretch Glove

Size: S, M, L

This glove offers women ultimate comfort and flexibility due to the soft Cabretta leather palm and Lycra stretch fingers, which also feature enhanced protection to prevent nails piercing the fabric. It is available in three sizes and six on-trend designs and colours.

Nike Tech Glove

Size: S, M, L

Supple leather and targeted stretch fabric provide comfort and natural feel for an excellent grip, whilst perforations on the fingers enhance breathability.

ZOOM Weather Glove

Size: One size fits all

The ‘One Size’ ZOOM weather glove fits like a second skin and offers remarkable grip in the wet or dry. This ingenious glove incorporates Lycra Flexx Fit zones that mould to any size hand, giving a comfortable fit and feel on the grip.

UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £9.99

Daily Sports Malia Sun Glove

Size: S, M, L

Perfect for summer golf, this glove is designed for comfort without sacrificing performance. The palm features premium Cabretta leather for a comfy feel and grip, whilst the back has a printed mesh pattern for increased ventilation.

